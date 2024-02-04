31 Very Cute Products To Show Off At The Gym

1. Mega popular high-waisted leggings made with performance fabric that has a *lot* of reviewers swapping their more expensive brand-name pairs out — these are comfortable, squat-proof, and also come with a *MEGA* secure pocket for your phone and a teensy *secret* pocket in the waistband for your keys.
No joke, I checked my Amazon history, and I own three pairs of these now because I just keep buying them every time I need a reliable pair of black leggings. They're compressive, squatproof, slide on very easily, and are quite comfy — and this is speaking as someone who uses them for everything from leisurely walks around the city to 10-mile runs. The pockets are perfectly sized for phones and accessories with a nice depth to them and they don't stretch out over time like other ones do. They also wash up beautifully — I haven't noticed any wear in them. I just keep buying more because I was sick of waiting until laundry day to wear them when they got sweaty.
Promising review: "These are the best yoga pants, giving Lululemon a run for their money (at a quarter of the price). NOT EXAGGERATING! I first bought the capris and loved them so much I bought an extra pair and the long ones as well. So very comfortable. Pockets are perfectly placed and inconspicuous. I have washed them many times, hanging them to dry, and they hold up with no fading. Perfect fit and true to size. I have recommended to so many, who also now rave about these yoga pants...and thank me." —P. Bauman
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get them from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 23 colors).
2. And Superfit Hero's Pocket Leggings featuring comfy flat-lock seams, a no-slip and no-roll fit, and thick premium fabric with just the right amount of hold for you to feel supported whether you're jumping rope or going for a casual stroll on the treadmill. OH, and also — ROOMY SIDE POCKETS. 😍
Superfit Hero is a US-based, woman-founded small business established in 2015 that specializes in sustainable, premium activewear with inclusive sizing.
Promising review: "These Superfit Hero pants fit *perfectly*… there is no more rubbing in areas where there shouldn’t be rubbing (it actually comes all the way up to the crotch, not just a few inches shy like other brands). They fit comfortably at my waist and don’t fall or roll down at all or cut me in half! The material is durable, not cheap and thin, and will last these thighs many many rubs while also keeping me held in place in all the right areas! I wish I bought these years ago. Long gone are the days of giving up on a walk or hike because my pants couldn’t meet my needs." —Anya S.
Get them from Superfit Hero for $98 (available in sizes L–7XL and eight styles).
3. Plus, a pair of popular cross-waist leggings heralded as the perfect comp for the Aerie leggings that went viral on TikTok — reviewers love this version for the streamlined look, the soft four-way stretch, and, of course, the hidden pocket in the waistband. 👀
Promising review: "I bought these leggings because I saw a plus-size woman on TikTok raving about them and thought they were cute! I read reviews, and 90% of them were great, so I ordered them. When I got them the next day, I immediately put them on, and I LOVE THEM! They are soooo soft and comfy, and not see through at all! Definitely recommend these!" —Taylor
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in women's sizes XS–3X, three inseams, with or without pockets, and dozens of colors).
4. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review: "I have used the bottle for over a week. I ought to say it is a really nicely made quality item. It’s light, it fits well into car cup holders, and it looks cute to carry in my gym bag. The design does not get washed off in the dishwasher! I can easily fill the bottle with ice cubes or frozen fruit pieces. It is very easy to clean. Thank you so much. I love it! 👏" —Yelena Dorogaya
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (clip the $5 off coupon for this price; available in three colors and two sizes).
5. Plus, a mega-popular flip-top time-marked water bottle — this one's especially great because it has a lil' button by the mouthpiece to pop the cap off for easy access and a spout that is protected by a lid to prevent bacteria from getting on it. It's also made with a material designed not to "sweat" and get clammy when you add ice!
Promising review: "Excellent mouthpiece design, easy to clean, matte finish so it grips nicely in hand, fits in the machine cupholders at the gym, color is vibrant, and it's exactly what I was hoping for. Terrific!!" —H. A.
Get it on Amazon for $16.79 (clip the 15% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in 17 colors).
6. A set of chic, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (as in, you can sweat in them and then FULLY take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I previously had Beats headphones that broke within three months. I bought these to replace my Beats headphones and will never turn back. These headphones are amazing. They have a very long battery life. I love the case they come with. I use them in the gym four days a week and they have not become waterlogged. If you're looking for reliable headphones I would highly recommend these!" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent Lululemon "Align" alternative!
