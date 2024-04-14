40 Absurdly Happy, Bright, And/Or Joyful Products To Help You Truly Banish Winter For Good

1. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Psst — if you've already tried this copy, there are newer Reverse Coloring Books from the same creator to try!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
2. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
3. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space 🌈.
4. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter, because why go through life without taking advantage of every opportunity to make it sparkle??✨ Reviewers add a touch of it to glam up their Prosecco or jazz up colorful themed cocktails.
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "This glitter is so much fun. I ordered the purple one and put a pretty good amount of it in a bottle of tequila. You can use a little, and it will still look sparkly and pretty. If you want more intense color, add a little more. Definitely will order more colors!" —Gigibg
5. A set of pastel glitter highlighters I saw on Instagram the other day and NEARLY BLACKED OUT from the cuteness. If you like highlighting your planner pages, favorite passages from books, or lines from your journal, please do yourself a favor and purchase these subtle but oh-so-sparkly colors to jazz them up ✨.
6. Plus a set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages, so you can liven up your journals and to-do lists to your rainbow heart's content.
Promising review: "These are a great gift idea. Economical, slender, and easy to use with a chance to put color in everything you write or draw. Great design, and I find them ergonomic. I love the fine line. The caps fit well and show the color, also on the base tip. My journaling, note taking and doodling are so much more fun now. The precision line makes my fast scribble legible. I have reordered these several times and use them daily." —Starwoman33
7. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Promising review: "So much fun. These were a last-minute Santa gift add-on, and our kids love them! They stick to everything, and they can easily be washed with some water to become more-sticky.'" —NCC
8. A easy breezy polka dot wrap dress so versatile and easy to throw on in the warmer months that reviewers come back for even *more* colors once they fall in love with the first one they buy. Bonus?? If you are a sweat-prone human, this lightweight fabric and flowy design is a GODSEND.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress. I felt beautiful in it and it was super pretty. It’s really comfortable, and not see-through. I was really surprised to like this dress so much, because I struggle buying clothes online. But this dress did not disappoint. Definitely highly suggest!" —Salina
9. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
10. A flower-shaped pill organizer so cute that taking your medication will suddenly feel like the most ~~aesthetic~~ main character part of your routine. These feature a surprisingly large capacity, and the days are detachable so you can take pills on go!
Promising review: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements. Not to mention I love the color and style. Can fit up to 9 of my largest size capsules." —Kaci Allen
11. A lovely Secret Garden–inspired book vase for a subtle, dainty way to tell your guests, "Yes, I will be extremely unavailable when the next season of Bridgeton drops." The *decor's kiss* perfect amount of whimsy meets practicality.
Promising review: "I love this book vase. I added some silk flowers and it looks great. The size is just right on my dresser." —Rachel
