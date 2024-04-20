If You Hoard Trinkets Like A Dragon, Here Are 37 Cheap Ones To Check Out

1. An itty bitty flat water bottle, because sometimes you aren't Big Thirsty, but still Little Thirsty, and you shouldn't have to lug a whole ginormous tumbler to take care of it. This cheeky little insulated option is designed to tuck easily into purses, tote bags, and backpacks without taking up nearly as much space.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite water bottle. It looks nice, holds 10 to 12 ounces, seals well (no leaks), and is sized such that I can slip it into my back pants pocket (most of the time, if they are somewhat roomy) or in a large coat or vest pocket. I take regular one to two mile hikes, and was sick of carrying around water bottles holding twice as much water as I drink. This works perfectly, no excess weight and easy to pocket. I will also use backpacking for an easy access water bottle." —CRIU
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in five colors and in a larger size).
2. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
4. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
5. A pair of chic link earrings to add some trendy dimension to the "huggie" earring trend that's clearly here to stay. (Truly have not gone out to dinner with the squad in months without seeing a pair of gold huggies on EVERYONE'S EARLOBES, we love to see it!!)
Promising review: "I absolutely love these earrings and wear them almost every day. I get TONS of compliments on them! The quality for the price is absolutely amazing. Definitely a diamond in the rough find on Amazon. Will be ordering more products from this brand!" —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $13.95 (available in three finishes and three styles).
6. A NeeDoh Nice Cube, an *elite* sensory fidget toy for anyone who wants to add more calm into their life but with a dose of whimsy. This goo-filled, delightfully colorful fidget has a satisfying squish and weight to it, and reviewers love that it doesn't have the kind of stickiness that picks up debris and makes it hard to clean.
Promising review: "High quality and very durable! This cube is fantastic for any age and any need. The cube provides slight resistance when compressed, which is both stress-relieving and satisfying!!! Once squeezed, it quickly returns to its natural shape. A great choice!" —Joe stevenson
Get it from Amazon for $9.39 (the color is either blue, pink, or purple and gets selected for you at random!).
7. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A set of pastel glitter highlighters I saw on Instagram the other day and NEARLY BLACKED OUT from the cuteness. If you like highlighting your planner pages, favorite passages from books, or lines from your journal, please do yourself a favor and purchase these subtle but oh-so-sparkly colors to jazz them up ✨.
9. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
10. A set of book-shaped sponges, aka what happens when Cinderella and Belle collaborate on your birthday gift.
Promising review: "These sponges are adorable!! I've gotten so many compliments on them from friends and family. They're bright and look great along my sink. I haven't used them yet because I don't want to ruin them but they look like decent sponges. They're so pretty though you probably won't want to use them either! They would make a great housewarming gift!!" —EC
Get a set of three from Amazon for $10.
11. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.