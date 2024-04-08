40 Ridiculous But Useful Products For Anyone Who Wants To Choose Practicality *And* Chaos

1. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Check out a TikTok of the Gracula in action.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it, but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway, so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (clip the 30% off coupon on the product page for this price).
2. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
3. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A sardine tin cosmetic bag because as sweet as your makeup looks are, the truth is you're always a little salty.
6. A collapsible Magic Mushroom funnel so you can feel like an enchanted forest nymph while you funnel your coffee, wine, baking ingredients, or mystical potions.
Check out a TikTok of the magic mushroom funnel in action.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
Get it from Amazon for $12.56.
7. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
9. A set of "Sneaker Peekers," which are lil' activated carbon bunnies that hop right into your shoes to help deodorize smells *and* curate the vibe. You can also use these hippity hoppity helpers to refresh closets, lockers, and gym bags!
10. A set of pop-up cat and mouse hooks you can easily install with the stick-on adhesive for a downright lawlessly adorable option for stashing lightweight items like keys, tote bags, and scarves at the door.
Check them out on a TikTok of the cat and mouse hooks in action.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute!! I get so happy seeing them hanging by the door waiting to pop back down for when I leave for work. Take the car keys and it's gone. Come back from work, hang them on its tail and they stare at you with this unamused glare. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase! They're so easy to install, just take the adhesive backing, stick it to the back of one, and stick to the wall. Then enjoy your new friend!" —Amazon Customer
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a six-pack that includes a monkey and baby chick).
11. A "Barry the Bear" kitchen grater for all your cheese, veggie, and miscellaneous grating needs. No shade against Winnie the Pooh, but it's about time a bear makes themselves useful in the kitchen instead of just gobbling up all the honey and calling it a day!!
Promising review: "Perfect size for smaller gratings. Can sit upright on the counter as a cute decoration until you need it — no need to cram it into the grater/juicer/potato masher drawer. Easy to wash and the perfect size to hold the grater bear bowl in one hand while grating the parmesan cheese (or whatever) with the other hand." —visionsmyth
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
12. An ingenious "SnotSucker" nasal aerator to help unclog your baby's stuffy nose by — well — quite literally sucking the snot out yourself. Not only will it give your little bean instant relief, but it will give YOU plenty of future opportunities to tell your future unruly teen, "How dare you treat me this way? I sucked the LITERAL SNOT out of your NOSE!!"
Each SnotSucker comes with 24 hygiene filters.
Promising review: "This is the way. For those who have never used this tool, you may be thinking, there’s got to be a better, less gross way to deal with baby snot. There’s not. This thing is so effective at clearing out your baby’s nose. Your baby will hate it, but you’ll likely develop a sense of pride and accomplishment at the sheer amount of snot you’re able to remove and the sounds of your baby breathing clearly. The filter works, and I have never gotten snot in my mouth (thank god)." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
13. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys that will prettttyyy much guarantee you never lose them again.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.