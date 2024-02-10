34 Home Products For Anyone Who Identifies As A Cozy Gremlin

1. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect copycat for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (available in two other flavors).
2. An affordable luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
3. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so you can share with the person next to you (or just make yourself a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
4. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).
5. A bath pillow and full body mat that laughs in the face of your ordinary teensy bath pillows. Neck support is cute, but full body ridiculous plush comfort?? Is precisely where it's at. Hop in, friend. The wine is poured and that romance novel isn't going to read itself.
Bath Haven is a small business specializing in bathroom and personal care products.
Promising review: "We just installed a new tub in our master bathroom. The tub has a steeper slope than our previous. So we were looking for a pillow that provided head rest and back support. The Bath Haven pillow indeed provides both and is very comfortable. The linen material is soft and feels great. Definitely worth the price vs cheaper plastic pillows." —Alan Z.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in four styles).
6. Plus a wine caddy for the bathtub, for those times you don't just need to relax, but need to relaaaaaaaaax 🍷.
SipCaddy is a US-based small business that specializes in shower beer and wine bath holders. Bonus: it also holds cans, so they can pop in a LaCroix or enjoy a shower PBR, too.
Promising review: "Loved how easy this was to put in my shower and use for anything from holding beverages to face wash. Gifted it to two friends and my boyfriend who at first mocked it but now LOVES it. I’d consider traveling with it at this point." —MB Schatz
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in five colors).
7. A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp so you can waft your favorite candles throughout your space in the most aesthetically pleasing (and safe!) way possible.
Promising review: "This candle warmer emits a soft light that looks beautiful coming through the glass. I love how it warms my candles making the room smell wonderful. I think this warmer may work better than just lighting my candles. I like that it has a timer option which is convenient. I highly recommend this warmer for anyone that likes candles." —win diesel
Get it from Amazon for $36.98 (available in two styles).
8. A handy adjustable neck reading light, because we don't let the sun and/or the humans living with us decide when our Designated Reading Time is over!! This flexible neck light comes with three brightnesses that all keep the focus on the page, so you can keep the strain off your eyeballs without disturbing anyone else's darkness.
Reviewers also swear by these for crafts with fine detail work, like painting and embroidery.
Promising review: "At night I want to read physical books, not digital. I was trying all kinds of different lights to use that would not disturb my husband or toddler. Nothing was working right or easy to use. This actually works great. The lights on each side can be controlled separately. And they each have three brightness settings. It is also flexible so you can point it where you need it. Doesn't bother my neck at all, although it is bigger than I thought it would be. I'm super happy with this light!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).
9. A Mason jar-inspired cold brew coffee maker to save you (*crunches numbers*) one bajillion dollars at coffee shops, and a whole lot of time to boot. All you have to do is put your favorite coffee grounds in this pitcher and let them steep overnight. Be the cool, aloof barista with amazing cold brew on tap you want to see in the world!
Promising review: "This is the best way to have coffee without the acid and still have the caffeine. Easy to use and so much cheaper than buying cold brew coffee. I have bought several over the years for friends. I’ve owned mine now for four years and still love it." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in two sizes).
10. A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bed sheets that are the ultimate All Seasons Investment. These lightweight, moisture-resistant sheets are designed to be super breathable in the heat and cozy in the cold. Tons of reviewers loved their sets so much they immediately came back for more!
Danjor Linens is a small business that specializes in bedding products for home and dorm use.
Promising review: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets I sleep cool. I have a very thick memory foam mattress and it fit perfectly. They are so super soft, I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now I am definitely going buy more." —Mel
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and 13 colors).
11. And a set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows so good at their jobs that a whole bunch of reviewers say helped them get the best sleep of their lives. These are filled with a soft down alternative designed to be extra breathable and to help regulate temperature for relief from night sweats and overheating. A lot of reviewers also swear by them for helping with neck pain because of the "bounce back" nature of the filling.
Bonus: these are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $59.99 (available in three other materials and two sizes).
12. An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind — this ceramic bowl has an elevated center that distributes the heat evenly and quickly, guaranteeing there won't be any cold spots when you dig in to your grub. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup!
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
13. A eucalyptus lavender pouch for your shower, bath, or bathroom sink that will give you decadent ~spa vibes~ when their relaxing scents are released by the steam from hot water.
Psst — a lot of people use eucalyptus for allergy, congestion, and even anxiety relief.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based, woman-owned business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.
Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of Eucalyptus and Lavender is HEAVENLY." —Maggie
Get a set of three from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $11.99 (originally $15.99; this shop offers free shipping!).
14. A microwave bacon cooker because as fun as it is to get your cardio in dodging bacon grease spitting at you from the pan, THERE IS ANOTHER WAY. This can cook seven to nine strips at a time, and comes with grooves and a spout designed to pour out the extra fat.
Promising review: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for