37 Fun Products That Will Amuse Your Friends When They Come Over

1. A mildly alarming, if not adorable, flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
2. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
3. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
4. A set of book-shaped sponges, aka what happens when Cinderella and Belle collaborate on your birthday gift.
Promising review: "These sponges are adorable!! I've gotten so many compliments on them from friends and family. They're bright and look great along my sink. I haven't used them yet because I don't want to ruin them but they look like decent sponges. They're so pretty though you probably won't want to use them either! They would make a great housewarming gift!!" —EC
Get a set of three from Amazon for $10.
5. "We're Not Really Strangers," a revolutionary new card game to help you open up and learn more about your friends, family, or significant others and form stronger bonds with them. It involves three levels of cards with questions you use to get to know each other, with each level a little deeper than the last, plus "wild cards" and "dig deeper" cards to really break the surface. There are also two modes — "play safe" and "play to grow" — depending on how deep you want to dig with certain people or groups.
Check out a TikTok of "We're Not Really Strangers" in action.
We're Not Really Strangers is a US-based small business specializing in purpose-driven, relationship building card games to help foster human connection. You can check out the family edition and the friendship edition for more specific options!
Promising review: "If you want a stronger bond with someone please play this game with them. You will get to know them on another level. I love how there’s levels to how deep you want to get with one another. Mostly every question is really interesting and can bring out one hell of a conversation, laughter, or even tears." —Khoa Tran
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (and check out all the other editions of the game on their Amazon storefront).
6. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think (maybe even classy) and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
8. A nostagia-inducing mini popcorn maker so *everything* in your kitchen is popping — not just the corn, but the adorable color scheme.
This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it!
Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple
Get it from Amazon for $28.84 (available in three colors).
9. A rotating disco ball diffuser because sometimes "come on Barbie let's go party" secretly means "come on Barbie let's diffuse some citrus essential oils and try to shake off that afternoon nap." This lil' bub will give you the best of both worlds.
Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience! Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in two sizes).
10. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).
11. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter, because why go through life without taking advantage of every opportunity to make it sparkle??✨ Reviewers add a touch of it to glam up their Prosecco or jazz up colorful themed cocktails.
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
Get it from Amazon for $11.92 (available in 17 colors).