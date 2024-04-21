BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
42 Marvelously Strange Products You’ll Want To Add To Your Cart Immediately

It's not your fault if the neighbors get mildly alarmed by the tiny "tree elves" in your planters or the Globble toys you keep flinging at the windows.

Emma Lord
by Emma Lord

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west. 

brown cowboy hat straw topper on a Stanley cup
Cowboy hat straw toppers in white, pink, brown, and black
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! Good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or germs on it! Plus, it’s really cute." —JennA

Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99

2. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict. 

A black small octopus shaped remover in a reviewer's hand
TikToker using the scrubber on their nose and cheeks
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I was quite skeptical of all the hype but decided to try it out anyway. This stuff actually works! Two weeks in and my stubborn blackheads are almost gone, and my skin is much clearer. Holy grail!" —Tmuk

Get it from Amazon for $11.88

3. A set of book-shaped sponges, aka what happens when Cinderella and Belle collaborate on your birthday gift. 

book sponges with punny dish-related titles
A
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I always like to get my sister kitschy type kitchen items for Christmas and these did not disappoint. Cute and funny. My husband who isn’t into books or pop culture even understood the references. Love these." —Mykel Cloyd 

Get a set of three from Amazon for $10

4. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else! 

Close-up of a person's ear wearing a behind-the-ear earbud
Wireless black earphones on a wooden surface
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories. 

Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them.  I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles). 

5. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, aka any parents' dream — this gizmo keeps kids entertained for hours of fun hiding it all over the house, where it makes little noises to give clues about where to find it. It's basically all the joy of playing hide and seek, except it's the *toy* hiding, not the humans. 

reviewer holding the rainbow poop toy
A GIF of the multi-colored plastic Silly Poopy lighting up
www.amazon.com, John Mihaly / BuzzFeed

Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action. 

Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

6. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation. 

A black mini vinyl record in a reviewer's hand that says
six different mini vinyls on a table
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams

Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99

7. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. 

The small polar bear shaped eye stick in a reviewer's hands
Before and after pic of reviewer with dark under eyes that are gone in the second pic
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

Get it from Amazon for $9.99

8. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires. 

Buzzfeeder holding shaker of thin mint seasoning
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair. 

Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!). 

9. "Tipsy Land," which is basically what happens if you combined a Candy Land and Monopoly board and gave it a booze-y makeover. In this game you can call out friends, do silly dares, have mini competitions, and play "Never Have I Ever," reclaiming the joy of your old basement parties without pain of a Smirnoff Ice hangover. (Bonus: you can absolutely play on "sober mode"!) 

An illustrated board game that says tipsy land and has various cards for drinking games
a group of friends playing the game
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "My friends and family absolutely love this game! This is such a fun way to gather together and make memories with the people you love. 10/10 would recommend to anyone that likes to have fun! Great quality product and also comes out to be cute decor sitting in our living room!" —krista

Get it from Amazon for $24.99

10. A sardine tin cosmetic bag because as sweet as your makeup looks are, the truth is you're always a little salty. 

zippered makeup bags that look like sardine tins in various colors
YEllowintage style sardine tin with fish purse
Amazon

Promising review: "Spacious. I love this little pouch, it’s so cute and even bigger than I thought it’d be." —Sarah R. 

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors). 

11. Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.

the clean and the dirty sides of the michael scott magnet shown on reviewer's dishwasher
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

12. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them. 