37 Personal Care Products Reviewers Say Are "Worth Every Penny"

1. Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel, a cult-fave product for your beauty arsenal that will quickly help minimize eye puffiness and swelling thanks to its winning combo of caffeine and hyaluronic acid. It's basically an alarm clock for your eyeballs, because boy howdy are they awake now!!
Promising review: "I love this product and have noticed a huge difference when using it consistently. I am on the younger side and don’t have the worst under-eye bags, but on those occasional mornings when my eyes are puffy with somewhat visible dark circles, this product definitely does the trick! Honestly love all the Good Molecules products." —Hayden Smith
"Completely worth every penny. I have seen a drastic change in my under eye area, and I have only been using the product for three weeks." —Alina
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
2. Plus Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "I was skeptical to buy this because it is difficult for me to find things that brighten under my eyes without leaving creases. This is amazing! I can put it on and it stays put even after I put concealer on top. Some days I can just put this on to run errands, and my eyes look immediately brighter! This is worth every penny! The influencers were right on this one :-). I am in my 50s, and this is great for mature skin." —Sharon Henry
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
3. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "Worth every penny. My hair has been thinning for a few years, and I tried lots of shampoo/conditioners brands, and nothing really helped. I continued to lose a lot of hair, especially while washing my hair. Some brands helped for a little while, but not enough to make a difference or long enough to make me buy a second bottle. Biotin has been completely different! I just bought my second bottle because I’m finally getting results. My hair is no longer shedding excessively!! I also love how my hair feels after I wash: soft and healthy!!!!" —Perezrus
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "We've been using these toothbrushes for more than a year now. While the bristles are soft and non-irritating they clean at the gum line better than any other brushes I have ever used. My teeth feel like they were just cleaned at the dentist. Be sure to replace it when you don't get that just cleaned feeling. Mine need to be replaced every 4-5 months. They're worth every penny." —Lari
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
5. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that people with acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and clogged pores swear by for helping clear their skin. A lot of reviewers noted that they found this specific product after their dermatologists recommended it to them!
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, but it is not overwhelming, and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
"It's the best. 100% worth every penny. If you ever want your acne or whatever skin issue to be erased COMPLETELY, please do not hesitate to buy this soap. The scent is not too nice but it is WORTH IT. MY seven years of acne issues are GONE FOREVER." —Elizabeth M.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks).
6. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now, instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~ self-care ~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Worth every penny. These masks soften my feet right away after only one use. I recommend using them before bed but do not discard them yet. You can use the same pair again the next morning as some products remain in the masks." —Guy Kositratna
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $16.17.
7. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier against dry spots and irritants. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I bought this because I was suffering from breakouts with no end in sight. Typically broke out around that time of the month. Since using this, I have had zero breakouts, and my skin is so smooth! It’s definitely a game-changer in my very simple skincare routine. I was hesitant since I have very sensitive skin. Since this is fragrance free I thought I’d give it a try. Definitely worth every penny and I will continue to use it." —Kristyn
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
Psst — reviewers love how beautifully this pairs with Cosrx's lightweight snail mucin repair moisturizer as well!
8. Marc Anthony "Grow Long" Leave-In Conditioner Spray to help detangle and prevent breakage and restore health in curly, dry, and damaged hair. We've got biotin, we've got vitamin E, we've got caffeine — TBH, your split ends and breakage-prone locks should be SHAKING knowing this is coming for them.
This is designed for all hair types. For results, you should apply it to wet or damp hair from root to end, then style as usual without rinsing out.
Promising review: "This stuff is magical! Honestly, it’s the best leave-in conditioner I have ever used on my hair. I have highlighted long blonde hair that frizzes and tangles easily. I have tried every leave-in product, and none has compared to this one. It softens, hydrates, smooths, and leaves my hair looking like I just walked out of a salon! Not to mention it smells divine!" —Penelope
"Worth every penny. I absolutely love this leave-in conditioner. It helps make combing out hair that would normally be difficult very easy. Adds shine to my hair. Keeps it in great condition. Will be buying again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.67.
9. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because of the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
"This lotion leaves your skin feeling silky, soft and smooth. This was worth every penny and is very affordable. It moisturizes, hydrates, and gives your skin a beautiful glow. Thank you Eos for inventing this amazing product." —Berrishan
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
10. TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum that just sort of startles reviewers for how fast it visibly brightens and firms skin even from the first use, and how well it reduces wrinkles and the appearance of dark spots over time. This may be on the pricier side of skincare, but this cult-fave blend of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E has over 93,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, and dozens of reviewer photos that prove the hype is more than earned.
TruSkin Naturals is a small business that specializes in skincare products.
Promising review: "TruSkin Vitamin C Skin Serum has been nothing short of a revelation for my skincare routine. From the very first application, I could tell this was a game-changer. The serum’s lightweight, non-greasy formula delivers a powerful punch of hydration and brightness to my complexion. Over the weeks, I’ve noticed a significant reduction in dark spots and an overall more even skin tone." —Maxpower
"I have been using this for over three years now and I swear by this. For the price, it is worth every penny. I have super dry skin due to the weather changes here, but using this has made a massive change for me. It keeps my skin moist, it dries fast, it absorbs well, it makes my skin smooth, and it has diminished a lot of red marks on my face!" —darwin paul
Get it from Amazon for $21.97.
11. A delightful little tool called the "Bug Bite Thing" — it suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness.
Bug Bite Thing is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!).
Promising review: "If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would! Never in my life would I think I would use this or suggest this product as often as I do. It works amazingly well to suction out mosquito bite juices, wasp butt needles, playground wood splinters, and SO MUCH MORE. Worth every penny!" —Jessica DeGroot
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
12. CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum to help refine pores and improve your skin texture and tone, particularly from post-acne marks. Reviewers especially love how lightweight and non-greasy it is, that it plays nice with sensitive skin, and that it's *WAY* cheaper (and just as effective!) as more expensive competitors on the market.
Promising review: "I am very pleasantly surprised with the results of this so far! I'm in my mid-40s and fair-skinned. Sun damage and age spots were starting to take over my complexion. I've tried so many expensive creams, serums, facials, etc, with little results. Decided to try this based on the number of reviews, and I was not disappointed. After less than a week of using this in combo with their morning facial moisturizer with SPF, I already see a noticeable difference. My skin is hydrated and so much softer, and I can actually see the discoloration fading! I am shocked." —KMC
"Worth every penny. I had really bad pregnancy acne and after it left me with really red scars on my cheeks, I tried a lot of different products — even the clay mask that everyone raves about — and nothing. It’s been about a month using this after I shower and it’s incredible the difference it has made. Doesn’t make my skin dry or irritated, it’s amazing!" —O'Toole Family
Get it from Amazon for $12.
13. A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control, which is both a delightfully effective hyaluronic acid-based pore tightening serum *and* my new stage name. Reviewers love this for tackling enlarged pores and giving a dewy glow without causing oiliness or triggering breakouts, plus helping fade dark spots and acne scars.
14. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help prevent the infection of ingrown hair, so you don't have to spend hours psyching yourself up to shave knowing that you're gonna be dodging a bazillion sensitive spots on your skin.
Promising review: "I had huge cysts just from ingrown hairs! I used some other products thinking they might be better because they were cheaper , but they did absolutely nothing. I paid the money for this, and after about four days, the irritation has gone down significantly! It's expensive but worth it! It really does work! It's not going to work overnight, but to have had that much inflammation and see such results after only a few days, it's worth every penny!" —C
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).