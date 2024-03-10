38 Fun Products To Help Perk You Up When You're Feeling Down

1. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Psst — if you've already tried this copy, there are newer Reverse Coloring Books from the same creator to try!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
2. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $14.67.
3. A mildly alarming, if not adorable, flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
4. A Gilmore Girls—themed mug perfect for those days when you need the calm of Stars Hollow shenanigans and coffee banter immediately, but are stuck doing capitalism until you can get your hands on the television remote.
Silver Buffalo is a small business that specializes in fandom-themed homeware and gifts.
Promising review: "It's a cup of happiness. LOL, I believe there is a science in the mug you choose every morning for your coffee. Product-wise, it is very good quality, colorful, dishwasher safe. Worth the purchase." —Dana
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
5. A set of reviewer-beloved aromatherapy shower steamers to help energize yourself at the start of the day or unwind at the end of one. Oh mighty grapefruit shower fizz ... please do for our sleepy brains what the snooze alarm could not!!!
Each kit comes with six shower steamers, including lavender, menthol with eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, and grapefruit, and peppermint, with explanations for each scent's intended use. Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising review: "I truly enjoyed these shower steamers. They smell divine, and not only that, but they each come with a personalized affirmation and they describe what each one is intended for. I love the personalized letter from the creator Helen. I will order again and I will be telling my family and friends to order this as well. I started feeling much more calmer after just smelling them." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five styles).
6. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, aka any parents' dream — this gizmo keeps kids entertained for hours of fun hiding it all over the house, where it makes little noises to give clues about where to find it. It's basically all the joy of playing hide and seek, except it's the *toy* hiding, not the humans.
What Do You Meme? is a small business that specializes in adult and family games.
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "This is so much fun! We have played Silly Poopy with our young granddaughters for a few years now. They run through our house giggling, hiding it in some hilarious places. Our adults have just as much fun playing with them :)." —Valerie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, which unsurprisingly went just as TikTok viral as everyone's beloved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask — the glowy balm has the same delightful flavors (including the iconic GUMMY BEAR!!) and hydrates lips with the *chef's kiss* lightweight, moisturizing blend that doesn't get all sticky and goopy like competitors.
Promising review: "Laneige lip balm lives up to the TikTok hype. The Gummy Bear scent is awesome. Don't need to constantly reapply because the formula is moisturizing. Definitely will order other scents." —Charlotte T.
Get it from Amazon for $14.40 (available in four flavors, including Peach, Berry, Grapefruit, and Gummy Bear).
8. A calming, beginner-friendly terrarium starter kit to introduce some peace into your human existence when you need it most. This comes with everything you need to build your own little oasis, including moss, soil, pebbles, plant food, tools, and a comprehensive how-to guide.
Cute Farms is a small business that specializes in plant products and DIY terrarium sets.
The set comes in three different sizes depending on what kind of structure you're using your your terrarium — if you don't already have one in mind, you can check out some fun terrarium options on Amazon!
Promising review: "Love! This kit was super helpful with building my first plant terrarium…everything I needed other than the succulents was included. Thinking I’ll be ordering more to create terrariums for family as gifts (we’re all plant lovers)." —love whisper
Get it from Amazon for $23.95 (available in three sizes).
9. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).
10. The 369 Method Manifestation Journal, which you may find helpful not just for setting plans to achieve your goals, but to better help define them for yourself. The journal explains the "Law Of Attraction" method for manifesting, and gives you 12 weeks of space to help make your goals a reality, with lines to write your manifestations three times in the morning, six in the afternoon, and nine at night.
Promising review: "This book is exactly what I needed to start my journey to a better life in 2024. This journal helped me write down my goals and mentally practice a positive outlook. I am excited for the journey ahead." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.74.
11. Plus a set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your to-do lists and journals to perk yourself up.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "These are a great gift idea. Economical, slender, and easy to use with a chance to put color in everything you write or draw. Great design, and I find them ergonomic. I love the fine line. The caps fit well and show the color, also on the base tip. My journaling, note taking and doodling are so much more fun now. The precision line makes my fast scribble legible. I have reordered these several times and use them daily." —Starwoman33
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.