35 Efficient Travel Products For Anyone With “Three Hours Early To The Airport” Energy

1. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
3. A travel-friendly "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've been using the regular-sized version of this for over a year now and I LOVE it! I used to use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these — especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. My teeth feel genuinely ~squeaky clean~ after I use this, too.
Promising review: "This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on the go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in-between my teeth. The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in-between uses as well." —V. Brown
4. Plus a slim profile phone power bank for an easy, highly portable way to get a quick charge on your phone — especially great for long days out and about, or on trips where you have zero time to go back to the hotel and charge. This bb may be small, but it can fully charge an iPhone up to *three* times.
Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly, it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone many times over several days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally." —Joe Hull
5. *And* an always handy international travel adaptor with a universal input that lets you charge four devices at once, so you don't have to triage charging all your electronics whenever you get back to the hotel.
Ceptics is a small business that specializes in tech products for international travel.
Promising review: "LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany and it handled everything needed — laptop, cell phone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc. Did not miss a beat on the power provided. Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" —Monkey
6. A digital luggage scale perfect for anyone who likes to play chicken with the weight limits on various airlines. This gizmo will quickly and accurately let you know in pounds *or* kilograms how much your suitcase weighs just by attaching it to the handle and lifting — no clunky floor scales required.
7. A hanging cosmetic bag whose motto is "No beauty product left behind!!" This clear-pocketed compact bag fans out so you have all your beloved makeup and skincare at your disposal, converting any hotel bathroom into home sweet home.
I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through several hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside!
8. A Benzene-free, travel-friendly applicator of I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder so easy to use that you can just dab it on your hairline and rub it in for an instant, oil-absorbing refresh. Now you don't have to waste nearly as much of your precious vacation time re-styling your hair!
Check out a TikTok of the dry shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I've had the best results from this dry shampoo than any other. It's a small container, but it lasts a very long time because a little really does go a long way! I also do this the night before so the powder-y look goes away by morning and it's more absorbed, you can also add a light oil to your ends and work it up if it feels too dry. There's no scent either and it is very convenient for travel! This is the only thing that still makes my hair look 'clean' on the no-hair-wash days!" —Alice
9. And if the hair wash is inevitable — a travel-sized version of The Knot Dr. by Conair, which is an all-in-one hairdryer brush that looked at the mega-expensive Dyson AirWrap and said, "Game, set, MATCH." This affordable option works on all hair types so you can give yourself a full volumized blow-out in the fraction of the time it takes with an ordinary blowdryer, so you can get back to your travel adventures at top speed.
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed and works great. I have a large brush dryer and took too much room when traveling. I was hesitant about buying a smaller one because my hair is very curly and didn’t think it would work because of the lower watts. But it did! It’s light, smaller, and will take up less room in my suitcase. I highly recommend it. Love it!" —Ana Estrella
10. A fully waterproof tricked out travel backpack complete with *deep breath* two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a secret anti-theft pocket, a USB charging port, and a "wet bag" to keep sweaty clothes or liquids away from your tech. Oh, and it's cute as a BUTTON to boot. Who gave this backpack the right to flex on other backpacks this hard???
Promising review: "I recently took a cross-country flight with my three kids. I really didn't want to worry about checked bags getting lost so maximizing our carry-ons was a priority. This backpack fit an unfathomable amount of stuff! Lots of zippers and compartments for everything from shoes to laptops/iPads, easy access compartments for cell phones and boarding passes, I fit tons of neatly folded clothes. The best part was that fully loaded it easily slid under the seat." —Kindle Customer
11. Plus a TSA-approved hard shell carry-on suitcase that is a definite must-have for anyone traveling for work — this features a slim front laptop pocket for easy access in the security line and on the plane, a security lock, and the ability to expand it if you end up overpacking on the way home. The real star of the show, though, are the smooth 360-degree rotating wheels, which will make you the envy of the whole airport when you're gliding by.
Promising review: "This is an excellent suitcase. The exterior is strong, especially the handle and wheels, and the interior compartments are neat and orderly, including laundry bags and a suitcase cover. The suitcase comes with QR codes to register for a free warranty and to show you how to lock your suitcase. I highly recommend buying this — reasonably priced and very high quality!" —Candler Cook
12. An AirFly SE device to instantly connect your wireless Bluetooth earbuds and headphones to airplane screens, gym televisions, and tablets like ✨magic✨. Now you can use your beloved noise-canceling headphones instead of settling for cheap in-flight wired versions that make your ears want to weep like they're stuck in 2014.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)."
Promising review: "I finally decided to purchase a Bluetooth wireless connector after a friend told me about this item. I have a hard time with earbuds and like a noise cancelling headset for travel. I bought this for a recent trip and it worked perfectly. Quick to connect with good sound and easy controls. Highly recommend this product for air travel." —Terri Welcher
