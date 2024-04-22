37 Home Items That'll Give You A Little Serotonin Boost When You See 'Em

1. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $11.66 (available in five colors).
3. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
4. A set of pop-up cat and mouse hooks you can easily install with the stick-on adhesive for a downright lawlessly adorable option for stashing lightweight items like keys, tote bags, and scarves at the door.
Check them out on a TikTok of the cat and mouse hooks in action.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute!! I get so happy seeing them hanging by the door waiting to pop back down for when I leave for work. Take the car keys and it's gone. Come back from work, hang them on its tail and they stare at you with this unamused glare. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase! They're so easy to install, just take the adhesive backing, stick it to the back of one, and stick to the wall. Then enjoy your new friend!" —Amazon Customer
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a six-pack that includes a monkey and baby chick).
5. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A set of Goldfish fridge magnets — aka "Holdfish" — to instantly assert the superiority of this cracker to anyone who enters your home and dares to think they can suggest a snack food that doesn't smile back.
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home products.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
Get a set of six from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $10.20 (originally $12).
7. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $19.96.
8. A nostagia-inducing mini popcorn maker so *everything* in your kitchen is popping — not just the corn, but the adorable color scheme.
This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it!
Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple
Get it from Amazon for $27.62 (available in seven colors).
9. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think (maybe even classy) and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $19.39.
10. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in four colors).
11. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys that will prettttyyy much guarantee you never lose them again.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.