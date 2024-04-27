26 Newer Tech Products That Can Only Make Life Easier

1. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles).
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount made for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in four colors and multipacks).
3. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
4. A hands-free portable phone charger that sticks right onto your phone plug and chills there so easily that you might forget it's there in the first place. This mini charger is designed to give you one full iPhone battery per charge, making it a lifesaver for busy humans, particularly ones who love traveling.
Promising review: "I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket. The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." —J
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven colors and in two-packs).
5. Or a small hands-free portable dual charger to juice up your iPhone, AirPods, *or* your Apple Watch in a pinch — this twist on the typical phone charger has an extra charging surface, making it extra handy when you're running low on any of your Apple devices.
This device contains one full phone charge, meaning you can get the Apple Watch and an iPhone up to about 50% each from zero, if you use the charger on both. If the device is actively charging, though, you can just use this as a charging dock for both devices overnight!
Promising review: "Being able to charge my iPhone 12 and my Apple Watch SE is a total lifesaver when traveling or just out on low battery power. Perfect for every pocket!" —aeonART
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six colors).
6. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a ten-minute TikTok abyss without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep and when I come back, everything is logged out and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings and I use it on the minimal movement so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
7. An app-controlled moon lamp phone dock so your phone won't just get a charge overnight, but an infusion of ~celestial energy~. This little lunar treasure also functions as an alarm clock and a Bluetooth speaker, so you'll most definitely want to keep it in your orbit.
Promising review: "The vibrant colors of the lamp look really beautiful!!! The speakers and the lights that dance to the beats are perfect for a mini disco atmosphere. It works great as a bedtime lamp for my bedroom and the app is really convenient to control the light and music (white noise included!). This is a fun gadget for my teens. I give 5 out of 5 stars, satisfied." —Vanshika Sharma
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A hidden camera detector for anyone who is in the "better safe than sorry!" camp while traveling — this gizmo can easily detect surveillance or listening devices like cameras, GPS trackers, and bugs to ensure your privacy in hotels and Airbnbs (or even the office 👀).
Promising review: "This is a must-have for anyone who values their privacy. This compact device is a powerhouse, easily identifying hidden cameras, GPS trackers, RF signals, and listening devices. Its rechargeable feature is not only convenient but environmentally friendly. I've used it in various settings — hotels, Airbnb, and even at home — and it consistently delivers accurate results. The user-friendly design and clear instructions make it accessible to everyone, providing peace of mind on the go. Five stars for its reliability, effectiveness, and convenience!" —Aleksey
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
9. An itty bitty multifunctional lightning cable keychain that's also a bottle opener, which, flex. Everyone is going to be so impressed when your friend is like, "My phone's on two percent and I have no idea how to get this bottle open" and you're like, "You don't say??"
10. A lightweight adjustable pillow phone stand to instantly turn any bed, couch, or chair into your own personal movie theater. Reviewers love this as an alternative to holding their phones up manually or trying to prop their phones on tables at an uncomfortable lounging angle.
Promising review: "I watch/use my phone often when lying in bed. I'll watch a movie or do social media to try and relax. I put this guy on my belly and adjust the phone arm. It works SO WELL!!! I don't have to get a cramp in my hand from holding my phone. The device is accessible so I can push all the phone buttons. This has got to be one of the most used and useful items I have ever purchased! Hours of use. Durable. BUY THIS!" —Big Rudy
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in four styles, including one that fits a tablet).
11. A Cosori gooseneck electric kettle designed as the *ideal* kettle for anyone in a true love affair with coffee or tea — this comes with five temperature presets to get the exact amount of heat you need for your perfect brew, and the gooseneck design allows you to control the flow of water more precisely. Bonus: you can use the "hold temp" function to keep water warm for up to an HOUR if you're vibing around the house.
Promising review: "I have always kept my kettles on a base of some sort so having a kettle with its own base is wonderful. The base has various types of heating selections for teas and coffee which light up when on. I have had it for over a month now and use it every day. It works perfectly and I absolutely adore its elegant look. Perfect for my morning coffee." —JAH
Get it from Amazon for $61.99 (clip the $8 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in two styles).
12. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad to ease your cramps and pains (*glares pointedly at my uterus*) and/or keep you nice and cozy on chillier days. The fact that it looks vaguely like a piece of superhero armor is just an added perk.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 colors).