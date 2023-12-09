42 Offbeat Products That Make Delightful Gifts

1. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
2. A baguette-shaped pillow that not only looks so realistic that they might be tempted to take a CHOMP out of it, but reviewers say is ridiculously comfortable?? People swear by it for everything from a mini body pillow to lumbar support to the ultimate "nap on the couch" pillow.
Check out a TikTok of the baguette pillow in action.
Promising review: "I bought this delicious bread morsel to cheer up a friend. It was perfect, she really 'kneaded' it. She uses it for cuddling and sleeping. This yummy bread-cake doesn’t feel 'crummy' at all, it’s soft. It was the yeast I could do. If your friend loves bread, and she’s going through a tough time you 'butter' get this for them." —Nora Lee Majors
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in three sizes).
3. A rotating disco ball diffuser because sometimes "come on Barbie let's go party" secretly means "come on Barbie let's diffuse some lavender and take a breather and do a face mask while the other Barbies party." This lil' bub will give them the best of both worlds.
Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $37.97+ (available in two sizes).
4. A nostalgic Apple Watch stand so they can relive the good old days of wandering in the grass to find a Pikachu until their parents literally *begged* them to go say hello to the sun.
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
Psst — there's also an AirPod and AirPod Pro case to match!
5. A pair of horizontal glasses, because not being able to watch Netflix and starfish on their bed simultaneously is a scam. Now you can help them out-scam it.
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" —Kivy
Get them from Amazon for $17.98.
6. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force *and* to their sushi.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
7. A set of cat-themed tarot cards purrrfect for first-timers, complete with a guide on how to pull the cards and how to interpret them. They'll be doing readings for everyone from you to themselves to their actual cat by the end of the week.
Promising review: "I'm new to tarot, so I grabbed some cute looking cards that promised a guidebook. I love the artwork that the artist has done and I like their take on some of the cards. Helps the meaning stick a bit more (at least in my semi cat obsessed mind). All the cards have a lot of detail to them. I've shown three major arcana and four minor arcana cards that have come up in my readings and the cards made it easy to 'get it' when I read the meanings and have studied the card meanings outside of this guide book. Would definitely recommend for the artwork alone and as a good starter deck for anyone interested in learning tarot." —Averey
Get it from Amazon for $17.90.
8. A book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy to thrill and delight your bookish friend (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A camera lens-shaped thermos that is both aesthetically pleasing *and* delightfully practical — this 12-ounce insulated mug not only will keep coffee hot but will keep iced drinks and smoothies cold on the go. Why say "cheese" when they can say "caffeine?"
Promising review: "I saw this while browsing, and at first I thought it was a real lens (until I saw the price). I clicked, and had to laugh because it incorporated my husband's two loves — coffee and photography! I got it for him as part of his Christmas gifts, and he loves it. The designer did an excellent job with this. It looks real at first glance, and the raised areas make it very easy to hold. We laughed when he opened it, and it has become one of his favorite mugs." —Susan
Get it from Amazon for $10.23.
10. A set of TikTok-famous Globbles, which are about to be their new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
11. A TikTok-beloved astronaut-shaped star projector that will blow all their other gifts ~out of this world~. This has eight different nebula effects they can project from the wall and control from a remote so they can finally be fully immersed in that self-insert Star Wars fan fic they keep writing in their head.
Check out a TikTok of the projector in action.
Promising review: "I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. I wasn’t sure how great it would be and the price was a little high to me but I bought it anyways. After getting it and seeing how badass it is I would definitely say it’s worth the money!! The lights are so cool and bright. My kids and husband love it!" —Shelby Fulford
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in black and white).
12. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, aka any parents' dream — this gizmo keeps kids entertained for hours of fun hiding it all over the house, where it makes little noises to give clues about where to find it. It's basically all the joy of playing hide and seek, except it's the *toy* hiding, not the humans.
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
What Do You Meme? is a small business that specializes in adult and family games.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.