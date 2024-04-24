38 Pieces So Cute You’ll Hope You Run Into Your Crush While Wearing Them

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of super lightweight ruffled elastic shorts you will be SO happy you invested in when you need an elevated piece to toss on without thinking, like when you're walking the dog early in the a.m. or heading to a last-minute outdoor lunch with pals.
Promising review: "Made well. Love the thin linen material. The scalloped hem dresses up the shorts. Very comfortable." —kim Marcoaldi
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 styles).
2. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! I wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding, and it was great. It is comfy to wear all evening, and the snaps stay closed even while sitting. I would purchase it again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress the 'girls,' but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).
3. A loose denim dress for some subtle cowgirl vibes you can dress up or down, all while remaining so comfy that you'll give it 11/10 yeehaws.
Promising review: "Love the fit — comfortable, able to move freely, and still look dressed up. Can wear with sheer tights and booties with wedge heels for dressing it up, or thicker black tights with boots to dress down and be comfortable. Love how many compliments I get when I wear this dress too." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $36.54+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in five colors).
4. A spaghetti strap romper so "playground chic" that it'll become your uniform for all warm weather shenanigans. Who knew getting in touch with your inner child could be so fashionable??
5. An easy breezy, reviewer-beloved straw fedora to sunproof all your outfits and subtly elevate them at the same. This breathable, chic little hat not only boasts UPF 50 protection but features a hidden adjustable band on the inside to get the perfect fit, so you aren't spending the whole day adjusting it.
Promising review: "Perfect hat! Adjustable and lightweight. The black band and the style/width of the brim resulted in numerous compliments. A woman on my plane asked for the link and bought it right then and there. I never took this off during my tropical vacay. Highly recommend." —Mjanaynay
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and nine styles).
6. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat.
Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
7. A satin cowl-neck midi dress that looks so chic and upscale that everyone will think you're lying when you tell them you scored it for 22 bucks. Bonus: reviewers say despite the structure, this is super easy to move in!
Promising review: "Beautiful emerald green satin dress. It was a gorgeous and sophisticated choice for my friend’s wedding. Received many compliments." —Bee Browder
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors and patterns).
8. A floral wrap dress so dainty and fluttery that you will only have two questions when you put it on. One: How will you ever bear taking this comfy, adorable dress off? And two: Will you ever be able to stop skipping around town singing "I Feel Pretty"?
Psst — it also features pockets!!
Promising review: "This dress fits me amazingly; it’s adorable, and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 16 colors).
9. A pair of chic link earrings to add some trendy dimension to the "huggie" earring trend that's clearly here to stay. (Truly have not gone out to dinner with the squad in months without seeing a pair of gold huggies on EVERYONE'S EARLOBES, we love to see it!!)
Promising review: "I absolutely love these earrings and wear them almost every day. I get TONS of compliments on them! The quality for the price is absolutely amazing. Definitely a diamond in the rough find on Amazon. Will be ordering more products from this brand!" —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $13.95 (available in three finishes and three styles).
10. A bodycon maxi dress with built-in shapewear for anyone whose address is basically "The Dance Floor" this summer — the added layers are compressive but breathable, making them the ideal fit for anyone who wants to out-chic *and* out-dance everyone in sight.
Popilush is a small business that specializes in dresses with built-in shapewear.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this at first and bought it based off of reviews. Don’t think about it. Just get it!!!! The built-in shapewear is awesome, and smooths your whole body and gives you great shape. Wore this dress to a friend's semi-formal wedding and got so many compliments. It’s a dress that you can dress up or dress down. It’s comfortable to wear and lightweight. I could dance, sit, eat, and go to the bathroom easily. Don’t hesitate, just get it." —laurenplp
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in sizes XS-4X and eight colors).
11. A sleeveless peplum top and matching pant set for an instant chic outfit, no brain thoughts required. This airy little number features a high waist with an elastic waistband for the ultimate in, "Wait, am I wearing pajamas??" vibe.
12. A ruffled floor-length gown so inherently ~romantic~ that it looks like it was pulled right out of a Taylor Swift music video.
Promising review: "LOVE this dress. Wore this to my sister’s wedding in the Dominican Republic. I received many compliments and I didn’t feel squished... it was perfect with heels, a little long without. I had room to dance. It felt airy, and I loved how it fit. Really happy with this one!" —Kathryn Tamondong
Get it from Amazon for $57.98+ (available in sizes 0–30 and in 31 colors).