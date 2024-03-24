31 Pieces Reviewers Say Look More Expensive Than What They Paid

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Unlike comparable brands, this clip actually built to last, and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Feels expensive. This hair clip works very well and also feels like a very high end item. It’s very sturdy and is a great, trendy replacement for plastic claw clips." —Mae
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but for WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
3. An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack (aka ~fanny pack~) you can wear around your waist or shoulder for a lightweight bag alternative when you're on the move. Psst — a lot of reviewers mention this is an excellent Lulu alternative!
Promising review: "I love this bag! It’s the perfect size for concerts, it looks more expensive than it is, and it’s just all around useful and cute. I met another person with this bag and we both just gushed about how great it is. Highly recommend!" —Brooke
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 43 styles).
4. A pair of waterfall-style bow earrings for a look both so understated and dramatic that you'll have *everyone* on their toes when you flutter into a room.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $11.90 (available in six styles).
5. A trendy, comfortable tie-waisted T-shirt dress so easy to throw on for an instant fit you can pair with any shoe in your closet that it's destined to reached "warm weather uniform" status.
Promising review: "Better than expected. The dress is very soft with a bit of stretch. I was very surprised how nice the fabric was especially after having so many duds recently. The belt can be tied front or back, nice deep pockets too. I bought the pale blue and it looks very expensive, will buy more colors!" —slk
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 28 styles).
6. A showstopping cocktail ring set with the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so many reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!)
Promising review: "Everyone thinks it's expensive, lol. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on this ring already. I think it’s super cute and the perfect amount of simple and fun. I absolutely love the cut of the ‘gem’. I got this to see it if like this shape on my hand and I really love it." —Toni punischini
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).
7. A stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings!
TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.)
Promising review: "Ordered a couple weeks ago and so far there’s been no tarnish after wearing it in the shower. It looks beautiful on and more expensive than it actually was. I’ve purchased more rings since because I’m so impressed with the quality for such a low price. Don’t sleep on this brand 😫🫶." —Cassidy Randall
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four plates and sizes 5–10).
8. A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans for anyone who wants a go-to basic that'll work with just about any T-shirt in your closet. These are so comfy and easy to put on that they'll will make you want to throw your regular jeans out the window.
Promising review: "I love these jeans. I now have three pair in different colors and they are my go to jeans! I'm an active mom and I can move all day and these jeans are great for me! Most jeans for me loosen up so much by the end of the day that they're falling off or sagging, but with these they are just as great fitting at 8 p.m. as they were when I put them on. The midrise of them is perfect, too. I can squat down without worrying about my back side showing. They are super comfortable and are great quality. They look much more expensive than they are." —MelanieB
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $26.39+ (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 20 colors).
9. An oh-so-soft, double-layered long-sleeve shirt reviewers compare to Skims, thanks to the thick but breathable fabric that makes it so easy to style. This is a perfect option for tucking into high-waisted pants *or* wearing with mid- or low-rise options since the material helps it stay in place.
Promising review: "After I saw this on an influencer and read the reviews, I knew I had to have it. I personally wanted a good tight compression fit and this was the perfect fit for me. It holds everything in and is super soft. This will be fantastic with jeans or leggings or layering under blazer jackets or cardigans or other shirts. I’m so glad I got this and now I’m going to have to pick some more up in different colors." —Lbyard05
"Looks expensive!!! The material is buttery as the bodysuits I own." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes SX–3X and 11 styles).
10. A versatile slip dress for a comfortable, sleek staple you'll *never* regret buying, whether you're dressing it up with jewelry and heels or kicking back running weekend errands with an oversized sweater and sneaks.
Promising review: "Slip dresses. So simple, so tricky. Cut and fabric is everything. This one looks far more expensive than it is. It's pretty much a perfect '90s vibe." —Betsy H.
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $54.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors).
11. A pair of upscale palazzo pants to add some *PIZZAZZ* to your boring work outfits (no offense to tweed, houndstooth, and the rest of the neutral pattern workwear gang).
12. A longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent alternative to Lululemon "Align"!
Promising review: "This top is so cute, I have worn it to hot yoga and out and about on Bourbon Street. It is such a great material and feels expensive. It’s not tight on the waist and it holds your chest in place without suffocating." —Rachel Schlitter
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors).