35 Delightfully Specific Problem-Solving Products That Got Their Start On “Shark Tank”

1. "Springer," a leakproof travel pet water bottle with a lid designed to pop into a convenient little bowl for your furry friend to take a sip from. Psst — this was also one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2023!!
Springer is a small business that specializes in pet and travel products.
Promising review: "Amazing product! Holds plenty of ice cold water for my Great Dane and Dachshund. Quality is great, size is perfect. It never leaks even when it’s on its side or tilted. Perfect for on the go pups!" —Zon Reviewer
2. A migraine relief beanie for when your brain decides it's going to rattle against your skull at the least convenient time possible. This gets icy *and* hot depending on what kind of relief you're looking for, and double as a sleep mask so you can block out harsh light or try to get some shut-eye for further relief.
IceBeanie is a small business that specializes in cold therapy products.
Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but this thing is literally a game changer. Amazing quality, so comfortable to wear, and it really helps me to relax and also when I have a headache. This is top shelf. I am so happy with my purchase!" —Bonnie Boughton
3. A cult-fave "IllumiBowl," an adjustable colorful toilet nightlight so you can navigate to the bathroom without stubbing your toe on 86 things or turning on the overhead light and confusing your poor brain into thinking it's daytime.
IllumiBowl is a small business that specializes in bathroom accessories.
Promising review: "I've had this given to me and had it forever. It's perfect for those late night trips to the toilet and you don't want to turn on overhead light. It is totally adjustable with many colors to choose from. You can adjust the amount of light you need. It isn't so bright that you have trouble going back to bed to sleep. I've now given this as a gift." —Angela Thompson
4. A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness.
Bug Bite Thing is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!).
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —Joe
5. A set of cleverly-designed DrainWigs to catch all the hair before it clogs in your drain and summons a swamp monster (and an expensive plumber 😬).
Promising review: "I didn't even think about my shower drain being such a problem with hair. We have a relatively new shower and the drain was starting to be slow, but not really a problem because the pipe has a long drop. I was watching Shark Tank and thought maybe I need to check this out. Wow, there was a lot of hair to clean! Three long-haired girls in the house! I started using this and it pulled all sorts of hair out. We change it about once a month. Easy to pull out and no breaks or rust. I keep buying!" —Kindle Customer
6. A Saucemoto dip clip so you can enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping your fries into ketchup at a road trip stop without cosplaying as that red light when the ketchup ends up all over your lap.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "I don’t like to admit it, but sometimes I eat fast food in my car, particularly on long road trips. This holder is exactly what I would have designed if I had thought of it. There really is nothing I would change. It’s sturdy and I haven’t found a sauce yet that doesn’t fit; but if I do, there is a cup it comes with to hold 'loose' sauce." —Jr High Teacher
7. A set of comfy Vibes high fidelity earplugs designed to reduce volume *without* impacting the quality of the sound, so you can enjoy the full majesty of Taylor Swift at the Eras tour and keep your eardrums happy. In fact, a lot of concertgoers say this genuinely improved the experience by honing in on the concert noise instead of crowd noise! Bonus: these are super low profile, with clear "stems," so it won't even look like you're wearing them.
Vibes is a US-based small business established in 2015 specializing in unique hearing protection products.
Promising review: "I recently bought these earplugs for a concert after seeing them on Shark Tank and they are great. They are low profile and the small carrying case is clutch. While at the concert, they worked well at blocking out all the loud and overpowering frequencies to give a much better listening experience." —Paul Demery
8. A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer and come out fresh, dry, and unwrinkled instead of looking like they got into a wet cotton brawl.
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
9. A "HiccAway" straw designed to effectively stop hiccups in their tracks before you turn into a human hiccup concert. Sure beats that whole "drink a glass of water upside down" thing that ended well for you...precisely zero times.
HiccAway is a small business that specializes in hiccup relief products.
Promising review: "It's rare for me to say that a product needs to be in every home, but the HiccAway is one of those products that really should be in every household. If you or your children suffer from the occasional hiccups, this is a lifesaving device. It usually takes me 20 minutes to get rid of my hiccups using old-fashioned methods like chugging water, holding my breath, etc. However, with the HiccAway, hiccups are gone almost immediately. I have purchased three of these and will continue buying them for friends and family, especially those with little children." —Michelle S.
10. A set of laundry detergent sheets — these super effective sheets are not only convenient to use compared to bulky liquid detergents, but way more eco-friendly. You can even split them in half for smaller loads!
Laundry Club is a family-owned, veteran-owned small business established in 2019 that specializes in eco-friendly cleaning and laundry alternatives.
Promising review: "At first I was skeptical. How can this little sheet clean as well as my Gain? It just took one wash to change my mind. Not only are these little guys lightweight and extremely convenient, but they clean better than the heavy jugs or the pods that I never bought because I didn’t want worry about my kid ingesting one. They are like magic, throw one in the wash and it begins to dissolve and the only thing it leaves behind is environmentally safe cleansing." —Trish
11. A Frywall because there are safer ways to get your cardio in than dodging the oil spitting at you every time you try to fry up bacon!! This is cleverly-designed to leave plenty of room in the pan while protecting your human form, and also folds up to be super compact, so it won't take up space in your kitchen cabinets.
Frywall is a New York-based small business that specializes in protective kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "This thing works great! It saves me loads of clean-up time from splatter on the range and surrounding areas. I am a messy cook! It allows steam to escape (unlike the flat splatter guards I have always used), so that whatever is cooking is dry cooked and does not get mushy or collect water. There is ample space to get to the food to move it around or add ingredients. It goes into the dishwasher and cleans without having a greasy residue. It folds up into the sleeve it came in for storage, so it resides with my other pot lids without taking up additional space. I have recommended this to friends." —Robin Riley
12. A "Bridal Buddy" for the underskirt of your wedding gown that just might put maids of honor everywhere out of business — this is designed to easily (and gently!) pull up the skirt of your dress, preventing it from getting grime, grass, or dirt stains in outdoor weddings (*and* making it 100000000% easier to use the bathroom!!).
Bridal Buddy is a small business that specializes in functional wedding accessories.
Promising review: "I was a little hesitant to buy this, but boy am I glad I did!! I had a very layered ball gown wedding dress and really appreciated having this to not only help me in the restroom but also to simply walk from the hotel to the car since it was raining all day and I didn't want the dress to get wet. I will definitely be gifting it to the next friend of mine who gets married and has an elaborate/heavy/floofy wedding dress!!" —May
