43 Treats For Yourself That Are So Practical You Don’t Have To Justify Them

1. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
2. A NeeDoh Nice Cube, an *elite* sensory fidget toy for anyone who wants to add more calm into their life but with a dose of whimsy. This goo-filled, delightfully colorful fidget has a satisfying squish and weight to it, and reviewers love that it doesn't have the kind of stickiness that picks up debris and makes it hard to clean.
Promising review: "High quality and very durable! This cube is fantastic for any age and any need. The cube provides slight resistance when compressed, which is both stress-relieving and satisfying!!! Once squeezed, it quickly returns to its natural shape. A great choice!" —Joe stevenson
3. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
4. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that not only hydrates the heck out of chapped lips, but comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
5. A ridiculously soft oversize hoodie reviewers compare to $$ brands like Skims, Aritzia, and Abercrombie. You know how on TikTok sometimes people say "this hoodie hoodies" like it's a noun and a verb? Enter this cult-favorite, reviewer-beloved hoodie, which does, in fact, hoodie.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this hoodie. I’ve been looking for a warm, soft hoodie with a big hood for a long time. This quality is excellent and feels more expensive. It is an oversized fit. I usually wear an XL top and sometimes L. The large fit perfectly! I want one in every color now." —LindsayW
6. A TikTok-beloved heartleaf extract-infused deep pore cleansing foam so luxurious-feeling on your human face that you'll forget it's also doing all your ~dirty work~ for you by helping clear your pores, gently exfoliating your skin, and soothing inflammation. This is also infused with with triple hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin stays hydrated and your moisture barrier stays 💪💪💪.
Promising review: "I'm not gonna lie, I saw this on TikTok and jumped on the bandwagon! If you're debating if it's worth the hype, BUY IT!! I have always had one very large pore on my under-eye/cheek area next to my nose. I bought this hoping it would just help improve my overall skin journey and maaannnn ... I will never use anything else! I do use the Anua Pore Control Cleansing Oil first and then use this cleanser after and have noticed a HUGE improvement! My extra-large pore has shrunk three times its size, and I've noticed it's helped pull extra gunk from the pores in my nose that I didn't even know was there! My skin feels so clean after using it!" —Molly Martinez
7. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
8. A set of pastel glitter highlighters I saw on Instagram the other day and NEARLY BLACKED OUT from the cuteness. If you like highlighting your planner pages, favorite passages from books, or lines from your journal, please do yourself a favor and purchase these subtle but oh-so-sparkly colors to jazz them up ✨.
9. Plus a set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages, so you can liven up your journals and to-do lists to your rainbow heart's content.
Promising review: "These are a great gift idea. Economical, slender, and easy to use with a chance to put color in everything you write or draw. Great design, and I find them ergonomic. I love the fine line. The caps fit well and show the color, also on the base tip. My journaling, note taking and doodling are so much more fun now. The precision line makes my fast scribble legible. I have reordered these several times and use them daily." —Starwoman33
10. A clever, oh-so-chic clear umbrella so not only will you be able to see through the rain, but everyone *else* will get to enjoy all the work you put into your outfit 💅.
Promising review: "First of all, I get so many compliments. I am able to cover my face from the rain and be able to clearly see where I am going, basically a 360-degree view of everything. When in crowded areas, it’s very convenient because it doesn't take up so much space like a traditional umbrella, but it’s wide enough to cover me and my backpack." —Lady E
11. Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a cult-favorite moisturizing body lotion infused with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil to simultaneously tighten *and* smooth skin. Reviewers are also obsessed with the soothing "sunshine" smell (with some replacing their perfume with it altogether!) and the different varieties it comes in, depending on your specific needs.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
12. Plus Sol de Janeiro's aluminum-free "Rio Deo" refillable deodorant — because yes, that yummy sunshine pistachio caramel "can't put my finger on it, but I'm obSESSED" smell from their cult-favorite skin-firming Bum Bum Cream is now available for your armpits. Everyone raise a glass to celebrate (REAL high, so we can all get a whiff of summer ☀️☀️😋).
Reviewers also love this because it's designed not to leave any white residue or deodorant stains on clothes.
Promising review: "New favorite aluminum-free deodorant. I saw this and decided to try based on good reviews, plus I love the scent of the Bum Bum Cream by this brand. Let me just say, this stuff is amaaaazing! It smells just like the cream, and it WORKS. I’m a trauma ICU nurse, and it worked better than any other natural deodorant I’ve ever used, for my whole shift. I keep smelling my armpits like a weirdo too lol. BUY IT!" —Anne T.