Promising review: "I love this shirt because it is very versatile. It fits great and true to size. It has built-in padding, which is great. I can wear this to work out, or I can wear it under my flannels or even as a sports bra if I want to. It is very comfortable and good quality. I have bought multiple colors and am very satisfied with all of them! All of the colors I have received are true to the color shown in the pictures on Amazon. I will probably be buying even more in the future!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
8. And Girlfriend Collective's best-selling Paloma racerback bra, which did not come here to play!! It is SUPER compressive but somehow still comfortable, especially for high-impact or sweaty workouts. Not to mention, the cut and colors are all too cute to resist, *and* it's made with 79% recycled plastic bottles.
Girlfriend Collective is a family-owned, small business based in Seattle, Washington that specializes in eco-friendly apparel.
I owned this in red before losing it on a move (RIP!!), and oh my STARS, does it mean business. The compression is a little startling when you're first putting it on, but then it settles comfortably. I swore by it for high-impact workouts because it was ultra-supportive without being too restrictive, and never got bogged down or stretched by my (truly excessive) sweat. It washed beautifully, too — I had mine for two years, and every day I wore it looked like the first time!
Promising review: "The Paloma bras are my favorite of the GFC bras. The moss color is beautiful and goes with any attire, and the length is just right with high-waisted leggings. My order came rather quickly. I use these bras for kickboxing, and the compression is thumbs up." —Tiffany O.
Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $46 (available in sizes XXS–6XL and six colors).
9. An adorable, roomy gym duffel bag that's practically *screaming* "show me off in the locker room" — this durable, water-resistant option comes with long handles for easy maneuvering and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.
Bonus for anyone traveling: it even features a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase!
Promising review: "This bag is amazing!! It’s the perfect size for all my gym stuff. Clothes, shoes, water bottle, pre-workout, headphones, toiletries, etc., and it can be made smaller or bigger height-wise with these little buttons they have on the side that you can snap down. Very cute. It also has some inside mesh pockets to help separate things better. If you thinking about it, just buy it! You won’t regret it." —Sarah Brackenrich
Get it from Amazon for $21.49+ (available in dozens of colors).
10. And a cult-fave water-resistant gym backpack with some MAJOR pocket action — reviewers use the side pockets for everything from smaller yoga mats to massive water bottles to umbrellas. There's also a sneaky sneaker compartment at the bottom of the backpack to keep your sweat from ~permeating~ post-workout.
11. A pair of wildly beloved compressive bike shorts (like, literally 60,500+ 5-star reviews!!) that stay the heck put during workouts, even when you're dodging compliments right and left from other gymgoers who love the fun colors they come in. Bonus — these have two hidden pockets!
Promising review: "I love them and will be buying more. They are soft, high-waisted and most of all, they DID NOT slide down or roll on my tummy during the run! I bought the 8-inch, and they did not ride up at all. There is a pocket on each side, not super deep, but my iPhone 14 didn't move the entire run. It was great to do a run and not even remember that I was wearing shorts!" —Heather Vines
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X, three lengths, and in 34 styles).
12. And a pair of ~butt lifting~ booty shorts, aka a unique, updated version of the bike shorts we all know, love, and low-key live in whenever the sun comes back out. These also win points for comfiness for being seamless and juuuust the right amount of compressive.
Promising review: "I’ve actively purchased other workout shorts in an effort to find others that I think are equal to or better than these. So far, I haven’t. Now, when I first get these, they are a tad more snug than I like, but if I wear them for a few hours, they then mold to my body like they were custom-made for me. I hope they never stop making these, and I hope they come out with more colors, especially light ones. These are amazing." —A.S.
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in sizes XS–L and 31 styles).
13. Plus, a pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts so lightweight that you might have to look down to make sure they're still on (PHEWPH). Not only do a lot of reviewers compare these to Lululemon, but they also feature a handy underwear liner and a sizable side pocket.
ASK ME HOW OBSESSED WITH THESE SHORTS I AM, I DARE YOU!!! Real talk: I first bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Lululemon or Old Navy, but they're either expensive or sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in, love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or phone. I have them in blue, pink, and yellow, and several pairs in black because I just keep collecting them every summer.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 colors).
14. A pair of absurdly comfortable, delightfully funky mesh sneakers that reviewers swear by for everything from lifting to running on the treadmill to cycling at the gym.
Promising review: "I ordered these in red and absolutely love them! I am a nurse, so I am on my feet a lot, and these shoes are amazing! I wear them to work and the gym, and they have been awesome for both. I get so many compliments on them, and people always ask me where I got them from. I order thousands of dollars a year on Amazon and never leave reviews, but these are definitely worth spreading the word on!" —NurseMomma83
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in women's sizes 5.5–10.5 and 17 styles).