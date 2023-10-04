32 Home Products That Are So Worth It, You Won't Regret The Splurge

Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99!

Promising review: "I wish I had taken photos since I was amazed at the results, honestly. I bought my car about a year ago and it had stains all over the seats — I didn’t want to pay $300+ for them to be cleaned since I’m a college student so I just waited. My sister saw a TikTok video or something about this machine and while I was doubtful that it would work since some of these stains have been there for who knows how long I finally bought it cause I spilt a blue slushee over my car seats. Lo and behold I now have a car with no stains whatsoever! I wish I had gotten it sooner!! I wish I would’ve taken before and after pics but I’ll try and upload some of how it looks now at some point! But 15/10 recommend!!" —jovana montoya

Get it from Amazon for $122.