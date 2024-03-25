44 Pieces So Cute That Dozens Of Reviewers Shared Pictures Of Themselves Wearing It

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. Mega popular high-waisted leggings made with performance fabric that has a *lot* of reviewers swapping their more expensive brand-name pairs out — these are comfortable, squat-proof, and also come with a *MEGA* secure pocket for your phone and a teensy *secret* pocket in the waistband for your keys.
No joke, I checked my Amazon history, and I own three pairs of these now because I just keep buying them every time I need a reliable pair of black leggings. They're compressive, squatproof, slide on very easily, and are quite comfy — and this is speaking as someone who uses them for everything from leisurely walks around the city to 10-mile runs. The pockets are perfectly sized for phones and accessories with a nice depth to them and they don't stretch out over time like other ones do. They also wash up beautifully — I haven't noticed any wear in them. I just keep buying more because I was sick of waiting until laundry day to wear them when they got sweaty.
Promising review: "These are the best yoga pants, giving Lululemon a run for their money (at a quarter of the price). NOT EXAGGERATING! I first bought the capris and loved them so much I bought an extra pair and the long ones as well. So very comfortable. Pockets are perfectly placed and inconspicuous. I have washed them many times, hanging them to dry, and they hold up with no fading. Perfect fit and true to size. I have recommended to so many, who also now rave about these yoga pants...and thank me." —P. Bauman
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 23 colors).
3. Plus, a pair of popular cross-waist leggings heralded as the perfect comp for the Aerie leggings that went viral on TikTok — reviewers love this version for the streamlined look, the soft four-way stretch, and, of course, the hidden pocket in the waistband. 👀
Promising review: "I bought these leggings because I saw a plus-size woman on TikTok raving about them and thought they were cute! I read reviews, and 90% of them were great, so I ordered them. When I got them the next day, I immediately put them on, and I LOVE THEM! They are soooo soft and comfy and not see-through at all! Definitely recommend these!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in women's sizes XS–3X, three inseams, with or without pockets, and dozens of colors).
4. A tiered, airy baby doll dress so chic and versatile that your other comfy dresses will start singing a sad song from the back of your closet like Jesse in Toy Story 2.
Promising review: "I wanted a cute little sun dress to wear for a birthday celebration weekend. Perfect, it was comfortable, and it’s versatile. You can wear it with cute sandals (wedges), Birkenstocks, Chuck Taylors, etc." —K. Foy
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 30 colors).
5. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "My only regret is that I should’ve purchased several more in black and beige because it's incredibly comfortable. The bra doesn’t have a wire, but it does the job very well. This has good quality, and the price is exceptional." —Awilda Zayas
Get it from Amazon for $30.39 (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).
6. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans so trendy, comfortable, and universally beloved that they have transcended? Literal generations?? Reviewers in every decade of their human existence are singing the praises of these TikTok-viral pants, and for GOOD REASON!
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable, and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $55.65+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 13 washes).
7. Or a pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans for anyone who wants a go-to basic that'll work with just about any T-shirt in your closet. These are so comfy and easy to put on that they'll will make you want to throw your regular jeans out the window.
Promising review: "These jeggings are great! They’re super cute, soft, and fit really well. I didn’t realize they were going to be 'waist cinching' or whatever (didn’t read the description as I just saw them on TikTok and ordered), so they are right and kind of difficult to get on, but once I got them on, they were snug and actually really comfortable! Probably going to order another pair!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.60+ (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 20 colors).
8. A split-hem mini skirt perfect for anyone who wants reliable basics that aren't going to bore them to tears — the split hem gives your 'fit a unique little twist.
Promising review: "This skirt came exactly as I would have hoped! Great stretch, which helped because I have a bigger butt and tiny waist, but still thick enough material where it was not see-through could wear without tights, etc. Super cute with the slit, and I'm glad I bought it." —Jordyn Brown
Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes 2XS–4XL and 26 styles).
9. A loose denim dress for some subtle cowgirl vibes you can dress up or down, all while remaining so comfy that you'll give it 10/10 yeehaws.
Promising review: "Love the fit — comfortable, able to move freely, and still look dressed up. Can wear with sheer tights and booties with wedge heels for dressing it up, or thicker black tights with boots to dress down and be comfortable. Love how many compliments I get when I wear this dress too." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in five colors).
10. A set of retro-style rounded square aviator sunglasses to make you look like you fell out of an '80s action movie, but in the chicest way possible.
Promising review: "These sunglasses are so great, I love them. They are super lightweight, and they look amazing on. The shape and fit are perfect, and they are very comfortable. They are great because they are so inexpensive you don't have to worry about them, but they also are well made and good quality. Highly recommend if you want a nice pair of sunglasses that don't cost a fortune." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.74 (available in 15 styles).
11. And a three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
12. A cropped halter top "Brami," aka a bra and camisole combined to make the ultimate comfy, chic hybrid top. Your bras have done enough for you lately. Let them take a nap and add this top to your outfit rotation instead.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small business that specializes in inclusive workwear and loungewear.
Promising review: "I am in love with this brami halter top! I wear it almost daily. You can wear this to the gym, on lunch date, a walk with your dog, or running errands. Extremely comfortable and plenty of support. Will be purchasing more colors in this top!" —Crystal B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $29.99 (originally $39.99; available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).