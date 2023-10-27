25 Things Sure To Make Passersby Jealous Of You

1. A cleverly designed retractable window sunshade you can install on the side of your car's front window and easily fan back out in mere seconds to pop into place. No more getting into your car and feeling like you just sat yourself into lava!!
Promising review: "I purchased this windshield cover for our RV, it holds the heat out and covers the window completely! Well worth the money, it’s sturdy and the suction cups hold up for long periods of time!" —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $26.46+ (available in two colors).
2. A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade.
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
3. A portable Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Cooler, aka every finicky cold bevvie drinker's DREAM. This gadget can take a 12-ounce can of seltzer, soda, or beer at room temperature and make it ice cold in just one minute. A lot of people who complain that their fridge doesn't make drinks "cold enough" also swear by this for an extra icy kick.
Chill-O-Matic is a small business that specializes in beverage accessories.
Promising review: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." —G. Massey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
4. An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack (aka ~fanny pack~) you can wear around your waist or shoulder for a lightweight bag alternative when you're on the move.
5. A portable handheld fan that's also a flashlight that's *also* a power bank for phones, all of which to say is that this tiny gadget it is officially working overtime. Travelers especially love all three of these deeply convenient functions!!
Promising review: "Our vacation planner suggested getting something like this for when you're waiting in line at an amusement park when the sun is out. Best advice ever, used this when we were at Disney this past year. It's lightweight and doesn't weigh you down, the fan has adjustable speeds and also includes a phone charger via USB A port and also a flashlight function. Love that it folds up nice and small, great fan that I'd recommend to anyone!" —Andrew
Get it from Amazon for $14.39 (available in four colors).
6. Coppertone Glow with Shimmer Sunscreen Spray — in other words, sun protection, but make it ✨✨✨. This takes "shine bright like the sun" to a WHOLE other level.
Promising review: "LOVE this. I no longer forget to put on sunscreen as this is part of my new routine. Love the shimmer (much more than anticipated), especially on my arms and legs. Face might be a bit much, but prevents a burn for the win." —Tawny Stammen
Get it from Amazon for $10.39 (available in SPF 30 and SPF 50).
7. A ~weightless~ liquid cream blush that's having a whole moment and a half on Amazon right now. Reviewers adore how high-pigmented and blend-able the colors are, and how soft and dewy the effect is on their skin.
Promising review: "These are so high quality, and I am so happy I took a chance on them. For anyone who is familiar with Korean beauty products, know that these are very high-quality. The formula is very lightweight, the color is water-infused, and when you put the product on, it’s very natural looking. If you came to Amazon to look for a liquid blush, this is the absolute best option for the price you’re paying." —Nyooni
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in 12 shades and in sets).
8. A longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent comp to Lululemon "Align"!
I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry. These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of time!
Psst — the shorts in both of these pics above are $27.99 on Amazon and I also own *those* in way too many colors and swear by them!
Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 21 colors).
9. A chic coffee cup holder so you can carry your favorite beverage *and* answer work emails *and* text your friends pictures of cute dogs at the same! time!!! Reviewers also love this for keeping the cold condensation off their hands.
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
Promising review: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
Psst — I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!
Get it from VIS Paradise Goods on Etsy for $13.27+ (originally $15.55+; available in eight colors and 30 option designs).
10. A waterproof pouch to keep your phone and other "doesn't play well with water" type gadgets safe. Not only does this keep it safe but also you can still use the touchscreen with it, meaning you can take underwater travel photos galore 🐠🐟🐡.
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options).
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck. And so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river, and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 14 colors).
11. A roomy duffel bag that's practically *screaming* "take me on a weekend road trip" — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.
It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap.
Promising review: "I recently went camping and was able to pack a lot into this bag.. It zipped up easily. I love the color, it's almost a 'neutral pink' and not too 'look at me, I'm Barbie in the woods!' The shoulder strap was comfortable, the handles were comfortable, too. It was snowing while unloading from the truck to the cabin and despite this bag getting wet (and VERY cold) everything inside was very dry." —Smile Saurus
Get it from Amazon for $20.41+ (available in dozens of colors).
12. A pair of breezy bib overalls so you can't be legally held responsible for running around singing ABBA songs in public, because WWDD?? (What Would Donna Do?????)
Promising review: "I love these overall/bibs! They have a chord to nip in at the waist and the legs taper but they also blouse out accentuating my figure. They are very comfortable as well and the fabric is high quality with quality stitching. For the price they can’t be beat. I’ll definitely look at buying from Yesno again!" —TCB & JLUX
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 15 styles).
13. A criminally cute teddy bear water bottle that takes "emotional support water bottle" to a WHOLE other level. Reviewers especially love that it comes with a handy shoulder strap, and that the leakproof lid pops off to let you drink from a straw!
Promising review: "My daughter uses this as her school water bottle. It’s great because it has a strap and she doesn’t have to squeeze it in her backpack! No leaks. Easy to clean but we only put water in it!" —Sarah Witt
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two styles).