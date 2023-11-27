1. A copy of The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions perfect for any stage of life, if they're looking for something structured and soothing to do on a night off that will also help them preserve their favorite memories.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories
2. A baguette-shaped pillow that not only looks so realistic that they might be tempted to take a CHOMP out of it, but reviewers say is ridiculously comfortable?? People swear by it for everything from a mini body pillow to lumbar support to the ultimate "nap on the couch" pillow.
Check out a TikTok of the baguette pillow in action.
Promising review: "I bought this delicious bread morsel to cheer up a friend. It was perfect, she really 'kneaded' it. She uses it for cuddling and sleeping. This yummy bread-cake doesn’t feel 'crummy' at all, it’s soft. It was the yeast I could do. If your friend loves bread, and she’s going through a tough time you 'butter' get this for them." —Nora Lee Majors
3. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force *and* to their sushi.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.
4. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when they wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give them a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of theirs.
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
5. A set of TikTok-famous Globbles, which are about to be their new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
6. A refreshing portable sparkling water maker that proves we have peaked as a human species — the world is finally just one giant sparkling water oyster that's ours for the taking. Reviewers love how easy this is to use, too — all they'll have to do is pop on the cap with a cartridge and their water will be all ✨✨✨.
Each bottle comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges (with more refills available separately).
Check out a TikTok of the Ote sparkling water maker in action.
Promising review: "Love this bottle/soda maker. I am obsessed with fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at-home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go. I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! —Zeusboomer911
7. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
8. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
9. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl for the ultimate in "girl dinner" hacks. Now they can have all their beloved snacks so close to their face that they're *thhhissss* close to living their dream of eating out of a trough like a fluffy farm animal.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29 Simple Modern tumbler.
Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup in action.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
10. "We're Not Really Strangers," a revolutionary new card game to help you open up to your friends, family, or significant others and form stronger bonds with them. It involves three levels of cards with questions you use to get to know each other, with each level a little deeper than the last, plus "wild cards" and "dig deeper" cards to really break the surface. There are also two modes — "play safe" and "play to grow" — depending on how deep you want to dig with certain people or groups.
Check out a TikTok of "We're Not Really Strangers" in action.
We're Not Really Strangers is a US-based small business specializing in purpose-driven, relationship building card games to help foster human connection. You can check out the family edition, the couples edition, and the friendship edition for more specific options!
Promising review: "If you want a stronger bond with someone please play this game with them. You will get to know them on another level. I love how there’s levels to how deep you want to get with one another. Mostly every question is really interesting and can bring out one hell of a conversation, laughter, or even tears." —Khoa Tran
