33 Pieces That Will Make You Want To Sing “I Feel Pretty” Whenever You Put Them On

Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.

Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki



Get it from Amazon for $7.99.