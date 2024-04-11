37 Cute Pieces Reviewers Are Already Buying This Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray-Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I really like these. I thought they might look or feel cheap because of the price, but they look and feel like Ray-Ban quality. Definitely worth purchasing. Won’t fall off your face/head." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
2. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! Wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding, and it was great. Comfy to wear all evening, and the snaps stayed closed even while sitting. Would purchase it again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress the 'girls,' but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).
3. A pair of super lightweight ruffled elastic shorts you will be SO happy you invested in when you need an elevated piece to toss on without thinking, like when you're walking the dog early in the a.m. or heading to a last-minute outdoor lunch with pals.
Promising review: "Made well. Love the thin linen material. The scalloped hem dresses up the shorts. Very comfortable." —kim Marcoaldi
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 styles).
4. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat.
Promising review: "This top is fantastic. Super soft, great support, and I love the built-in pads that aren't going to get lost in the wash. At a fraction of the cost of Lulu, we will be buying many more of these for sure!" —Warren Family
Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 21 colors).
5. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Unlike comparable brands, this clip actually built to last, and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Not only is this so cute, but it is much higher quality than I expected. Of note, it has some weight to it. But that is what also makes it so good. The clamp really holds everything together, and it can be used to dress up or down. Love it! I have a lot of fine hair, and this is not too big for it." —Tracers
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in silver and gold).
6. An easy breezy, reviewer-beloved straw fedora to sunproof all your outfits and subtly elevate them at the same. This breathable, chic little hat not only boasts UPF 50 protection but features a hidden adjustable band on the inside to get the perfect fit so you aren't spending the whole day adjusting it.
Promising review: "Perfect hat! Adjustable and lightweight. The black band and the style/width of the brim resulted in numerous compliments. A woman on my plane asked for the link and bought it right then and there. I never took this off during my tropical vacay. Highly recommend." —Mjanaynay
Get it from Amazon for $23.19+ (available in two sizes and nine styles).
7. A pair of easy breezy open-toed flat sandals with a subtle square toe and modern cut, plus a soft cushioned insole so you can take them on all your warm weather adventures without your feet being like, "Excuse us???"
Reviewers note you may want to try a half size down from your usual!
Promising review: "Literally so comfy and so cute. Look very high-end. 10/10. I bought these in three different colors." —Veronica Stalker
Get it from Amazon for $26.34+ (available in sizes 5–11 and five styles).
8. And a popular, super affordable pair of adorable strappy support sandals made with a memory foaming yoga padding, a flexible fabric strap, and lightweight, nonslip soles — literally how dare this shoe be this cute AND this comfy?? The audacity.
Promising review: "These are the best flip-flops I've ever worn. They are padded and have nice arch support. I have flat feet, and these really helped to ease my foot pain. They are cute, and the colors are true to the pictures. I ordered my normal size, and they fit great! I will be ordering more." —Ashley Russell
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 29 styles).
9. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans so trendy, comfortable, and universally beloved that they have transcended? Literal generations?? Reviewers in every decade of their human existence are singing the praises of these TikTok-viral pants, and for GOOD REASON!
Promising review: "These jeans are already a staple in my closet! It’s so hard for me to find jeans. These jeans hug me and all the right places and are super versatile, you can style them up or style them down! Definitely a must buy!!" —Victoria
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get them from Amazon for $65.49+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 13 washes).
10. Plus a pair of versatile high-waisted button-up jeans that not only perfectly mixes some retro cuteness with a modern fit, but are so, SO stretchy and comfortable that reviewers are obsessed with the feel of them.
Promising review: "I bought these in white and the blue. Wore them out to lunch, and girlfriends couldn't believe that I got them on Amazon and that they fit perfectly! They went out and bought them and loved them just as much. Might go back for another color!" —patty p
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes 4–18 and nine styles).
11. A pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "Super comfy. I usually don’t write reviews, I tried this first before buying Lulu and these are the most comfortable leggings for every day and even for workouts. Highly recommended!" —Criselle Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).
12. A tank dress (with POCKETS!!) comfy enough that you'll want to wear it to lounge around the house. This loose fit is perfect for both high-temp weather *and* when you can pair it with some cute denim on chillier days.
Promising review: "I loved this dress. Soft, light, and well-made. I am going away on vacation and is perfect for hot weather. Very comfortable. I like that it is above the knee. Not too long, not too short. I will be ordering another one in another color." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 37 styles).
13. A chunky statement ring for some subtle sophistication to both your elevated looks *and* your playful ones. Like all the (TikTok-beloved!!) Pavoi pieces on Amazon, this looks a loooot more expensive than it is, and is built to last.
I bought this for spring and I am obsessed with it. It looks adorable on its own but also easily stacks with my other rings, and it's so comfortable that I often forget I'm wearing it. I am a huge fan of Pavoi jewelry and wear it almost exclusively because of how elegant, affordable, and durable all their pieces are, and so far this piece has held up to the very high standard they've set!
Promising review: "Love. It’s a nice quality costume jewelry. Order a size up if you’re wanting to wear it on your middle finger or index finger." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (available in sizes 5–9 and in gold and silver).