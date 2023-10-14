31 Cute Little “Thinking Of You” Gifts To Send To Long Distance Friends

1. A customizable long distance mug with a little heart line between two states that will maybe help you forgive your friends who moved to OKLAHOMA despite their perfectly nice life in NEW YORK CITY!!!!! (I'm fine. thanks for asking!!!!)
Cupology is a small business that specializes in personalizable mug gifts. To customize, tap the "Customize & Add To Cart" button, where you'll find options for the states, cities, and countries, as well as personalizable color schemes *and* the option to put a custom quote.
Promising review: "Just received my custom mug. It’s better than I expected. Love how the cities are perfectly placed for the states to match up in. Thanks so much for creating such a wonderful product!!" —Tiggz
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in many customizable options and two sizes).
2. A TikTok-beloved dimmable sad duck night-light that will be a *real* hit among long distance friends pulling late-nighters working or studying. Sometimes it helps to look at this emotionally deflated creature on their desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $13.59 (available also as a cabbage?? I don't know, you do do).
3. A book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy to thrill and delight your bookish friend (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A set of personalized capsule letters you can hand write and put in a little "pill box" for your BFF for them to open as-needed. Sometimes when they're having Day, what they need most is a note from you that says, "You deserve Taco Bell today, you beautiful mermaid."
Each set includes 90 capsule notes.
Promising review: "I bought this for my best friend’s birthday gift and wrote down happy memories and compliments on the slips of paper. I would definitely recommend this for anyone looking for a cute and sentimental gift for someone important in your life!!" —cleo :)
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in six other styles, including 25-note capsule boxes).
5. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force *and* to their sushi.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
6. A "You Are My Favorite Notification" candle for anyone whose long-distance BFF is having three different conversations with them at once via Instagram, text, and carrier pigeon.
Moncioni Fragrances is a Texas-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in candles, decor, and gifts.
Promising review: "I got a coffee scented one for my BF and I was so excited receiving it cause I could just smell the coffee as soon as I opened the box! Awesome scent and quick shipping!" —Al Hager
Get it from Moncioni Fragrances on Etsy for $11.99+ (available in 10 scents, two sizes, and two gifting options).
7. A rainbow prism suncatcher they can easily hang indoors to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in their space 🌈.
8. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so they always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE THEM STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A mini inflatable tube guy for their desk to cheer them on when you can't be there in person to do it yourself (or to remind them to take a lil' dance break whenever they overwork themselves).
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $9.58.
11. A pound of cereal marshmallows because we should all aspire to be the chaos friend who sends this brand of random nonsense joy unannounced. Pro-tip to your giftee — refrigerate these babies if they want 'em extra crunchy.
Medley Hills Farm is an Ohio-based, family-owned small business that specializes in unique candies, snacks, and baking supplies.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. A pop culture-themed scrunchie from an Etsy shop that represents a *dangerous* amount of niche interests, from Harry Styles to Taylor Swift to Jane Austen to Mamma Mia to cult-classic films to half the Greek pantheon. (Below are the Harry and Taylor scrunchies, because this writer is deeply and unrepentantly biased.)
The Brady Scrunch is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in pop culture-themed scrunchies.
Promising review: "Again another 5-star review. As always I absolutely love this scrunchie and I have shown all my other Harry-obsessed friends who also absolutely love it." —Jessica Edmondson
Get it from The Brady Scrunch on Etsy: Harry for $12.77 and Folklore Taylor for $12.77.
13. A jar of "Ass Kickin" sweet and spicy jelly beans made with real habanero pepper that start out sweet before bringing on the 🔥.
Ass Kickin' is a small business that specializes in spicy candy, popcorn, and sauces.
Promising review: "If you like spicy and sweet you will most definitely like these jelly beans. It didn't take me long to devour the whole jar and will say that I enjoyed every spicy hot bean. I wouldn't say it's like over the top hot but it's a comfortable hot that keeps me eating one after the other." —Bill Reiner
Get it from Amazon for $9.45.
14. A Baby Yoda toothpaste dispenser so their favorite baby alien can spit fluoride onto their brush every morning like the perfect helpful little angel he is.
TBH, this is also a great way to stop yourself from overusing toothpaste! Plus each order comes with four threaded cap sizes, so it'll fit all major brands and travel size toothpaste tubes.
SnowBloom3D is a North Carolina-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D-printed home goods.
Promising review: "This is the CUTEST FREAKING THING! It fit my toothpaste tube perfectly with the included adapters. Very well made. My husband and I die laughing when the little mouth spits out the toothpaste. This is my new favorite thing, Thank you!" —cjmc4e
Get a set of two from SnowBloom3D on Etsy for $9.99.