    45 Pieces So Cute That Oops, People Might Get A Bit Obsessed With You

    You're about to get so much cardio in while you're dodging compliments on your new hybrid necklace and scalloped beach set left and right.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't. 

    reviewer in a black top tucked into shorts
    Reviewer in a black tank top bodysuit
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles. 

    Promising review: "My only regret is that I should’ve purchased several more in black and beige because it's incredibly comfortable. The bra doesn’t have a wire, but it does the job very well. This has good quality, and the price is exceptional." —Awilda Zayas

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style). 

    2. A vintage-inspired split chain choker with a modern Regina George–esque twist, making it half gold chain, half mismatched pearls. Minimalism WHOMST? 

    Model wearing a necklace with a chain that is half pearls, half gold links that attaches at the middle
    reviewer holding the necklace in their hands
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This necklace is absolutely gorgeous!! Purchased to wear for work and I got so many compliments. Feels like durable, great quality material. So glad I decided to buy!" —Victoria H. 

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in gold and silver). 

    3. A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt TikTokers especially love for unexpected style combos (and recommend getting oversized to pair with leggings for *maximum* coziness). 

    Reviewer in a green version
    person in a gray oversize version of the sweatshirt
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby

    Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it! 

    Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 30 colors). 

    4. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage. 

    reviewer with styled hair pulled into the gold claw clip at the back
    Reviewer with hair pulled into a bun with the clip at the back
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. 

    Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse, medium thick hair, and it is a perfect size." —Niki

    Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in two colors). 

    5. A cheeky knit peplum top for a chic update on an old classic you can pair with all your beloved high-waisted jeans, shorts, and skirts for a lil' extra ~flounce~. 

    reviewer wearing mustard colored peplum knit top
    Person in a maroon version of top
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of the nicer quality tops that I have ordered on Amazon. Very nice sweater material. Very soft and comfortable.I would probably actually pair this with high waisted jeans. Love it and will be ordering additional colors!" —Brittany Blanchard Beauty

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 styles). 

    6. A split-hem mini skirt perfect for anyone who wants reliable basics that aren't going to bore them to tears — the split hem gives your 'fit a unique little twist. 

    Reviewer in high waisted black mini skirt with split hem on one thigh
    reviewer in white version
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the split hem skirt in action. 

    Promising review: "This skirt came exactly as I would have hoped! Great stretch, which helped because I have a bigger butt and tiny waist, but still thick enough material where it was not see-through could wear without tights, etc. Super cute with the slit, and I'm glad I bought it." —Jordyn Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–4XL and 22 styles). 

    7. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat. 

    Person in a vehicle wearing a white tank top
    A person poses with arms up on a mountaintop overlooking a vast cityscape, wearing sporty attire suitable for hiking
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne

    Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors). 

    8. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing! 

    reviewer waring a pair of sunglasses
    Three pairs of sunglasses displayed on geometric stand
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 10 sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs). 

    9. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these. 

    Person wearing red high-waisted leggings and casual sandals, viewed from the back
    Model in a crop top and blue high-waisted leggings
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate

    Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 22 styles). 

    10. A trendy, comfortable tie-waisted T-shirt dress so easy to throw on for an instant fit you can pair with any shoe in your closet that it's destined to reached "warm weather uniform" status. 

    reviewer wearing a hot pink tie waisted midi length t-shirt dress
    reviewer wearing the white and black striped version of the dress
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is so comfy. I’m a teacher, so I’m constantly on the move all day. This was the perfect length and the pockets are great…so big! I can’t wait to get another color of this dress!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 27 styles). 

    11. A perfectly beach-y two-piece shorts and tank set with adorable scallop edged detail to subtly let everyone know that your beachy queen era has no expiration date, thank you very much. 

    Person in a sleeveless pink top and shorts with scalloped edges
    Person in green version of two piece outfit
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this to wear to breakfast on vacation! It is breathable fabric but also lightweight and comfortable. Super stylish and a great addition to my wardrobe!" —John Boyle

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors). 

    12. A versatile slip dress for a comfortable, sleek staple you'll *never* regret buying, whether you're dressing it up with jewelry and heels or kicking back running weekend errands with an oversized sweater and sneaks. 

    reviewer wearing the black dress with strappy sandals
    model wearing the dress in tan
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Lewis Fam

    Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it! 

    Get it from Amazon for $15.30+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 26 colors). 