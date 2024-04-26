38 Fun, Useful Products That Will Make All Your Friends Want To Copycat You Immediately

1. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles).
2. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now, instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~ self-care ~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
3. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a ten-minute TikTok abyss without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep and when I come back, everything is logged out and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings and I use it on the minimal movement so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
4. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your to-do lists, journals, and calendar in the cutest way possible.
Promising review: "I got these to help motivate me to write in a journal to help my mental health. They work great, and I LOVE seeing all the different colors in my journal! It makes me happy. :)" —Ella B.
"I love these pens. They were on a TikTok review, I thought I would give them a shot. I don't doodle, I write. They write smooth like a felt tip pen. Plus the option of colors, yahoo! For $7 you can't go wrong!" —Heatherfoy68
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).
5. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
"i got this product because of the hype of it on TikTok. This lip balm smells SO GOOD. And hydrated my lips." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
6. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
7. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $31.69+ (available in six colors).
8. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount made for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in four colors and multipacks).
9. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles are still there, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
10. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
11. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
12. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because of the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
13. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.