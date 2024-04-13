33 Personal Care Products To Help Make Your Uncomfiest Problems ~Vanish~

1. A saline nasal gel to help soothe your poor, dry nostrils that are 10000% done with the cold this year. You can apply one to two drops directly around your nostrils for instant relief from the discomfort, including soothing aloe to moisturize the area.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
2. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that people with acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and clogged pores swear by for helping clear their skin. A lot of reviewers noted that they found this specific product after their dermatologists recommended it to them!
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, it is not overwhelming and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks).
3. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now, instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~ self-care ~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $17.97.
4. Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo, which relieves scalp build-up from dandruff, scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and even dry shampoo use like nobody's business. Bonus: thanks to the salicylic acid in the formula, this shampoo continues to work and provide relief hours *after* you shampoo with it. Major haircare flex.
Promising review: "This stuff really helped eliminate the dry flakes I was having. Every once in a while my scalp goes through a period where it’s just so dry and itchy. I use this stuff once and it’s drastically improved! I used to use the scented one, but honestly I really dislike the smell. When I found this scentless one I was so happy! It really works, trust me." —Amanda S.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in multiple sizes).
5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. Bonus: it's a heck of a lot cheaper than the other TikTok fave, the Tula version.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
6. A sensitive teeth-friendly "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and how gentle it is on their gums!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazingly! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
7. And a stainless-steel tongue scraper that a lot of reviewers bought to prevent bad breath, but ended up loving even *more* because it made their mouth feel so squeaky clean (and, in a lot of cases, made their taste buds experience flavor a lot more intensely!).
Basic Concepts is a small business that specializes in personal care products, home goods, and office essentials.
Promising review: "My husband and I have been using this product for a couple months now and we both think it is worth the purchase. It is not a magic fixer for bad breath or lack of oral hygiene but paired with a good dental hygiene routine we have noticed a positive difference such as fresher breath for longer and fresher breath upon waking in the morning. It is easy to clean, and the shape prevents gagging. All in all the product is definitely worth it." —Brimichelle
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
8. A knee stabilizer band for knee pain relief both in the short term *and* long term, whether you get it from running, hiking, team sports, or jumping up and down every time you hear a Bruno Mars song start playing at a wedding reception.
Promising review: "I have chronic pain. First in my low back, then my neck, now my right foot and both knees. I’ve tried everything to try to support my knees. Nothing worked AND was comfortable. They all shifted and chafed. About to give up I tried this. It fit comfortably under my jeans, it doesn’t shift around. I can wear it all day, I can go up and down stairs without pain, and I’ve even noticed improvement in my lower back as well. I’m very pleased!" —Angela
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).
9. Compound W Wart Removal Pads infused with concentrated wart removal medication to reduce the size and eliminate warts in a matter of days. A lot of reviewers turned to these after professional wart removals didn't work for them and saw much better results!
You should change the pads every 48 hours, and note that they do not work on moles, birthmarks, warts with hair growing from them, genital warts, facial warts. The brand notes that you should not use this product if you have diabetes or poor blood circulation.
Promising review: "These work amazingly well! I had taken my daughter to the dermatologist and paid a hefty amount for them to burn a wart off of her arm. It didn’t get rid of it, they only made it smaller, and they recommended a follow up appointment. Then I found these! She wore one overnight and literally the next day it was smaller to almost nothing. Looked just like a small scar. Now it’s completely gone after wearing only 2 times. One time over night and the next day. That’s all! I will never try any other treatment for warts except for this!" —Cole Hagele
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.29.
10. A pack of unscented SweatBlock wipes that work for up to *seven days* after application — perfect for those of us whose underarms are a little, uh, enthusiastic, to say the least. Reviewers especially swear by this for events that might bring on nervous sweating!
SweatBlock is a small business that specializes in antiperspirant products.
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction!
Promising review: "Was pretty skeptical. Bought it and it’s changed my life. First use and I did not sweat, at all, for probably a week. I had already been using Lume deodorant for a few years now and was looking for something else as I felt I’m building a resistance to it. I should’ve been using this to begin with. Second application I applied to other areas of my body, zero sweat. Amazed." —Hanna L. Hetz
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (each box lasts two months).
11. A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto open zits to help drain them and reduce redness overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get it from Amazon for $10.77.