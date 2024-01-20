32 Things To Buy If You Are A Big Baby About The Cold

1. A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie, because if you know, you KNOW — when it comes to coziness, warmth, and aesthetic, this beanie has no competition. TBH, you can't blame reviewers for buying one and immediately coming back for it in multiple colors.
Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." —MHF
Get it from Amazon for $15.79+ (available in 40 colors).
2. A set of oh-so-toasty but breathable winter socks in a wool cotton blend so cozy that you'll rotate between the cute colors all winter long.
Promising review: "Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." —Frances
Get a set of five from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in a variety of color combos and styles).
3. Mega popular, high-waisted fleece-lined leggings so beloved by reviewers (literally 20,000+ 5-star reviews!) that you can get it all KINDS of ways to suit your needs, with styles that have one (hidden) pocket, three pockets, or are water-resistant. Bonus: it comes in a zillion colors, so when you fall in love with your first pair you can collect the rest and have a cozy leggings rainbow!
Promising review: "These are so warm but still so sleek! Totally opaque, long inseam, buttery soft, and they've got pockets! I machine wash them in cold water and then hang them to dry. I have two pairs in black and I wear the heck out of them. Worth every penny." —Cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3X, three styles, and 20 colors).
4. *And* sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights inspired by the viral "translucent" fleece tights that blew up TikTok in 2022, except these are inclusive for darker skin tones and made with high quality stretchy, rip-resistant material so they're built to last.
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights.
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $33.95 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes S–3X and three shades).
5. And for workouts, fleece-lined "Crash Tight" leggings so darn insulating that you'll be like, "Cold? Never heard of her." Reviewers love these not just for the comfort and warmth, but for staying PUT whether they're running, hiking, biking, or dancing to the beat of their own (freezing!!) drums.
Title Nine is a California-based, woman-run small business established in 1989 that specializes in outdoor apparel.
Promising review: "Legit cold killer. I've worn these x-country skiing on -20-degree days as a base layer and always have the pleasure of sweating. They've been perfect on their own for runs or ice skating on more typically cold (15-degree) days. I get coldest sitting still, however, and often wear these as a base layer while writing, and they save the work day!" —Kathryn
Get it from Title Nine for $99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL, petite sizes, and five colors).
6. A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set — like, honestly, I'm a little in love with how clever and CUTE this is? The two pieces magnetize together to warm your hands or separate to put one in each pocket, and you can *also* use those same two pieces to charge two phones at once. Basically a must-have for anyone going on couple adventures.
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger in action.
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions, too!
I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November, I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets. They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big, BIG baby about the cold). The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend this enough!
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four colors).
7. Or if you've run out of charge, a big ole pack of HotHands hand warmers you can shake shake shake on your way out the door to slowly activate heat that will last for a few hours if you keep it tucked in a pocket or glove.
Promising review: "I keep a continual supply of these in my vehicle for several reasons. I drop these in my pockets to warm my hands and body at hockey games, but honestly, any time I spend a great deal of time outside in the winter, I have them just in case. Once they heat up, you can put them in gloves, pockets, or anywhere you need to keep warm (I’ve put them in my knit hat before). Depending on the temps and where you place them, two to four hours of warmth can last." —Miss Hollis
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $15.46.
These are also available in body warmers and toe warmers on the Hot Hands Amazon storefront!
8. An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat, complete with fleece-lined hood, duck-down, and a snug warmth that is truly UNPARALLELED when it comes to facing the elements. You may have noticed a lot of people wearing over the past few years, and it truly lives up to its cozy hype. I can speak from experience when I say once one person gets it, the whole friend group wants to get on board.
TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands).
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Promising review: "I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype. It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets...so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare. It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" —Staci B
Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors).
9. Or a heated jacket with a battery pack for anyone who loves the outdoors but is truly ready to sing, "Hit the road, Jack Frost." This rechargeable battery gives 10 hours of warmth on three heat settings to keep you cozy without all the bulk of layers. Bonus: It's machine washable and comes with a detachable hood.
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket in action.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and three colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and four colors).
10. A pair of delightfully warm touchscreen-friendly gloves — not only do these gloves come in a bunch of cute colors, but they have grippers on the fingers so you can hold your devices and text without taking them off.
Promising review: "I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off. These are the best gloves I've ever had." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors).
11. A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf designed to feel *just* like cashmere, so you can basically be a warm, sentient cloud wherever you roam.
12. An insulated weatherproof and soundproof strip that easily sticks to the outer rims of your door to keep heat from escaping out of your room, so you'll stay cozy all night long. (It also works great as a sound dampener if you *also* have neighbors who like to watch The Office on full blast at 2 a.m.!!)
Promising review: "JUST WHAT I NEEDED! This weatherstrip worked great for me. It came in two attached strips with an adhesive backing. The strips can be separated as needed. It was easy to peel the backing and install the strips. I installed both strips on the door casing where the door meets it when closed. It immediately stopped the draft that was coming in around the door." —RH in TN
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in four colors).
13. A pair of chic wireless headband headphones so you can keep your ears toasty warm listening to music during outdoor workouts, or listening to white noise in particularly chilly bedrooms.
Promising review: "This is a great product for running outdoors or hiking! In some circumstances, ears can get cold very quickly and cause ear pain or ringing outdoors. The cloth lining here has been very helpful in reducing these side-effects. The band is also more comfortable than earbuds for casual listening in my opinion. Sound leaks through at loud volumes so it is best used in a casual setting or outdoors. The band is very easy to clean in the washing machine." —LL
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 15 colors).
14. A ridiculously plush, warm blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I was on the hunt for a medium weight blanket that keeps me warm but doesn’t make me sweat when my husband cranks the air conditioner — and this is PERFECT!!!!! It is so snuggly and comforting and keeps me the perfect temperature. Plus my pups love it. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!" —Tall blonde
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 30 styles and four sizes).
15. A compact, one-setting personal heater so anytime a room is just a lil' too chilly for your liking, you can whip out this gizmo and be the master of your own temperature fate once more.
Promising review: "My office was FREEZING due to unfixable circumstances. This little heater is great. It does not have to gear up; it immediately starts putting out heat when turned on. The top and sides remain cool while the device is on. I sit directly in front of the heater, and I’m not too hot or too cool; it’s perfect. I sit underneath an air vent, and this little thing cancels out the freezing air much to my liking. My office is small and enclosed, so the heat fills the entire space after a while (maybe 45–60 minutes). Good buy! I recommend it!" —BB.J
Get it on Amazon for $21.22+ (available in four colors).