43 Products That Are A Gift To Yourself That Just Keep On Giving

Promising review: "Twenty-six years ago I bought a tiny paperback for my mother called Classic Italian Cooking. I recently retrieved the book from her things hoping to use it, but alas, the spine was broken and pages were missing. Obviously the book has seen good use. So I thought to replace it with a new copy, only to learn it is out of print. So I looked a little further and discovered Essentials Of Classic Italian Cooking. I fear it will, in time, suffer the same fate the original did. This book has only been with me a couple of weeks, but already I have made six of the recipes and have dozens of others I want to try. I own a copy of The Silver Spoon, but this book surpasses it in every way. Hazan doesn't just give you recipes — she gives us the spirit of Italian cooking. She shows us how to love the ingredients we are using and teaches us how to understand that putting them together as she does, we don't create a 'dish,' but rather, something we have put a bit of ourselves into, to share with those we care about. This is probably the best book we will ever have on Italian cooking. It sits on my shelf right next to The Joy Of Cooking. Don't buy this book, treasure it. It's that good." —Laura Anne Scaife

