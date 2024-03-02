32 Newer Products You’ll Feel Smug For Owning Before Your Friends

1. A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book, which is a newer edition of the original Reverse Coloring Book that took the internet by storm — reviewers swear by this easy, calming artistic outlet to ease their anxiety, relieve stress, and unleash their inner creativity without taking up too much brainpower.
For those new to the concept — Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical.
Promising review: "Kendra Norton’s beautiful art books, Reverse Coloring books, have changed my world! My whole life I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. Now this has become my favorite form of artistic expression. I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. This has become my favorite way to process through difficult emotions and experiences I’m working through." —K. DeWitt
Get it from Amazon for $13.46.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
2. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~self care~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
3. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024 and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
4. A set of collapsible reusable grocery bags with a reinforced bottom, which means no more rolling and squishing in the back seat on the way home. Reviewers mention how easy it is to leave these in the trunk to pop any loose items in, not just groceries!
Promising review: "I got tired of a collection of ratty, cheap reusable bags that were collected from various grocery stores over the years. I replaced them all with these. Excellent purchase. They are larger, sturdier, and better made than any of the bags I had in the past. They also look really nice. I will never go back to the sort of cheap reusable bags I had in the past." —David H.
Get a set of four from Amazon for $26.99 (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three colors).
5. The 369 Method Manifestation Journal, which you may find helpful not just for setting plans to achieve your goals, but to better help define them for yourself. The journal explains the "Law Of Attraction" method for manifesting, and gives you 12 weeks of space to help make your goals a reality, with lines to write your manifestations three times in the morning, six in the afternoon, and nine at night.
Promising review: "This book is exactly what I needed to start my journey to a better life in 2024. This journal helped me write down my goals and mentally practice a positive outlook. I am excited for the journey ahead." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.74.
6. A pair of waterfall-style bow earrings for a look both so understated and dramatic that you'll have *everyone* on their toes when you flutter into a room.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $11.90 (available in six styles).
7. A Frostbuddy, aka the answer to any slow iced coffee drinker's prayers — you can simply pop your bevvy into this and it will keep it so cold that the ice won't melt and dilute your beloved cold brew. It's designed to fit small, medium, and large sizes in most major coffee chains, including Starbucks, Dunkin’, and McDonald’s, so it's worth the investment!
Frost Buddy is a small business that specializes in universal thermal-controlling drinkware.
It comes with a lid, so you can also use it as a regular thermos to keep drinks icy cold and super hot! TBH, you can even pop a hot coffee cup into this to keep it warm, so the Frostbuddy is technically also a Hotbuddy.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I use this all the time for my coffee from Starbucks, and it is amazing! I'll get iced coffee at 9 a.m. and still have ice in it at 7 p.m. I have many Frost Buddy products now, and their entire line is phenomenal. This is definitely a must-have item for coffee or tea drinkers. I love that it also comes with a leakproof lid, so you can put your own drink in there, too. Overall, awesome product!" —EHW
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 15 styles).
8. Plus a Gorilla Grip car cup holder extender for anyone with mighty hydration needs — this is handier than other versions on the market because it will adjust to specifically grip the cup or bottle you put into it, so there isn't a chance of any loosey-goosiness when you hit the brakes.
Promising review: "Sturdy and works great! I bought this product from a different seller and the quality was not as good. My husband and I use large mason jars to put our smoothies in and travel to work with. The jars do not fit in our cup holders, way too big. But this item allows us to safely transport our drinks. Highly recommend!" —The Gadget Queen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
9. An affordable but delightfully effective lip stain set perfect for newbies to the trend or anyone who wants to experiment with colors — this comes with a range of shades for any occasion, in a formula so versatile that you can also use it for blush and even a pop of eyeshadow.
10. A set of resealable instant purse wipes designed to gently but effectively lift dirt, grime, scuff marks, and sticky residue, so you can cosplay as a human who *doesn't* live in a perpetual state of chaos.
SneakErasers is a small business that specializes in instant and effective cleansing wipes — check out the sneaker version to refresh your kicks!
Promising review: "Bought these for my wife who has an extensive (and expensive!) purse collection. Got all the gunk, pen marks, etc. that come from toting around three kids and all their snacks/crayons and who knows what else. Cleaned them up very nicely and now she uses regularly after a trip to the store or restaurants where she sets them on germ filled spaces. Will be a staple in our house moving forward." —Paul
Get a four-pack (with seven wipes per pack) from Amazon for $13.99.
11. The Period Company's reusable, high-waisted period-absorbing underwear, an affordable alternative to its $$ competitors that manages to absorb 8 to 10 tampons worth of flow 👀. Its snug, comfy, four layer design is also handy for postpartum and incontinence needs, so basically this is what happens when you give undies a superpower.
The Period Company is a small business that specializes in reusable period underwear.
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! There’s no need to wear a pad or tampon. They absorb well and you don’t feel wet at all. They have great coverage and changed my whole experience with having a period. They are a game changer!" —Candice Anthony
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in sizes XS–3X).
12. An UnbuckleMe car seat release tool to spare your thumbs (and poor unsuspecting nails!!) the burden of having to press into oblivion to get carseat buckles to pop open. Psst — if it looks familiar, you may have spotted it on Shark Tank. 👀
UnbuckleMe is a family-owned small business that specializes in carseat accessories.
It's also helpful for older kids to unbuckle themselves at the end of car rides!
Promising review: "I purchased this because I always struggle to unbuckle my sons from their car seats if I have nails. This has allowed me to have my nails done and still be able to do their buckles. I have two. One for the car and one for the diaper bag. It's so worth it." —VASILIY YEFIMOV
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four color combos).