36 Cool Pieces Of Decor Guests Will Love To Ask You About

1. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
2. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)
Promising review: "Love it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." —Krissy
3. A little popcorn bucket vase for a fun punch of color that basically DEMANDS you go to Trader Joe's and get the most colorful mini $4 bouquet to put in it, STAT.
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
This vase is so quirky and ADORABLE — every time I see it in my living room, it makes my heart happy. I am on a mission to make my living room space as un-boring as possible, and this may be a small piece, but it's got a BIG personality. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a fun piece of decor!
4. A wall-mounted coat rack/art piece, because why be beautiful *or* functional when you can be both?? This right here is the subtle guest-impressing flex your entryway deserves.
Promising review: "I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not in use, and when in use, it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." —Femke
5. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space. 🌈
6. A "huggable" squishy gummy bear nightlight for anyone who doesn't just want a piece of decor but a (delicious??) new roommate. This lil' sweetie even comes with a one-hour timed shut-off if you want to use it to drift off to sleep.
Promising review: "Brilliant. I use this daily as a nightlight and bought one for my cousin to use when she gets up to breastfeed. They come in different colors. The timer keeps it on for one hour if you want it to shut off on its own, and it is easy to charge. I want other colors but have no business filling my house with light-up gummy bears." —Christina Lucia Williams
7. A magnetic rotating UFO-shaped Bluetooth speaker so you can have an ~otherworldly~ experience getting beamed up by your favorite bops.
Promising review: "Bought as a gift, but I will get one for myself. I was totally surprised at the quality of the speaker part of this. Got it for my grandson for Christmas. He set it up while here after opening, and we listened to Christmas music all day." —Dawna324
8. A dreamy satin bow throw pillow for anyone whose coquette era is so strong that it doesn't even take a pause when they sleep. 🎀🎀🎀
Promising review: "I really love this pillow! I got the darker pink color and it looks great. It feels like good quality and it’s a decent size, a really cute decorative addition to my room. Overall would recommend :)." —KSK9
9. A ravioli spoon rest to flex on all your friends — they may think they love pasta, but you actually LOVE!! PASTA!!!!!, as evidenced by this half decorative, half functional snack.
Promising review: "This is a great spoon rest, but an even greater conversation piece for anyone who walks by the stove. 'Is that a giant ravioli on your stove?' 'OMG, no, it's just my adorable spoon rest!' Jealousy ensues. You get the idea. Also, it keeps the stove clean(er), and everything washes off of the spoon rest quite easily." —Melissa McMahon
10. A cherry and sprinkles-themed mirror so every time you look at your reflection, you'll remember you're not just a snack but the sweetest of them all. 🥰
Crafts By Cristina is a California-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home decor.
Promising review: "It is so pretty, and it comes with something to hang it with, as well as a handwritten note!! I love it so much." —Virginia
11. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting, so I was like, 'lol, okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think, and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light, and it’s extremely bright." —K
