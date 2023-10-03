43 Products That Are A Gift To Yourself That Just Keep On Giving

1. A beloved hydrating argan oil hair mask designed for all hair types to give you that extra *oomph* of softness and shine. People with damaged or weak hair from chemical dyes also love this for restoring hair health!
Arvazallia is a small business that specializes in hair repair and hydration products.
Promising review: "My hair was very dull, no shine at all. I put this on dry hair, waited about 30 minutes (after this first time I’ll do the recommended time), rinsed, and was amazed. Soft, shiny hair after one use. Nothing mends the amount of broken ends I had, but they were less noticeable. I snipped off a couple of inches this morning and I feel human again. No more looking like a plague victim, having people make the sign of the cross and averting their eyes when they see me. This is a miracle in a jar." —nettlehart
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
2. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four styles).
4. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
5. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart could use an extra dose of cozy to calm them down.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
6. Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions, a bartender-beloved book for beginner- to intermediate-level cocktail enthusiasts that breaks down six iconic "root" cocktails — the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball, and flip — to show you how to improvise and riff your own creations based on what combos work with the ingredients you have.
Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book in action.
Promising review: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." —Adriana
Get it from Amazon for $22.49.
7. New York Biology's Dead Sea Mud Mask, which is designed to draw out oils and toxins, and remove dead skin cells to help clean out and reduce the appearance of pores, minimize acne, and brighten your complexion. Reviewers especially love the silky smooth, buttery feeling of it on their skin.
New York Biology is a small business specializing in body care, hair care, and facial care products.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this mud mask! I have sensitive skin, and after recently traveling a lot (stress and climate changes) I developed acne on my cheeks. After using this mask a couple of times a week for two weeks, my skin is clear and has never looked better! I also like the scent and how smooth it goes on. It feels good on your skin too! Highly recommend!" —Samantha Davis
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes and seven varieties).
8. An exfoliating mitt to make the whole process super simple — you can use this in the shower once a week to help gently remove dead skin cells for smoother skin, fewer ingrown hairs and bumps, and *much* better absorption of moisturizers and other skincare products. (Also I think owning a "mitt" means you legally are allowed to say you play sports.)
Seraphic Skincare is a small business specializing in cruelty-free, sustainable beauty products.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it, it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a two-pack).
9. A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
10. An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow ✨ — perfect for anyone who wants a lightweight alternative to foundation or just a lil' extra low-effort shimmer in their lives.
Promising review: "Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow and erases imperfections with the thinnest layer." —Kim Wilmot
Get it from Amazon for $11.59+ (available in four shades).
11. Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking, a classic cookbook so trusted and time-honored that it's now in its 30th anniversary edition. This features beloved standard and unique twists to Italian recipes designed for any reader to enjoy, whether they're a cooking newbie living alone or a seasoned chef feeding a full family. This book is truly an investment both in learning new cooking skills *and* delighting your palate for years to come.
Promising review: "Twenty-six years ago I bought a tiny paperback for my mother called Classic Italian Cooking. I recently retrieved the book from her things hoping to use it, but alas, the spine was broken and pages were missing. Obviously the book has seen good use. So I thought to replace it with a new copy, only to learn it is out of print. So I looked a little further and discovered Essentials Of Classic Italian Cooking. I fear it will, in time, suffer the same fate the original did. This book has only been with me a couple of weeks, but already I have made six of the recipes and have dozens of others I want to try. I own a copy of The Silver Spoon, but this book surpasses it in every way. Hazan doesn't just give you recipes — she gives us the spirit of Italian cooking. She shows us how to love the ingredients we are using and teaches us how to understand that putting them together as she does, we don't create a 'dish,' but rather, something we have put a bit of ourselves into, to share with those we care about. This is probably the best book we will ever have on Italian cooking. It sits on my shelf right next to The Joy Of Cooking. Don't buy this book, treasure it. It's that good." —Laura Anne Scaife
Get it from Amazon for $29.30.
12. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me! When burnt, the candle has a nice strong smell and it burns really nicely. Even though this is a little expensive it is worth every penny because I've never smelled anything like it." —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in six sizes and 33 scents).
13. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space 🌈.
14. A padded 3-in-1 reclining beach chair so beloved that one reviewer literally calls it a "Princess Beach Chair." This is designed with five adjustable chair positions and three footrest positions, a cup holder, a zippered side pocket, and — be still our nerdy, book-loving hearts — a "face cavity" to you can lay flat on your stomach and read a book on the sand below.
Bonus — it's less than ten pounds and has backpack carrying straps for easy carrying!
Promising review: "Oh, I actually saw this on TikTok and went directly to Amazon to check it out. The price is a little high but I still think it’s a really great beach chair. I purchased this for my sister-in-law who absolutely loves the beach. She loves loves loves it! Arrived as stated, and in great condition." —Dianah
"I have put off purchasing a really good beach chair! This year I decided to just do it and I could not have been happier!! When I took it to the beach, that’s all I could talk about! I felt like I was in a recliner! Perfect height, very comfortable, easy to get out and put away, and Soo pretty!! LOVE IT!" —Danielle Atwell
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in eight styles).