38 Oddly Specific Products That You Or Someone You Love Will Need In Their Life Immediately

1. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen. Reviewers also love this for keeping their straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
2. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
3. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love because it catches hair like nobody's business. These lil' desert bubs also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, *and* save drying time, so they're putting all the decorative but useless succulents in your home to shame.
Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball.
Promising review: "I just did a load of towels and sheets. They are usually super balled up after drying with wet areas. Using these things made all the difference in the world. I was skeptical, but now I am a believer. I just ordered another package of them." —william whitaker
4. A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book, which is a newer edition of the original Reverse Coloring Book that took the internet by storm — reviewers swear by this easy, calming artistic outlet to help ease their anxiety, relieve stress, and unleash their inner creativity without taking up too much brainpower.
For those new to the concept — instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical.
Promising review: "Kendra Norton’s beautiful art books, Reverse Coloring books, have changed my world! My whole life I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. Now this has become my favorite form of artistic expression. I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. This has become my favorite way to process through difficult emotions and experiences I’m working through." —K. DeWitt
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
5. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Check out a TikTok of the Gracula in action.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
6. A saline nasal gel to help soothe your poor, dry nostrils that are 10000% done with the cold this year. You can apply one to two drops directly around your nostrils for instant relief from the discomfort, including soothing aloe to moisturize the area.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
7. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
8. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
9. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
10. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird bedside lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think (maybe even classy) and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
11. A pack of unscented SweatBlock wipes that work for up to *seven days* after application — perfect for those of us whose underarms are a little, uh, enthusiastic, to say the least. Reviewers especially swear by this for events that might bring on nervous sweating!
SweatBlock is a small business that specializes in antiperspirant products.
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction!
Promising review: "Was pretty skeptical. Bought it and it’s changed my life. First use and I did not sweat, at all, for probably a week. I had already been using Lume deodorant for a few years now and was looking for something else as I felt I’m building a resistance to it. I should’ve been using this to begin with. Second application I applied to other areas of my body, zero sweat. Amazed." —Hanna L. Hetz
12. An avocado hugger because you sliced that cutie open and exposed it to the elements, now it's YOUR job to protect it from the world!! This stretchy hugger is designed to prolong the life of your avocado so the next time you reach into the fridge you'll have something GREEN to eat, and not some sad faded "artist formerly known as avocado."
Food Hugger is a small business established in 2013 that specializes in sustainable kitchen products.
Not only does this help reduce food waste, but it helps reduce waste from one-time use plastic or foil you'd usually use to pop this back in the fridge!
Promising review: "Love it. I eat lots of avocados. It's nice that this comes with two sizes. Works well to keep avocado fresh. Reminder keep the pit with the leftover side. The saver is molded to keep the pit." —Deborah Trumpold
13. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. Bonus: it's a heck of a lot cheaper than the other TikTok fave, the Tula version.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable, and smells lovely." —Heather
