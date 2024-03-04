43 Little Products Reviewers Say Are “So Much Fun”

1. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
2. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
"These coasters are so much fun and look great on the table!" —Norine Carroll
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
3. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
"Okay. This was an impulse buy for sure, but it is so much fun to put arrangements in, and the Gumby legs are so funny!" —Dragonwire
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
4. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, aka any parents' dream — this gizmo keeps kids entertained for hours of fun hiding it all over the house, where it makes little noises to give clues about where to find it. It's basically all the joy of playing hide and seek, except it's the *toy* hiding, not the humans.
What Do You Meme? is a small business that specializes in adult and family games.
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "This is so much fun! We have played Silly Poopy with our young granddaughters for a few years now. They run through our house giggling, hiding it in some hilarious places. Our adults have just as much fun playing with them :)." —Valerie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "So much fun. These were a last-minute Santa gift add-on, and our kids love them! They stick to everything, and they can easily be washed with some water to become 're-sticky.'" —NCC
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
6. Or a set of Monkey Noodles, a quiet sensory toy that stretches, pulls, twirls, wraps, *and* squeezes, so you can test your five new BFFs to the limit (they literally stretch up to 8 FEET, y'all).
Promising review: "Love this product — stretchy and so much fun to play with when you're bored, stressed, or just wanting some fun. They come in a handful of colors and are very durable. Stretch, wiggle, twist, and bam, they will snap back." —Ted Woods, Jr.
Get a set of five from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your to-do lists to perk yourself up.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "These are a great gift idea. Economical, slender, and easy to use with a chance to put color in everything you write or draw. Great design, and I find them ergonomic. I love the fine line. The caps fit well and show the color, also on the base tip. My journaling, note taking and doodling are so much more fun now. The precision line makes my fast scribble legible. I have reordered these several times and use them daily." —Starwoman33
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A ridiculously fun Tiki Toss ring game for anyone who wants to humble their jock friends REAL fast — this game is super easy to set up and learn, but tricky enough to get juuuust right that it will even the whole playing field. Reviewers love that is is a fun-for-all-ages game (but aren't not using it as a a drinking game too 👀 ).
Tiki Toss is a small business that specializes in family-friendly games for home and outdoor use.
Promising review: "This has brought some nice competition into our family! It has been so much fun! Friends are enjoying it as well. We have actually had some get it looped on the first try!" —michael b wardinski
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
9. Wreck This Journal, which is a full color journal with prompts for you to write, paint, shred, and, in the words of Taylor Swift, "have a marvelous time ruining everything."
Some of the prompts include one to close the journal and scribble on the edges; another to cut out colors from a magazine and tape them all over the page; another is a "Stain Log," which you can use to classify stains in your life, from red wine to nail polishes to food dyes. Basically, if you turn the page in this journal, odds are it's going to look *nothing* like it originally did by the time you're through.
Promising review: "SO MUCH FUN! I brought copies of these to a casual dinner party intending to give them as gifts. Everyone was so excited that we dove into them right away. Six adults around the table, giggling and laughing as we worked to destroy the books, throwing them down the staircase, filling a page with painter's tape, cutting up pages. We loved the results so much that we set up an online group to post our results as we work through the books during the coming year." —WineGrrrl
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
10. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "So much fun!! He just makes me happy. I purchased five and have given them to office staff as encouragement, and used one on a birthday table. It was a little noisy, and the vibration caused it to move around more than I’d like so I set it on a nonskid drawer liner. I recommend purchasing a separate AC adapter. He’s much more … energized." —Android
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
11. A ridiculously popular "cat dancer" toy so both you and your furry friend can shake off the stress of the day by chasing after it — and, of course, chronicling the absurd shenanigans for Instagram.
In fact, if you are looking for an immediate LOL, please head straight to the review images of this little gizmo — pages and pages of kitty cats living their best lives. It is goodness and absurdity and light.
Promising review: "Well priced, simple, yet so much fun for you and your cat! Cats love to track and stalk and then attack their prey, even when the prey is formed cardboard! Gives your cat bonding time with you as they get some fun and enrichment." —Joan Fregapane
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
12. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a DEEPLY beloved, fast-paced card game suitable for kids and adults that will have everyone in fits of high-stakes giggles in no time. Bonus: each game only lasts 10–15 minutes, so you can go one or a few rounds depending on how much time you've got together.
Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games.
Okay, so the rules: you divvy up all the cards equally, and then all the players take turns putting down cards that have different illustrations on them, saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza" in order. If the card put on the table matches the word that's being said in that moment, whoever slaps a hand down on the card first gets all the cards under it. You keep playing until someone comes in possession of all the cards (or until you all start craving tacos and pizza so much you drive yourselves to the nearest combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell).
Promising review: "I got this as a family gift for Christmas and we have been loving it! It's easy to learn, quick to play, and so much fun. So much laughing, screaming, just really great family fun." —