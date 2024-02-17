26 Nifty TikTok Products You Probably Haven’t Seen Yet

1. A rotating whisk blender to make beating eggs, mixing batter, and frothing milk so easy (and oddly fun??) that making breakfast will be the highlight of your human day.
Check out a TikTok of the whisk in action.
Promising review: "This is one of the coolest gizmos I’ve purchased! And it works like a charm, especially for scrambled eggs. I’ve always struggled with getting the egg white and yoke blended well together. This tool does the trick. I found it most effective with liquids. Any kind of sauce or salad dressing can be well blended with this tool too." —Austin
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose step count goes up to one bajillion when they're traveling. Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~self care~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
3. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex work than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Broombi is a small business that specializes in household cleaning and pet hair removing products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
4. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom timer in action.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in four colors).
5. A silicone finger puppet toothbrush to make brushing — gasp — fun?? With these adorably shaped critters you can get ahead of gum health and dental hygiene, using the gentle silicone bristles on little mouths from 4 weeks to 4 years of age.
Brushies is a small business that specializes in family-friendly oral hygiene products.
Check out a TikTok of the finger puppet toothbrush in action.
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this has been a game changer for us! I have a 13-month-old who hates having her teeth brushed (we tried EVERYTHING before getting this). We've only had it for two days, and there have been no tears since getting it! I let her brush with her regular toothbrush and then follow up with this. She loves it!" —Tyler Parsons
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
6. A glasses lens cleaner so effective that it blows microfiber cloths out of the water. It uses carbon microfiber tech to polish up your glasses quickly and effectively *without* scratching the lenses, and comes with a convenient carrying case to prevent it from being exposed to bacteria.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get it. I wear glasses every day and often don't realize how dirty they are until I see a reflection through them. I've used cloths before but they get weirdly oily and then leave smear marks. This does not. I love it so much and I don't lose it in my purse." —Clair F
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love because it catches hair like nobody's business. These lil' desert bubs also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, *and* save drying time, so they're putting all the decorative but useless succulents in your home to shame.
Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball.
Promising review: "This is my first time using these and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life changing for me! 😄😻" —E & D
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99 (available in six styles).
8. A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor, half kitchen tool, and 100% the biggest hit at any wine and cheese night when you let guests slice their own cheese with it.
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $17.87.
9. A Meridian "Manscape" trimmer that a lot of people don't know is an excellent razor for *anyone* shaving in sensitive areas, since it's mainly marketed toward men. If you're worried about nicks, cuts, ingrown hairs, and razor burn, particularly in your pubic area, this waterproof trimmer is about to be your new favorite gizmo.
Promising review: "I never thought about getting something like this until someone on TikTok was talking about how this changed her life. Literallyyyyy it’s so easy to use, it doesn’t take me an hour to shave anymore, so I save so much time. I hated shaving so much because it took so long and was to tedious but now it’s so easy????? Please buy this thing, it is probably the best thing I’ve purchased on Amazon ever. I’ve never cut myself with it, it’s very simple, just has one button to turn it off and on, and it comes with a charger. Like Y'ALL, it’s so good." —grydneybean
Get it from Amazon for $39.94 (available in four colors).
10. An adhesive headphone rest for the wall to easily declutter your desk in those rare moments you expose your ears to the outside world during the work day. Bonus: it even folds to close when you're not using it!
Check out a TikTok of the wireless headphone holder in action.
Promising review: "This is a simple, cheap, yet effective product for hanging up your headset. It adheres to your wall easily and has been sturdy since installation (four months and going). I am currently using it to hang my Xbox Wireless Headset (which I also recommend). As a pro tip, if you hang it near your charging cable, it can double as a charging dock as well for your headset!" —Tr1ckstr360
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and in two packs).
11. Dandylion Clean Paws, a no-rinse, non-irritating paw cleaner that instantly foams up when you press it. Reviewers love that it makes for a fast, easy clean that even finicky pups don't mind, and that all they have to do when they're done is wipe it off the foam with a towel, no water required.
Check out a TikTok of the paw cleaner in action.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok so I had to try it. Love the soft bristles on top. My pup hates getting their paws cleaned and I’ve tried everything from wipes to paw cleaners. These were more comfortable for my pup while allowing for a good clean. I like that you can just use a towel to wipe off. Love that it's unscented and that you can remove the bristles." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.
12. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.57+ (available in two colors).
13. A set of cult-favorite skincare brand Cosrx's snail mucin essence face masks, an ultra-hydrating, barrier-repairing mask that lives up to its bestselling TikTok-famous predecessor, the snail mucin repairing essence.
Check out a TikTok about the snail mucin face masks.
Promising review: "I love this Cosrx sheet mask. When you take it out of the package it can be a little daunting. However, carefully separate the face mask and place it on your face. There is ample snail mucin on the mask. Not to disappoint! It feels cool once on your face and works amazingly. I also purchased the Cosrx moisturizer and hydrating serum and LOVE them both as well! If you are on the fence about purchasing these products, don't be." —JoAnne
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $25.