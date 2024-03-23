If Your Goal This Spring Is To Turn Heads, Check Out These 33 Fashion And Beauty Picks

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans so trendy, comfortable, and universally beloved that they have transcended? Literal generations?? Reviewers in every decade of their human existence are singing the praises of these TikTok-viral pants, and for GOOD REASON!
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable, and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get them from Amazon for $55.65+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 15 washes).
3. A perfectly beach-y two-piece shorts and tank set with adorable scallop edged detail to subtly let everyone know that your beachy queen era has no expiration date, thank you very much.
Promising review: "Got this to wear to breakfast on vacation! It is breathable fabric but also lightweight and comfortable. Super stylish and a great addition to my wardrobe!" —John Boyle
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors).
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof — reviewers call it out as an excellent comparison for Too Faced's "Better Than Sex" and Benefit's "They're Real."
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and was extremely hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." —patrick hauk
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A cropped halter top "Brami," aka a bra and camisole combined to make the ultimate comfy, chic hybrid top. Your bras have done enough for you lately. Let them take a nap and add this top to your outfit rotation instead.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small business that specializes in inclusive workwear and loungewear.
Promising review: "I am in love with this brami halter top! I wear it almost daily. You can wear this to the gym, on lunch date, a walk with your dog, or running errands. Extremely comfortable and plenty of support. Will be purchasing more colors in this top!" —Crystal B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $29.99 (originally $39.99; available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
6. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
7. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "My only regret is that I should’ve purchased several more in black and beige because it's incredibly comfortable. The bra doesn’t have a wire, but it does the job very well. This has good quality and the price is exceptional." —Awilda Zayas
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).
8. A trendy, comfortable tie-waisted T-shirt dress so easy to throw on for an instant fit you can pair with any shoe in your closet that it's destined to reached "warm weather uniform" status.
Promising review: "This dress is so comfy. I’m a teacher, so I’m constantly on the move all day. This was the perfect length and the pockets are great…so big! I can’t wait to get another color of this dress!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 28 styles).
9. A pair of waterfall-style bow earrings for a look both so understated and dramatic that you'll have *everyone* on their toes when you flutter into a room.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $11.90 (available in six styles).
10. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 colors).
11. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. A dainty tie-strap bodysuit, because our collective coquette era is nowhere NEAR over — this classic twist on a modern 'fit is here to make it a mainstay.
Get it from Old Navy for $14.99 (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–4X, petite and tall sizes, and three colors).
13. Coco & Eve's Sunless Face Tanning Micromist for a quick ~glowy complexion~ hack without all the hullabaloo of prep that comes with full-body self tans. Bonus — this doubles as self-tanner *and* skincare, because it's formulated with a hydration-boosting antioxidant complex.
After application, you should allow for six hours for the tan to fully develop.
Promising review: "I’m very impressed with this tanner. The fine mist sprays evenly and is effortless to apply. I like to let it soak in for 10 minutes then I’m ready for makeup. This gives a nice glow that looks naturally sunkissed!" —sholiver 2
Get it from Amazon for $29.