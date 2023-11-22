35 Gifts For Anyone Who Spends Most Of The Day At Their Computer

This is compatible with Mac, PC, and Chrome laptops between 13 and 17 inches, and attaches with device-safe metal plates. The magnetic pull is strong enough for you to take your laptop from room to room without undoing your setup, but also easy enough to remove that you can tuck everything into a backpack quickly when you're on the move. You can even rotate the display to your preferences, if you want it at an angle!

Promising review: "I’ve been using the SideTrak for a week now and it has been an absolute game-changer for me. The instructions were easy to follow, and installation a breeze. The SideTrak was first whipped into action during a two-hour-long ride in my car as a passenger, and I was utterly impressed with how much I got done with ease, in that amount of time! Additionally, I’ve gotten a lot more use out of the SideTrak than I imagined — such as when I’m lounging in my backyard, kitchen, living room, pool... anywhere outside of the room in my office, the possibilities are endless! I’m all about efficiency and maximizing my time and the SideTrak has contributed largely in those areas. Thank you." —Ratana K.

