If You Feel Like You Spend Practically All Day In Your Car, You Might Want To Try One Of These 34 Products

1. A magnetic phone mount that clips right to your AC vent to make your phone magically ~float~ and stay conveniently close to eye level when you're trying to use Google Maps, then lets you easily pull it off at the end of the drive and go on your merry way.
Promising review: "I bought this for my cellphone. It comes with a magnet to attach to my cellphone, and then I attach the other magnet to the dash of my car air vent. After I make a call, I attach my cellphone to the magnet and can talk hands-free. My voice is heard clearly by the recipient of my call. I love it." —Arlene Berge
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.99.
2. A front seat organizer complete with two extra drink holders and a lil' spot for odds and ends like keys or your phone or hand sanitizers. Reviewers without drink holders swear by this chic option that fits seamlessly into their car's layout. Honestly, even if you already have cupholders, some of us are Beverage People and need as many as we can get!!
Promising review: "Most awesome thing I bought all year! I have a small sports car, no cup holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy! It's everything I needed, and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have a dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" —2019
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five colors).
3. Plus a car cup holder extender for anyone with mighty hydration needs — this is handier than other versions on the market because it will adjust to specifically grip the cup or bottle you put into it, so there isn't a chance of any loosey-goosiness when you hit the brakes.
Swigzy is a small business that specializes in drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Fits great in my F-150. I've been manually holding my Yeti for years, often times picking my water bottle off the floor after it slides off my passenger seat. Slide no more. This thing works great. Feels sturdy. Holds all of my oversized cups. Highly recommend." —Bryan
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two styles).
4. A retractable car charger so you can charge several devices at any time without having to untangle a veritable jungle of wires. This features a retractable iPhone and Type C charging cable, in addition to two extra charging ports, so it is basically the home base for all your travel tech needs.
Promising review: "Didn't realize I had so many cables in my car until I put this in. Now I just keep a few wrapped up in the glove box that fit older connections. Great that the cables retract out of the way. Only complaint could be that it is rather large, but it is to be expected with four connections. Little car voltage display is nice to have as well (everyone should have one of these, by the voltage amount it shows if your alternator is working)." —Jaxmoto
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (also available in a version that *ONLY* has two Apple retractable chargers!).
5. A Saucemoto dip clip that lets you enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping your fries into ketchup at a red light without cosplaying as that red light when the ketchup ends up all over your lap.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)" —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $9.99.
6. And a handy car steering wheel tray so you can take your lunch hour in your own ~private suite~ and have a steady place to prop a laptop or a book if you're waiting to go in somewhere or pick someone up and need to get some work done.
Promising review: "I often times like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course, but it’s great!" —Bella W
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 13 colors).
7. A portable car vacuum that lets you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack without sitting in the evidence until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
Promising review: "This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in three colors).
8. A lil' car mirror swinging duck accessory because you know what?? Sometimes the commute to work gets lonely, and you need a friend you can count on to quack you up.
Promising review: "Saw it one day when I was just browsing. That’s usually dangerous I know. It’s actually heavier than I thought it was going to be, in a good way though. It’s not cheaply made. I’ve gotten a few laughs from people in other vehicles. Only side effect is if you get upset at other drivers it isn’t very intimidating when you’re giving the mad stare. LOL. I was pleased with the purchase in all." —Charles Ramsey
Get it from Amazon for $6.85.
9. A memory foam cushion designed to relieve pressure on your back, butt, and tailbone so you don't have to suffer through long road trips and commutes. Now you'll just have to convince yourself to actually get *out* of the car to your less comfy chairs.
Promising review: "Life changing on a long trip! My partner wanted us to drive from Colorado to California. I wanted to fly because I had a fall and half of my body was in pain. He talked me into it so I purchased this pillow for the car ride. What a game changer! It helped so much with the pain and I would recommend it for anyone in the car!" —Nadia
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in three styles).
10. A squishy universal cleaning putty to get into all your car's nooks and crannies, like drink holders and the AC vents. Take THAT, Cheez-It dust.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $6.98 (available in three colors).
11. A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries so when you're out running a zillion errands, you don't have to worry about your box of seltzers picking a fight with your purse rolling around on the bottom of your car.
Promising review: "I saw this product in a TikTok video for 'products on Amazon you didn’t know you needed' and added it to my cart. I didn’t actually purchase it until I got a new, bigger car, and my kids were sick of me setting my big purse on their feet in the car. It’s easy to snap on and stays in place. Money well spent!" —Asha Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).
12. A dimmable LED car visor mirror so you can check your teeth for that piece of salad that always likes to take residence front and center of your smile. Reviewers also swear by this for quick makeup touch-ups on busy days!
Promising review: "Very large, very bright, but brightness is adjustable. You also have the choice of true white LED illumination or a softer incidence 'yellow'/natural light or you can run both simultaneously. Very large but would fit all sun visors. No magnification (that I am aware of), but its clarity makes you think it does. Battery is chargeable, but we have not needed to recharge it yet due to its long battery run time. It’s inexpensive and needed for anyone that loves to 'finish getting ready in the car.'" —Chris Cook
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in two colors).
13. A discreet seat gap filler for that awkward extra space in your car — you'll never have to lose another precious Junior Mint (or, like, your entire phone) to the infinite void under the seat again.
Drop Stop is a small business that specializes in car accessories.
Promising review: "Somehow, my phone manages to ALWAYS fall perfectly between the large gap between my console and seat. And MAN, when I'm driving it is so frustrating, because I can NEVER reach it without stopping the car, because it's wayyyy under my seat. Before I ordered this, I tried the traditional insert that is a popular solution because it gives you extra storage and such, but it didn't fit the gap, it was loose, sloppy, and would literally slide forward with the brakes. UGH, Those are now sitting on my bar, waiting to be gifted to some lucky person, hopefully with a smaller gap. I immediately ordered these and love love love them!" —Ronald & Shannon White
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.
14. A "New Car Smell" air freshener and odor eliminator spray that is the definition of bang for your buck — reviewers mention that a spray or two goes a LONG way. Sorry to those lingering Egg McMuffin smells, you just got evicted from the airstream.
Promising review: "I've tried many of the trees, sprays, air vent dispensers, etc. from other companies and I found some that I really like. However, this product from Chemical Guys is hands-down my favorite. It is the most faithful to that new car smell that I've found, and it seems to last quite a while without being overpowering." —Anymouse
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in multiple sizes and a "leather" scent).