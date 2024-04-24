38 Pieces So Cute You’ll Hope You Run Into Your Crush While Wearing Them

Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.

Promising review: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! I wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding, and it was great. It is comfy to wear all evening, and the snaps stay closed even while sitting. I would purchase it again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress the 'girls,' but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).