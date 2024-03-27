36 Kitchen Products So Good, Reviewers Say They Bought Them For Friends And Family

1. A snap-on pasta strainer to free your pasta from its hot juices straight from the pot, and spare you storage space to boot (is it just me or are colanders always in the business of being exactly in the way of whatever it is you need?). Psst — these are also a game-changer for washing your fruit, too!
Kitchen Gizmos is a small business that specializes in kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "Handy kitchen gadget. I love it so much I got three more to give as gifts. So much easier to store, wash, and use than any of my other strainers. Get a bright color so it’s easier to find!" —Meg Adams
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in five colors).
2. A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest reviewers swear by for getting perfectly cracked, shell-free eggs every time. A lot of parents in particular mention how great it is for kids to use when they're baking and cooking as a fam!
Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker in action.
Promising review: "I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six colors and three-packs).
3. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I received these as a gift and I loved them so much I bought them for my sisters-in-law and my son. They are so cool. I love my albums. Would definitely recommend." —Stacey Frailey
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A sweet Nessie sugar spoon reviewers are obsessed with, and for good reason. It infuses just the right amount of ~whimsy~ into the best parts of their day (read: that first cup of coffee, the first bite of oatmeal, that lil' bowl of ice cream before bed). It also has a very satisfying weight and curve for optimum sipping.
Promising review: "Love this spoon. Way too cute. Bought an extra one for my daughter for Christmas and she loves it!" —Jeanie Schwader
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in sets of four and eight).
5. An investmentworthy, cult-favorite Caraway cookware set for anyone who doesn't just want to cook smarter, but live smarter — this set comes with unique magnetic storage to ensure that you have everything you need at the tips of your fingers. This cookware is beautiful as it is handy — each piece is nonstick, oven-safe up to 550ºF, and built to last.
Caraway is a small business that specializes in cookware and prepware for the home,
Each set includes a fry pan, sauce pan with lid, sauté pan with lid, Dutch oven with lid, modular pan rack, and three-slot canvas lid holder.
Promising review: "I bought this set for my younger sister as she was using my mom’s old pans. I’ve had my set in Navy Blue for over a year and love them! Some stuff may stick a little in the pan while cooking, but it comes right off when you wash them. They are heavier than normal pots and pans, but you can get used to it after using them every day. A great set for people who cook every day!" —CountryHolly
Get the 12-piece set from Amazon for $395+ (available in eight colors).
6. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "If you cook, you need this product! I have had this chopper since 2018 and it is by far my favorite kitchen purchase. I have used it hundreds of times over the years and it has held up great. I just bought my MIL one for Christmas and she already loves how much easier it has made meal prep. It is well made and I like that there are multiple attachments and sizes. I would recommend this chopper!" —Steph
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Check out a TikTok of the Gracula in action.
Promising review: "This lil' Gracula is the most adorable thing in my kitchen! He works SO great, too! No wasted garlic and you can control the size you get. I bought one for myself, and then after seeing how great it works I ordered two more as gifts, and I will definitely order more! Ya just gotta love Gracula!" —Meow Ma
Get it from Amazon for $19.16.
8. A rectangular lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard by holding *way* more than the traditional round version. This features 360-degree rotation, so when you install it in the fridge, you can easily access condiments and foods at the "back" by spinning them closer to yourself. No more accidentally dumping pickle jars on your unsuspecting feet!!
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! It is sturdier if it has a lot of weight on it or at least if the weight is evenly distributed. Totally helps to keep from 'losing things' at the back of the fridge. I'm buying three more as gifts." —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
9. An electric potato peeler worthy of a permanent spot on your counter. Not only does it effortlessly peel potatoes, but it can handle pretty much any peeled produce you throw at it, from apples to kiwis to oranges to tomatoes. (To be clear, though, your highest priority should *always* be mashed potato-ing.)
Promising review: "This is one of those products that I didn't know I needed until I had it. I use it a couple of times a week and actually just bought a second one for my mother-in-law for Christmas. It's super easy to use and clean up afterward. Having arthritis, it has been difficult for me to peel potatoes in recent years. I've been using this for about a year now, and I honestly don't know how I ever made it without it. It does a great job of peeling potatoes with minimal waste." —Damien S.
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
10. A cult-favorite ice cream scoop to swear you off all other scoops forever — this professional-grade version is designed with a curve that lets you easily slide through even the most rock hard tubs of ice cream, so you don't have to strain your whole arm chiseling at it like a brick.
11. A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning, a low-sodium, hecka-flavorful option for grilling made with dried herbs, citrus, and granulated onion and garlic that reviewers love to jazz up everything from fish to beef to eggs to veggies.
Dan O's Seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has 4.4 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content.
Promising review: "Love these seasonings. I tried this product after seeing multiple ads on TV about its versatility. Bought a jar at the grocery and was thoroughly impressed with the flavor. I bought this set as a birthday gift for a friend of mine, and she was in agreement with its flavor profile. Highly recommend this product and you won't be disappointed." —JackMc
Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A teensy mini waffle maker to churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini-waffle it.
Promising review: "I love the Dash brand waffle maker. These waffles have the perfect size for breakfast sandwiches. We use it to cook waffles, but also to make eggs (either scrambled or just opened onto the waffle iron). The nonstick is great as well. I love this thing so much I give them as gifts." —Taz
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 17 colors).
13. A super compact personal blender that saves you an extra step by blending it in a portable cup you can drink it from. Basically, you can dump in your produce or protein shake ingredients, shake it up, pop the top off, and be on your merry green way.
Promising review: "With the high cost of premade shakes I opted to use powder shakes in my shaker cup and the shakes were gritty. NOW with my new Hamilton Beach mini blender, the shakes are smooth and delicious! I bought a second one for my daughter out of state and she loves it too!" —Denise Goban
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).