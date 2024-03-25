44 Pieces So Cute That Dozens Of Reviewers Shared Pictures Of Themselves Wearing It

No joke, I checked my Amazon history, and I own three pairs of these now because I just keep buying them every time I need a reliable pair of black leggings. They're compressive, squatproof, slide on very easily, and are quite comfy — and this is speaking as someone who uses them for everything from leisurely walks around the city to 10-mile runs. The pockets are perfectly sized for phones and accessories with a nice depth to them and they don't stretch out over time like other ones do. They also wash up beautifully — I haven't noticed any wear in them. I just keep buying more because I was sick of waiting until laundry day to wear them when they got sweaty.

Promising review: "These are the best yoga pants, giving Lululemon a run for their money (at a quarter of the price). NOT EXAGGERATING! I first bought the capris and loved them so much I bought an extra pair and the long ones as well. So very comfortable. Pockets are perfectly placed and inconspicuous. I have washed them many times, hanging them to dry, and they hold up with no fading. Perfect fit and true to size. I have recommended to so many, who also now rave about these yoga pants...and thank me." —P. Bauman



Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!

Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 23 colors).