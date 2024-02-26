28 Newer Travel Products That Will Make You Feel Like A Genius

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $29.96+ (available in nine colors).
2. An expandable jacket and bag gripper for your suitcase or backpack that lets you hang your jacket for easy access instead of stuffing it all the way back into your bags or carrying it around by hand. This is especially handy for rain jackets that need to dry off!
Promising review: "I had this travel strap attached to my backpack as a just in case. It's small and hardly noticeable so it wasn't in the way. When I finally needed it while on a trip, it was a lifesaver. I was able to attach some shopping bags, thankfully being able to keep my hands free." —Jonesy96
(Psst — if you're looking for an attachable cup holder similar to the one in the reviewer image above, you can find one for $14.99 on Amazon!)
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors).
3. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (also available in two-packs).
4. A compact but mighty 2-in-1 wall charger and portable power bank for the ultimate hybrid travel gadget. This lets you use that one measly outlet in your hotel room to charge three devices at once — laptops included! — *and* holds its own charge to you can juice up all those gizmos when you're on the run, too.
Promising review: "I traveled for four weeks and this nice unit was perfect — charged everyone's iPhones during the day, and my iPad and my computer while taking the train for a few hours at a time. Other than it being a little heavy for all day carrying, it was a perfect unit to buy." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $67.99+ (available in two colors).
5. A water-resistant insulated water bottle carrier to support your Hot Girl Vacation Walks — not only does this give you an easy way to free up your hands from your emotional support water bottle, but it comes with all kinds of handy pockets, zippered and for your phone, keys, and emergency snacks.
Promising review: "Very handy when traveling or at the gym! I got this one after getting a different brand that is smaller. I love the extra pockets on this and the roomie section for ANY water bottle or a smaller water bottle and other stuff. The zipped pocket holds my iPhone Max just fine. Just took this on a cruise and several people commented wishing they had one. So much easier than a backpack or something for your water bottle." —Judy
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in 11 colors).
6. An Airplane Pocket tray cover that slides seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub — this comes with a number of pockets so you can keep track of all your devices, snacks, and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket or your carry-on the whole flight. Bonus: this bb is an excellent way to prevent touching a germ-y tray, and it's fully machine washable.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7. Plus a patterned travel tray for kids to keep messes to a minimum on airplanes and trains, complete with three different modes you can use it for "snacking," "tablet viewing," "contained toy play," and "free play." But more to the point, what flight wouldn't benefit from a little sprinkle of mermaids, dinosaurs, and unicorns to liven up the decor?
Lusso Gear is a small business that specializes in travel products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this for traveling with kids!!! We bought this for a recent trip with our daughter and it made snack time and playtime on the flight so much easier and mess-free. It’s sturdy, high-quality, and fits perfectly on the tray table and tablet. It’s also a nice extra layer of protection from germs when traveling. Our daughter loved the cute mermaid design too!" —Laura Knotts
Get it from Amazon for $26.95 (available in five prints).
8. A flat RFID-blocking fanny pack you can either wear traditionally or sneakily wear under your clothes, keeping your valuables safe both from pickpockets and from your habit of getting distracted and leaving them everywhere you go (guilty as charged).
Promising review: "Discreet yet spacious. I purchased this for a recent trip. I was able to fit my phone, passport, credit cards, and cash in it easily and it wasn’t bulky or obvious under my clothing. It was comfortable to wear for extended periods of time." —KailensMom
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in two sizes and 21 colors).
9. A set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure to help relieve pressure that hurts your ears during altitude changes during landing and takeoff. Reviewers also swear by these for driving through altitude changes in the mountains and for helping with sinus pressure pain!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $8.89.
10. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.94.
11. An adjustable universal travel harness seat for ages six months and up that magically converts almost any restaurant chair into a secure high chair for little ones. Now you don't have to reroute the whole fam when you show up somewhere that doesn't have any high chairs to lend.
Liuliuby is a New York-based small business that specializes in stroller and car seat accessories.
Promising review: "This thing was amazing! I give it 10 stars — it fit every type of chair we encountered on our Kenyan vacation! Kept our toddler controlled and made feeding on the go so easy. Very lightweight and packable, a vacation must-have!" —Kireme1
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A rechargeable itty bitty mini white noise maker with 15 nonlooping sounds that is an absolute space-saving *godsend* for parents or anyone traveling somewhere noisy. Pop this baby on in the hotel room and get the good night's sleep you deserve.
Promising review: "I am a flight attendant and sometimes have a hard time falling asleep while away in my hotels without my home white noise maker. This is compact and rechargeable so it is super easy to keep with me on my trips! It also has great volume range from very low to quite loud! I would recommend even for home use if you don’t have a ton of space but want to use a white noise machine." —Faith Morris
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in nine colors and in packs of two).
13. A collapsible leakproof water bottle because yes, traveling is fun, but traveling while looking like a magician every time you whip this gizmo out of the tiniest pocket in your purse?? So much better.
Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in several styles, colors, and sets).
14. A portable hanging luggage organizer for the ultimate lazy unpacker hack — all you have to do is pack your clothes in this, fold it into your suitcase, and then magically unfurl it in a hotel closet for access to all your stuff. Guess who's going to be the first one to the hotel pool after check in??? (You. It's you.)
Bonus: This works with your existing suitcase, unlike versions of this that come pre-built into more expensive versions!
Promising review: "I was able to pack seven outfits and have way more space in this organizer. I just packed the clothes in the organizer, closed it up, and placed it in my carry on. Once I got to the hotel, I just hung it in my closet. It would be perfect for cruises since their is never any drawer space and very little room to move around." —jess
Get it from Amazon for $27.39+ (available in four colors and several sets).