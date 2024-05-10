37 Personal Care Products Reviewers Say Are "Worth Every Penny"

I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!

Promising review: "I bought this because I was suffering from breakouts with no end in sight. Typically broke out around that time of the month. Since using this, I have had zero breakouts, and my skin is so smooth! It’s definitely a game-changer in my very simple skincare routine. I was hesitant since I have very sensitive skin. Since this is fragrance free I thought I’d give it a try. Definitely worth every penny and I will continue to use it." —Kristyn



Psst — reviewers love how beautifully this pairs with Cosrx's lightweight snail mucin repair moisturizer as well!