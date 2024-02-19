35 Fun Things To Buy If You're Feeling Creative

1. The Reverse Coloring Book, a soothing cult-favorite activity book with a delightful twist. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
2. A rose-shaped silicone mold reviewers love to use for everything from ice in ~aesthetic~ cocktails to floral soap to gummy and chocolate roses. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
3. A copy of The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions perfect for any stage of life, if you're looking for something structured and soothing to do on a night off that will also help you preserve your favorite memories.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories!
Get it from Amazon for $11.69 or from Bookshop (to support local bookstores) for $15.81.
4. A set of Shrinky Dinks sheets to transport you so immediately to your childhood pastime of Making Everything Very Small that you'll be gifting every single person you know a kitschy keychain against their will.
If you are unfamiliar with this glorious witchcraft, Shrinky Dink paper lets you color designs on it that you can then cut out and bake to shrink them down, giving them a stained glass effect that makes them great for keychains, suncatchers, and little trinkets.
Promising review: "Fun for ALL ages! Recently remembered how fun these were. I have a smaller daughter, so it gave me an excuse to buy these. They're secretly for me — half kidding. These are so simple to use and create great crafts. These will keep your little one's imagination going, occupied and helps practice fine motor skills. I would definitely recommend to ANYONE, not just little humans." —Alex Soper
Get a 25-sheet set from Amazon for $10.34 (available in three styles).
5. A bright, oh-so-cheerful "Book Club" reading journal complete with pages to wax poetic about your next 80 reads, whether they're thrillers chilling you to the bone or rom coms melting your heart. This even includes ~bonus pages~ like future reading lists and logs for specific reading goals.
Lamare is a Florida-based small business that specializes in planners and journals.
Promising review: "I love love LOVE this book journal! I’ve been looking for one since like last year and this one caught my eye in the beginning of 2023. I finally decided to bite the bullet and buy it and I am so glad I did! I would buy this book journal a million times over, I love it!" —Maddie
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in two styles).
6. A gorgeous pastel paint-by-number you can get in all kinds of intricate, deeply satisfying patterns for anyone who is looking for an activity that pairs perfectly with a screen-free night in.
Each set comes with a detailed numbered outline, four brushes, and a set of numbered acrylic paints with extra to spare.
Promising review: "Colorful and fun! This is the third paint-by-number I’ve done, and by far the most challenging. Lots of fine point detail, and the paint brushes included were adequate, unlike other PBN sets I’ve bought." —Emily cox
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 12 styles).
7. "The Secret Soup," yet another addition to the cult-favorite Magic Puzzle series so beloved on TikTok. Like the others before it, this whimsically illustrated, colorful addition isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over tons of Easter eggs in it, a collection of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, *plus* a magical twist at the end. You'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
Check out a TikTok of the magic puzzle in action.
Promising review: "This puzzle was delightful from start to finish. The oddly shaped pieces, the story being told within it, the surprise ending puzzle, the checklist hunt, the mobility of the sections, and the characters and design all gave it — and me! — such life. Regular puzzles tend to bore or frustrate me but each time I worked on this I was full of joy." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $22.99, and check out the rest of the Magic Puzzle lineup for more options!.
8. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
9. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your to-do lists, fun plans with friends, and scrapbook pages.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A flower press kit so you can preserve your favorite leaves and petals and use them for scrapbooking, decorating, gift wrapping, or generally asserting yourself as the woodland nymph you are.
Promising review: "This is my first time flower press and I am very happy and satisfied with this item. I love the logo design at the front and how it’s the right size for any beginner or expert. The wood and tweezers are high quality for the price. Highly recommended!" —Krissy H.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
11. A beginner-friendly diamond painting coaster set perfect for anyone who has ever thought to themselves, "You know what the only thing better than cat coasters would be? Glittery cat coasters." The universe has delivered.
Promising review: "The designs and colors are the same as shown on Amazon. Finished coasters sparkle, and the vibrant colors create eight very cute cats. There were plenty of beads to complete the project and adhesion was excellent. Letters and numbers were sharp and easy to follow. I am delighted with these coasters." —PackLeaderJ
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five styles).
12. And a family-friendly punch needle coaster set — these are so simple and fun to make that kids *and* adults can get in on the fun. As a bonus there are adhesive magnets included, so if you're good on coasters you can make everyone admire your glorious craft work on the fridge instead.
Promising review: "This was my first time doing punch needling and this kit is perfect for beginner's. It came with plenty of yarn as well. 100 percent would recommend buying this. Was fun to do and entertaining and relaxing." —Sara smith
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four themed sets).
13. A delightfully wacky spin and paint art set that yes, is designed for kids, but will *absolutely* thrill any adult looking to make 2024 their unrepentant colorful chaos era. I'm not NOT saying your kitchen deserves to be revamped in bright rainbow neon splatter colors after you frame these gems ....
Promising review: "I'm an adult artist. I got this on a lark to have some fun with it. I think a child would have a lot of fun with it. I've discovered you can use any tempera or acrylic paint (just put some in small squeeze bottles). I'm actually having fun experimenting it." —Lynn M.Farkas
Get it from Amazon for $15.98.
14. A set of cat-themed tarot cards purrrfect for first-timers, complete with a guide on how to pull the cards and how to interpret them. You'll be doing readings for everyone from yourself to your BFF to your actual cat by the end of the week.
Promising review: "I'm new to tarot, so I grabbed some cute looking cards that promised a guidebook. I love the artwork that the artist has done and I like their take on some of the cards. Helps the meaning stick a bit more (at least in my semi cat obsessed mind). All the cards have a lot of detail to them. I've shown three major arcana and four minor arcana cards that have come up in my readings and the cards made it easy to 'get it' when I read the meanings and have studied the card meanings outside of this guide book. Would definitely recommend for the artwork alone and as a good starter deck for anyone interested in learning tarot." —Averey
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.