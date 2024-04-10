41 Products So Clever Your Friends Will Be Jealous You Got One First

Check out a TikTok of the food cubby in action.



Food Cubby is a small business specializing in family-friendly kitchen accessories.

Promising review: "I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago." —Superbeckee

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).