35 Of The Happiest, Silliest, Goofiest Things You Can Buy On This Here Internet

1. A set of french fry clips that not only secure your food bags, but rest in their own little magnetic fry pouch that sticks onto the fridge. Just further proof that there is nothing the humble potato cannot do.
Promising review: "These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
Get a set of 12 clips from Amazon for $14.90.
2. An insulated penguin water bottle you'll love so much that, similar to penguins, you will mate with this particular water bottle for life. (Stanley whomst??)
Promising review: "This is my new favorite travel companion! This adorable tumbler doesn't just win in looks; it keeps my beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. Whether it's tea, water, or coffee, it stays hot or cold, just the way I like it. The stainless steel build gives it a sturdy feel, and the penguin design adds a cute touch that always brings a smile to my face. A delightful and practical choice for anyone who wants their drinks to stay cozy on the go!" —Sabina Zhaxybek
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in four colors).
3. A set of magnetized balloon wall hooks for some Wonka-level whimsy you can use to hang everything from keys to jewelry to oven mitts.
You can either stick them on the wall using the three included adhesive pads, hang them on a screw or nail (not included), or simply put the magnetic back of them on your fridge.
Promising review: "I use these hooks on my fridge to hang oven mitts and other utensils. Love the design of these. The magnet is quite strong and haven't had any issues with them sliding down or falling off. Obviously there are cheaper alternative hooks, but what you're mainly paying for is the balloon design and the 'fun' factor of it. I'm a fan!" —darwin4lunch
Get a set of three from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A unicorn pancake mold because ingesting breakfast that ISN'T inherently magical in every single way?? Feels a bit like a scam, if you ask me! Thankfully you can use these pretty thing on eggs, too.
5. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
6. A Shrek Eras-inspired mug because the way Taylor Swift has been keeping us up late waiting for potential new album drops lately, we're going to need a whole swamp's worth of caffeine to endure.
4leaf Collection is a Canada-based Etsy shop that specializes in products with delightful pop culture mash-ups.
Promising review: "My favorite things in the whole world are Taylor Swift and Shrek. When I saw this mug, my jaw dropped. Sarah went above and beyond with this. 10/10 would recommend as a funny gift or for your own amusement while you enjoy your coffee/tea in the morning while you’re making waffles!" —Ashley
Get it from 4leaf Collection on Etsy for $25.49.
7. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).
8. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles for anyone who wants to embark on their newest candy obsession — these "cosmic crunchies" are unlike any other earthly candy you've tried before, giving a lighter, crunchier texture to Skittles without compromising on their delectable sour taste.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alrighy, but having them freeze dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
9. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
10. A crayon vase to brighten up your bookshelf or desk because minimalism is OUT and recapturing the lawless joy of going to clown town on a coloring book is IN!!!!
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
Promising review: "Adorable vase! Would make a cute and quirky addition to any decor. I’m using it to style a bookshelf in my home office/art studio. It is small, but the colors and retro feel make a nice graphic pop in my room. I think this vase would look great in a kids room or teachers classroom as well." —Dani
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
11. "Tipsy Land," which is basically what happens if you combined a Candy Land and Monopoly board and gave it a booze-y makeover. In this game you can call out friends, do silly dares, have mini competitions, and play "Never Have I Ever," reclaiming the joy of your old basement parties without pain of a Smirnoff Ice hangover. (Bonus: you can absolutely play on "sober mode"!)
Promising review: "My friends and family absolutely love this game! This is such a fun way to gather together and make memories with the people you love. 10/10 would recommend to anyone that likes to have fun! Great quality product and also comes out to be cute decor sitting in our living room!" —krista
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A "Hell Done" digital thermometer so you can keep track of your meats to know if they're rare, medium, well-done, or positively ~sinful~. This features a clear and easy-to-read digital display, plus the ability to tell people you literally went to hell and back to cook this meal!!!
Promising review: "This thermometer not only works perfectly, but is a great conversation starter at gatherings! I've used it a few times now and am completely satisfied with the purchase. It is accurate, and the display is super easy to read. If you buy this, make sure to read the back of the box ;)." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.