35 Gifts For Anyone Who Spends Most Of The Day At Their Computer

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in six styles).
2. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to instantly fashion their tablet into a chic mini laptop when they're on the move. They're about to make a *lot* of friends at Starbucks asking them where they got this little gem.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $27.70 (available in 11 colors).
3. A dual-sided device cleaner with two sides — one with an antimicrobial-treated cleaning solution to clear off the grime off their computer screen, and another with a soft polishing buffer to make it gleam.
Hans is a small business that specializes in device cleaners.
One side dispenses a cleaning solution that kills bacteria, and the other side polishes the surface off so it looks nice and shiny.
Promising review: "Saw a friend at work using this; she showed me and I had to have one. I wasn't disappointed. Gets all the gunk off my phone, iPad, computer screens, and my kids' Kindles. Getting these for gifts this year. Awesome." —kevin
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
4. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of their life~ — this adjustable light can help improve their sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if they're working in a situation where they don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (clip the $8 off coupon on the product page for this price).
5. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, but arguably better. These are ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for in-office days when they're trying to get in the zone and for at-home days when they're in constant Zoom calls.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise cancelling features. I will say the noise cancelling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (get this price by clipping the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in five colors).
6. Plus a pair of Bluetooth-enabled noise-cancelling over-the-ear headphones so not only will they block out the hullabaloo of their office, but send a clear signal of "I am very busy, please do not bother me with pictures of your cat right now" so their work flow isn't interrupted.
Promising review: "I recently found the need for over the ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones three days a week, four hours at a time. I needed them to be comfortable, possess strong noise cancelling capabilities, sound good and be of good quality without an exaggerated price. They sound great, are very comfortable for extended periods, pair easily with Apple products and the noise-cancelling capabilities are very good. The economical price makes these a tremendous value. I highly recommend l these even compared to the many models costing twice as much." —M. de La Torre
Get it from Amazon for $41.98+ (available in three colors).
7. An adorably encouraging, beauuutifully organized daily planner they can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep themselves on track for all their errands, goals, and even their water intake before they get lost in the laptop abyss.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
8. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning they can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in seven colors).
9. A "flaming" humidifier so they can have their aromatherapy *and* enjoy the coziness of a teensy fireplace vibe at their desk for a little cottagecore touch.
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $26.15 (available in black and white).
10. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger they'll honestly wonder how they lived without — it folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge at their desk all at the same time, making it an office lifesaver.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Psst — a lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage!
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
11. A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all they have to do is stick their favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of delightfully cheap cold brew for them to enjoy at their leisure (so long as one of their sleep-deprived coworkers doesn't help themselves to it first 👀).
Takeya is a small business that specializes in water bottles and pitchers.
Promising review: "I purchased this to make cold brew coffee at the office. My coworkers and I were going to the local siren at least 3–4 times a week for our afternoon pick me up. It was starting to become a serious drain financially. We all chipped in to get this pitcher and take turns buying beans. Get them ground for a French press, or super coarse, and you'll have a pretty good replica. The instructions for making cold brew are pretty easy. We've seriously cut down our caffeine expenditures by 50%–75%. Now if we could figure out a way to order out less :)." —DT
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light — meaning now they can finally end their annoying daily ritual of unplugging and re-plugging things in the tangle of wires under their desk.
Promising review: "Need something simple so I could plug in all the electronics at my desk. This is much nicer than just a standard power strip since it doesn't add any more cords to the chaos. Plugs are angled enough that they don't get in the way of you have several things plugged in. For reference I usually have my laptop charger, monitor, Google home mini, lamp, and phone charger plugged in at any given point in time. Night-light is a nice addition." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
13. A set of floppy disk coasters to keep the condensation from their emotional support beverages off their desk, and also to remind them of the good old days, where there were only one or two ways they could accidentally miss a correspondence from a coworker instead of 15,000.
Promising review: "These coasters are really cool in my book. They are fun to play with and the colors are fun as well. Definitely a cool gift for office folks and IT geeks." —Terry H
Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.99.
14. A portable dual monitor for their laptop to give their screen thaaaaat much more space to breathe. Once they have more of a bird's eye view on their workload it'll be that much easier to pull a Troy Bolton and get their heads in the game.
This is compatible with Mac, PC, and Chrome laptops between 13 and 17 inches, and attaches with device-safe metal plates. The magnetic pull is strong enough for you to take your laptop from room to room without undoing your setup, but also easy enough to remove that you can tuck everything into a backpack quickly when you're on the move. You can even rotate the display to your preferences, if you want it at an angle!
Promising review: "I’ve been using the SideTrak for a week now and it has been an absolute game-changer for me. The instructions were easy to follow, and installation a breeze. The SideTrak was first whipped into action during a two-hour-long ride in my car as a passenger, and I was utterly impressed with how much I got done with ease, in that amount of time! Additionally, I’ve gotten a lot more use out of the SideTrak than I imagined — such as when I’m lounging in my backyard, kitchen, living room, pool... anywhere outside of the room in my office, the possibilities are endless! I’m all about efficiency and maximizing my time and the SideTrak has contributed largely in those areas. Thank you." —Ratana K.
Get it from Amazon for $299.99 (available in two colors).