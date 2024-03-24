31 Pieces Reviewers Say Look More Expensive Than What They Paid

Promising review: "I love these jeans. I now have three pair in different colors and they are my go to jeans! I'm an active mom and I can move all day and these jeans are great for me! Most jeans for me loosen up so much by the end of the day that they're falling off or sagging, but with these they are just as great fitting at 8 p.m. as they were when I put them on. The midrise of them is perfect, too. I can squat down without worrying about my back side showing. They are super comfortable and are great quality. They look much more expensive than they are." —MelanieB

Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!

Get it from Amazon for $26.39+ (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 20 colors).