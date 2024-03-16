38 Kitchen Products So Clever You’ll Want To Buy One For Everyone You Know

1. A snap-on pasta strainer to free your pasta from its hot juices straight from the pot, and spare you storage space boot (is it just me or are colanders always in the business of being exactly in the way of whatever it is you need?). Psst — these are also a game-changer for washing your fruit, too!
Kitchen Gizmos is a small business that specializes in kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voila! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget, it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
"Godsend. Saw on a TikTok cooking video. I hate buying gimmick stuff from videos, but I've been needing a strainer/colander for awhile and thought what the hell. Love it, works great, and is good quality." —Joey
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in six colors).
2. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95+ (also available in 12- and 18-packs).
3. A collapsible Magic Mushroom funnel so you can feel like an enchanted forest nymph while you funnel your coffee, wine, baking ingredients, or mystical potions.
Check out a TikTok of the magic mushroom funnel in action.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
4. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "If you cook, you need this product! I have had this chopper since 2018 and it is by far my favorite kitchen purchase. I have used it hundreds of times over the years and it has held up great. I just bought my MIL one for Christmas and she already loves how much easier it has made meal prep. It is well made and I like that there are multiple attachments and sizes. I would recommend this chopper!" —Steph
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "I don't know what it is about these, but putting one down my sink and watching the foamy bubbles come up is SO satisfying. Really scratches an itch that I didn't even realize I had. I read about these in some article about popular products on TikTok and wanted to try them because my garbage disposal had not been smelling super lately. They did not disappoint! Super easy to use and leaves the disposal smelling fresh." —Liz R.
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
6. A Mason jar-inspired cold brew coffee maker to save you (*crunches numbers*) one bajillion dollars at coffee shops, and a whole lot of time to boot. All you have to do is put your favorite coffee grounds in this pitcher and let them steep overnight. Be the cool, aloof barista with amazing cold brew on tap you want to see in the world!
Promising review: "This is the best way to have coffee without the acid and still have the caffeine. Easy to use and so much cheaper than buying cold brew coffee. I have bought several over the years for friends. I’ve owned mine now for four years and still love it." —Terry
"Absolutely love this cold brew coffee maker. TikTok made me buy it. I use it all the time. I use one cup of ground coffee and seven cups of filtered water. Once I pull out the coffee filter, I top it off with more water. I add coffee to my chocolate protein shakes every day!" —Connie Forbes
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two sizes).
7. A set of dishwasher-cleaning tablets you can pop into a cycle with your dirty dishes to wipe out all the extra grime and that funky smell, all without ever having to touch a sponge or any other kind of cleaning utensil.
Promising review: "Amazing product! I've had my dishwasher over three years and even though a package of this came with it, I had not tried it. After realizing the plastic parts inside the dishwasher seemed to be getting mineral deposit build-up, I decided to use the Affresh. I was astounded, because the whole inside of my (stainless steel) dishwasher looks brand new again. I promptly bought more Affresh, and will now use it regularly." —JJHouse
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A set of protective refrigerator door handles that make cleanup a breeze — instead of going to clown town on sticky, germy fingerprints and other drips and residue that end up on stainless steel, you can install these and wash them in the laundry. People also use them for ovens and microwaves!
Psst — these use Velcro to get a perfect fit on every handle!
Promising review: "Keeps my handles clean! What a game changer! These are the softest covers. Love how they just blend in with my stainless steel fridge. If you own a stainless steel fridge, 'stainless' is not true with the handles. These covers will change your life!!!!" —Debby from Warren
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two sizes and in multipacks).
9. A set of "wine wands" to remove sulfates and histamines from your beloved cheap Pinots in as little as three minutes, basically making "not getting a hangover" your new superpower.
PureWine is a small business that specializes in wine accessories.
Promising review: "What a difference these have made in my life. With my allergies it was impossible to enjoy a glass or two of wine without nasty side effects: stuffy nose, red face, and headaches. Now I can have a glass of wine and not have to dart to a package of antihistamine! Makes a great gift. Even thinking of splitting a box into stocking stuffers. Each wand is individually wrapped. Have purchased these several times and will continue to do so." —KellyH
Get a set of three from Amazon for $11.99.
10. A set of Bottle Bright tablets so you can banish all the sludge caked on your automatic kettle, coffee maker, or favorite ceramic mugs before you have to buy replacements.
Bottle Bright is a small business that specializes in effortless bottle cleaning products.
Promising review: "These work great, I’m really impressed. I bought additional packs to give as gifts." —laughinggoddess
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $7.99.
11. An adjustable two-tier "Spicy Shelf Deluxe" to optimize your cabinet space so thoroughly that you will feel like you live in a veritable spice kingdom (in the least Dune way possible). This will organize up to 64 spices and 40 pounds at its widest point but will expand and contract to fit any cabinet.
Promising review: "I finally got tired of searching for the right spices and began searching for a solution. My cabinet was overflowing. With this I was able to fit all my spices on the racks along with things in the middle and on the bottom. I relocated the bags that are not used but to fill the containers when empty to the shelf above so the majority of my bottles are visible! It was easy to put together and adjust the size. I love the finished organization!" —Lisa
Get a set of two shelves from Amazon for $27.77 (also available with spices included).
12. An avocado hugger because you sliced that cutie open and exposed it to the elements, now it's YOUR job to protect it from the world!! This stretchy hugger is designed to prolong the life of your avocado so the next time you reach into the fridge, you'll have something GREEN to eat, and not some sad faded "artist formerly known as avocado."
Food Hugger is a small business established in 2013 that specializes in sustainable kitchen products.
Not only does this help reduce food waste, but it helps reduce waste from one-time use plastic or foil you'd usually use to pop this back in the fridge!
Promising review: "Love it. I eat lots of avocados. It's nice that this comes with two sizes. Works well to keep avocado fresh. Reminder keep the pit with the leftover side. The saver is molded to keep the pit." —Deborah Trumpold
Get a two-pack (one small, one big) from Amazon for $13.99.