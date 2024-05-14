42 Problem-Solving Personal Care Products You Will Be *So* Relieved To Learn About

1. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Read more about how an epsom salt soak or bath can help with muscle pain and soreness at Cleveland Clinic.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
2. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that people with acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and clogged pores swear by for helping clear their skin and relieve the tenderness. A lot of reviewers noted that they found this specific product after their dermatologists recommended it to them!
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, it is not overwhelming, and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks).
3. Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel, a cult-fave product for your beauty arsenal that will quickly help minimize eye puffiness and swelling thanks to its winning combo of caffeine and hyaluronic acid. It's basically an alarm clock for your eyeballs, because boy howdy are they awake now!!
Check out a TikTok of the eye gel in action.
Promising review: "This eye gel works, I was able to see a difference after seven days, My eye fatigue improved and my under eyes seem less dark. I love the texture, not too sticky and easy to apply. You just need a small amount. I will buy again. Using it for about two months now, and still liking it." —Bella
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "After using this for the first time, I knew it was worth the price. It's wonderfully luxurious! The shampoo is not runny, which is good because you have to leave it on the lathered hair for at least three minutes, and it doesn't get in my eyes during that time. The smell is not strong or smell medicinal; it is pleasant enough. It doesn't seem drying to my hair like some of the volumizing shampoos I've used. This product makes my hair feel so good and look so healthy. I will be buying this again!" —Rachel Elaine
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
5. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile, and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard. Those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
6. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help prevent the infection of ingrown hair, you don't have to spend hours psyching yourself up to shave knowing that you're gonna be dodging a bazillion sensitive spots on your skin.
Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" —bill nye
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).
7. A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray designed to work on all hair types to give your blowout the smoothest, most frizz-free styling of its *life*. If your greatest enemy is summer humidity, this little bottle is about to be your secret weapon. Bonus: you only have to spray it once every three shampoos for it to work, so it'll last you a *long* time.
Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray in action.
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair, and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
Psst — you can also get this in an "extra strength" version and a curly hair version!
8. A migraine relief beanie for when your brain decides it's going to rattle against your skull at the least convenient time possible. This gets icy *and* hot depending on what kind of relief you're looking for, and doubles as a sleep mask so you can block out harsh light or try to get some shut-eye for further relief.
IceBeanie is a small business that specializes in cold therapy products.
Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but this thing is literally a game changer. Amazing quality, so comfortable to wear, and it really helps me to relax and also when I have a headache. This is top shelf. I am so happy with my purchase!" —Bonnie Boughton
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
9. A delightful little tool called the "Bug Bite Thing" — it suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness.
Bug Bite Thing is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!).
Promising review: "I cannot stress to you enough how much better this simple little tool has made my quality of life during summer in Ohio. It rains a lot. There are a lot of mosquitoes. I have horrific allergic reactions to mosquito bites. We're talking bumps swelling to the width of softballs within minutes of the bite. This tool doesn't make those bumps go away, but it stops the itch IMMEDIATELY. I was a huge skeptic; how could a little suction cure this agonizingly itchy allergic reaction? I'll be honest. I still really don't know how it does, but it provides instant relief that no pill, cream, or injection ever has ever achieved for me." —Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
10. A set of "wine wands" to remove sulfates and histamines from your beloved cheap Pinots in as little as three minutes, basically making "not getting a hangover" your new superpower.
PureWine is a small business that specializes in wine accessories.
Promising review: "What a difference these have made in my life. With my allergies, it was impossible to enjoy a glass or two of wine without nasty side effects: stuffy nose, red face, and headaches. Now, I can have a glass of wine and not have to dart to a package of antihistamines! Makes a great gift. Even thinking of splitting a box into stocking stuffers. Each wand is individually wrapped. Have purchased these several times and will continue to do so." —KellyH
Get a set of three from Amazon for $11.99.
11. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I recently moved to the desert and my skin gets really dry all year round (I have oily skin). This stuff is a life saver when I need instant hydration. I recommend using it on damp skin and patting it in instead of rubbing and always following with a moisturizer. Definitely will buy again, but it will last a long time and a little definitely goes a long way!" —V. Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.