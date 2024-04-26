45 Pieces So Cute That Oops, People Might Get A Bit Obsessed With You

Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.

Promising review: "My only regret is that I should’ve purchased several more in black and beige because it's incredibly comfortable. The bra doesn’t have a wire, but it does the job very well. This has good quality, and the price is exceptional." —Awilda Zayas



Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).