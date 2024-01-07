37 Kitchen Products Your Taste Buds Will Thank You For In 2024

1. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
2. Plus an at-home slushy-making cup so easy to use that you're going to spend the entire year in Slushie Town, Population: You. All you have to do is freeze the cup for four hours, pour in the cold drink of your choice (read: anything from soda to LaCroix to juice to smoothies) and crush the sides of the silicone cup until a slush forms.
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup!
Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 20 colors).
3. An adorable Dash mini rice cooker so cute and handy it'll earn its spot as part of your counter's ~aesthetic~. Its two-cup capacity doesn't just make delicious small portions of rice, but also fluffy oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa, rice, and pasta. Bonus: it has a "keep warm" function that kicks in once it's done cooking, so if you don't get to it right away you don't have to deal with cold or overcooked breakfast.
Promising review: "For a long time I was dragging out my big 10-quart Instapot to make rice for dinner almost every single night — well when you’re only cooking for two people, that’s a bit extreme! I found this with a quick search and figure for the price it couldn’t hurt to try! I’m SO HAPPY I bought this. It’s such a perfectly small size; it fits beautifully on my counter and makes the perfect amount of rice for my boyfriend and I to eat at dinner. No big equipment. Comes with a cute little book with recipes to try! The cilantro lime rice was a hit!" —Allie Conefrey
Get it from Amazon for $24.69+ (available in nine colors and various bundles with other Dash products).
4. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three colors and multiple styles).
5. A magnetic air fryer cheat sheet so you can finally experiment with juuuuust the right amount of reckless abandon, while knowing everything you stick in there will still come out safe to eat.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cook book but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in two colors).
6. A rapid egg cooker that I am warning you right now is going to become your most meaningful relationship. It can make soft-, medium-, *and* hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling, and making omelets out of them. This gizmo is, like, a thousand potential brunches and meal preps in one.
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
7. And an egg bite maker to flex on Starbucks and Costco and all the other places where you're paying top dollar for fresh or frozen egg bites by — gasp?? — customizing and making your own for cheap. Bonus: you can take the silicone molds off of it and use it as a regular grill for sandwiches!
Psst — a lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).
8. A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning, a low-sodium, hecka-flavorful option for grilling made with dried herbs, citrus, and granulated onion and garlic that reviewers love to jazz up everything from fish to beef to eggs to veggies.
Dan O's Seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has 4.3 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content.
Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go-to seasoning." —Heartcri
Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.80.
9. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors).
10. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect at-home alternative for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in three flavors/styles)
11. A Potato Express, because I think if we're all being honest with ourselves, the older we get, the more we crave a weeknight at home with Netflix in our eyes and a warm potato in our laps. This cooks up to *four* potatoes flawlessly in mere minutes so you don't have to wait to go to clown town with cheese and other fixings.
12. A beginner-friendly fermenting kit complete with everything you need to "set it and forget it," so you can serve yourself lil' sides of pickled things with your dishes like a fancy farm-to-table restaurant.
Each kit comes with three fermenting lids with airlock valves, date setters, and an easy release tab, as well as an oxygen extractor. The lids are compatible with most wide mouth mason jars (you can snag two Ball mason jars on Amazon for $9.99).
Promising review: "I have now been using my Easy Fermenter for several months. I continue to be delighted with the results. My favorite recipes are a cabbage/carrot sauerkraut, and a blend of fermented peppers (some sweet, some hot). I have recommended these fermenting lids to many of my friends because they make fermenting foods so incredibly easy! You will NOT be disappointed." —K. Dixon
Get it from Amazon for $16.49 (clip the 25% off coupon on the product page for this price).
13. A rapid mac and cheese cooker for the microwave, because the last thing you want to do when you need a cozy meal is wait a bajillion years at the stove. This gizmo creates perfectly gooey cooked mac and cheese in five minutes flat, with instructions so easy you could make it in your sleep. (Nap & Cheese, anyone??)
Rapid Brands is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
Check out a TikTok of the rapid mac cooker in action.
Psst — people also use this to rapid cook their ramen!
Promising review: "I owned one of these a few years back and decided to buy one again for my husband to try. (He's an avid ramen eater.) He was definitely skeptical at first but now it's his favorite kitchen item! 😂 I highly suggest this to anyone who wants noodles done fast! It does its job and the container stays cool enough to not hurt you when removed from the microwave. Every kitchen should have one of these for lazy days!" —Parker Rease
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
14. A set of three dough presses in different sizes perfect for hand pies, dumplings, ravioli, calzones, empanadas, and truly any delicious thing you can think of that you want tucked into a pillow of warm carbs — this makes the process streamlined and easy so you don't have to sweat it.
Promising review: "This was a great purchase for the price. I was making empanadas and folding them by hand, which didn’t look too good. This set helps me cut them easily into circles and then easily presses them close. Consistent look each time! I like that there are three sizes in the set so I can make them according to my mood. Easy to wash and use. Would highly recommend for the price and functionality!" —Sox
Get a set of three from Amazon for $12.04.
15. A trio lasagna pan designed so people with different lasagna preferences can customize their own versions without cross-contamination (sometimes you just gotta drown the whole thing in cheese, you dig me?). Also, with this gizmo, every piece is an edge piece 😋.
FYI, you can 6,000% use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too.
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) who will not eat any form of cheese, I find that this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it but now I can make him a section without cheese and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular sized portions for our family." —TLC
Get it from Amazon for $22.78.