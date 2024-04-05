22 Pieces That Will Make You Want To Sing “I Feel Pretty” Whenever You Put Them On

1. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in two colors).
2. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans so trendy, comfortable, and universally beloved that they have transcended? Literal generations?? Reviewers in every decade of their human existence are singing the praises of these TikTok-viral pants, and for GOOD REASON!
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable, and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get them from Amazon for $47.31+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 17 washes).
3. A pair of waterfall-style bow earrings for a look both so understated and dramatic that you'll have *everyone* on their toes when you flutter into a room.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six styles).
4. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but for WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package, they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not. They are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).
5. A cropped halter top "Brami," aka a bra and camisole combined to make the ultimate comfy, chic hybrid top. Your bras have done enough for you lately. Let them take a nap and add this top to your outfit rotation instead.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small business that specializes in inclusive workwear and loungewear.
Promising review: "I am in love with this brami halter top! I wear it almost daily. You can wear this to the gym, on lunch date, a walk with your dog, or running errands. Extremely comfortable and plenty of support. Will be purchasing more colors in this top!" —Crystal B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $29.99 (originally $39.99; available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
6. A showstopping cocktail ring set with the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so many reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!)
Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four colors).
7. An oversize faux leather moto jacket — come for the instant edge, stay for the RIDICULOUS comfort. Reviewers love how soft the material is, and how cozy the fit feels!
Promising review: "This jacket is so nice. Faux leather is soft and smooth and the oversize makes it cute and comfortable. I did first order a large and returned it for a medium, and it fits great. Jacket will go with everything. It’s light, but warm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $56.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 styles).
8. Bagallini's Central Park Sling, a chic, utilitarian alternative to bulky backpacks or flimsy fanny packs. This cute lil' chaos organizer comes complete with quick-access pockets for your phone, keys, accessories, and snacks, making it ideal for your ~Hot Girl Walks~.
Promising review: "I usually carry a large backpack, but it is so big and heavy, I decided to lighten my load up! This holds all I really need. I like that I can wear it in front so I can easily get to my things and keep an eye on them! I actually got it for an upcoming trip, but am using it everyday!" —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $92.26 (available in 12 styles).
9. A pair of upscale palazzo pants to add some *PIZZAZZ* to your boring work outfits (no offense to tweed, houndstooth, and the rest of the neutral pattern workwear gang).
Promising review: "These are my favorite pants! They are comfy, cute, professional, fun, and they pair well with SO many things! I can basically wear them for any occasion! I've bought them in three colors, and I easily wear them all once (if not twice) a week!" —Liz
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–2X, short sizes, and 32 colors and patterns).
10. A pair of breezy bib overalls so you can't be legally held responsible for running around singing ABBA songs in public, because WWDD?? (What Would Donna Do?????)
Promising review: "I love these overall/bibs! They have a chord to nip in at the waist and the legs taper but they also blouse out accentuating my figure. They are very comfortable as well and the fabric is high quality with quality stitching. For the price they can’t be beat. I’ll definitely look at buying from Yesno again!" —TCB & JLUX
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 10 styles).
11. A loose denim dress for some subtle cowgirl vibes you can dress up or down, all while remaining so comfy that you'll give it 10/10 yeehaws.
Promising review: "Love the fit — comfortable, able to move freely, and still look dressed up. Can wear with sheer tights and booties with wedge heels for dressing it up, or thicker black tights with boots to dress down and be comfortable. Love how many compliments I get when I wear this dress too." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 16 colors).
12. A dual-layered birthstone anklet to add a sparkly touch to any outfit that will subtly elevate the whole look.
Petite Boutique is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in personalized jewelry.
Promising review: "Beautifully cute, I got two so my daughter and I could wear matching ones and we love them!" —Rachel Walter
Get it from Petite Boutique on Etsy for $21.20+ (available in one or two birthstones, plus an additional monogram).
13. A set of retro-style rounded square aviator sunglasses to make you look like you fell out of an '80s action movie, but in the chicest way possible.
Promising review: "These sunglasses are so great, I love them. They are super lightweight, and they look amazing on. The shape and fit are perfect, and they are very comfortable. They are great because they are so inexpensive you don't have to worry about them, but they also are well made and good quality. Highly recommend if you want a nice pair of sunglasses that don't cost a fortune." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 15 styles).
14. A dreamy, airy V-neck linen dress from an Etsy shop that specializes in timeless designs, meaning this is built to last both a ton of wear *and* throughout all the seasonal ~trends~ that come and go.
Linenia is a Texas-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in made-to-order linen dresses.
Promising review: "This dress is a real beauty! VERY well made (as are all their items), comfortable, lovely midweight linen. I got it in the beautiful cornflower blue. This is my fourth purchase from Linenia, and I will be buying more. Mark, you've exceeded my expectations yet again!" —schmogo
Get it from Linenia on Etsy for $83.30+ (originally $119; available in sizes S–2XL and dozens of colors).