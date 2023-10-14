31 Cute Little “Thinking Of You” Gifts To Send To Long Distance Friends

Cupology is a small business that specializes in personalizable mug gifts. To customize, tap the "Customize & Add To Cart" button, where you'll find options for the states, cities, and countries, as well as personalizable color schemes *and* the option to put a custom quote.

Promising review: "Just received my custom mug. It’s better than I expected. Love how the cities are perfectly placed for the states to match up in. Thanks so much for creating such a wonderful product!!" —Tiggz

Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in many customizable options and two sizes).

