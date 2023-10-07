41 Products TikTokers Confirm Are For Sure Worth The Splurge

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight styles).
2. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a cult-favorite moisturizing body lotion infused with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil to simultaneously tighten *and* smooth skin. Reviewers are also obsessed with the soothing "sunshine" smell (with some replacing their perfume with it altogether!).
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
3. A quick-drying stone bath mat reviewers are *obsessed* with because unlike their regular bath mats, these don't get mildewy and need to be lugged into the washing machine every few weeks. And when they say "quick dry" they MEAN it — this will go from sopping wet to dry in mere seconds. Pet owners even use them under water bowls to absorb spillage!
Promising review: "I actually saw this type of bath mat on TikTok and decided to look them up. I ordered the gray one and was extremely impressed with it. I’ve already recommended it to coworkers. It’s very absorbent and quickly dries up the water after a shower." —DirectorPrime
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (clip the $10 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven colors and in two-packs).
4. An adorable wireless portable charger so you can text in the group chat with reckless abandon during all your adventures without worrying about your phone croaking right before it's time to summon an Uber.
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.
Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in three colors).
5. A portable Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Cooler, aka every finicky cold bevvie drinker's DREAM. This gadget can take a 12-ounce can of seltzer, soda, or beer at room temperature and make it ice cold in just one minute. A lot of people who complain that their fridge doesn't make drinks "cold enough" also swear by this for an extra icy kick.
Chill-O-Matic is a small business that specializes in beverage accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Chill-O-Matic in action.
Promising review: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." —G. Massey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
6. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.
7. A wireless charger bedside lamp with a built-in speaker so you can have what is arguably a lil' night-light, television, and boom box all in one — this not only charges your phone, but lets you prop it up as a stand so you can stream content through the Bluetooth speaker.
Check out a TikTok of the bedside lamp in action.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting much from this product based on the price. A night light at best. I was pleasantly surprised to find it was a light with three different settings. I love that feature. The Bluetooth speaker has amazing sound quality for my bedroom and can be heard all through the master bathroom and both master closets. How cool is that?! It also has a phone charger that works. Just hook your phone cord into the lamp and place your phone on the charger pad. I highly recommend this item!!" —Bunny Honey
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to get $3 off this price).
8. Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, a true skincare MVP that reviewers swear by for reducing the size of pores, dealing with acne and redness, and helping tighten and rejuvenate skin. It's designed to work on all skin types and a lot of reviewers noticed *next day* results.
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest) . And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." —Mariel Garza
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
9. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $38.90 (available in six styles).
10. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad to ease your cramps and pains (*glares pointedly at my uterus*) and/or keep you nice and cozy on chillier days. The fact that it looks vaguely like a piece of superhero armor is just an added perk.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to get 10% off this price; available in 11 colors).
11. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A super effective set of Crest 3D Whitestrips so you can channel Chip Skylark and belt out "My Shiny Teeth And Me" wherever you roam. It comes with 44 strips total, which is enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments. A lot of reviewers noticed a difference from the very first use!
Promising review: "Someone on TikTok recommended it and I was like why not, and so far I’ve used 11 treatments and already seen a difference. With the first couple of strips I started to see white streaks on the top teeth but then it went away as I kept using them. Honestly I recommend them. So easy to use and I cannot wait to continue my teeth whitening journey!" —Barbara
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.