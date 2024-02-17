34 Cool Kitchen Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

1. A hybrid magnetic paper towel holder and rack you can stick right onto your refrigerator door for quicker access — important when you are living in a household of people who treat the kitchen counters and floors like their own personal splash pad. Renters of small spaces also appreciate this for freeing up their counters!
Reviewers also use this on their washing machines, dryers, and metal doors.
Promising review: "I don’t know if it’s just me but I don’t like a lot of stuff on my counter tops. This is just what I was looking for. It’s compact and a space saver. The magnet sticks really well. It doesn’t move when I tear off paper towels." —Latasha Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors and two sizes).
2. A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle to make it *that* much easier to drain water without it being an entire two-act Broadway production of finagling things in the sink.
3. A delightfully efficient wooden bread bow knife to get you easy, perfectly sliced cuts of thick breads like sourdough loaves and baguettes every time. Your fancy sandwich game is about to get out of control.
Promising review: "I recently purchased a bread knife, and it has become an essential tool in my kitchen. The serrated blade effortlessly slices through various types of bread, providing clean and even cuts. The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, making it easy to maneuver. It’s a reliable and efficient addition to my kitchen arsenal, highly recommended for anyone who loves fresh, perfectly sliced bread." —Mykayla Stump
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
4. A cat-shaped jar spatula for scooping the last innards out of your jars that might mark the first time a cat has ever been ... helpful?? (They're lucky they're cute!!)
Promising review: "I gave this to my son who is at college because it just looks fun. It’s kind of become a mascot because his roommates like it too. It’s also useful for getting every last spoonful out of a jar — so perfect for a college kiddo’s tight budget!" —LCP
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price).
5. A wineglass-washing dishwasher attachment that keeps your glassware nice and secure so you can continue to have your "pretending I'm Olivia Pope while holding a glass of wine and yelling at the president" Friday nights with your favorite glasses safe and squeaky clean.
Wine Wash Co. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in dishwasher attachments.
Promising review: "Had a hard time finding wine glass holders for my dishwasher. My previous dishwasher had built-in holders but my current dishwasher does not. I got tired of having wine glasses break during dish washing cycles. These holders are sturdy and fit the bill for standard glasses. They can fold up when not in use. I would not use them for expensive Waterford crystal wineglasses but they are perfect for everyday glasses. A must have for wine drinkers!" —Alicia
Get a set of four from Amazon for $14.99.
6. A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers to magically create storage space out of ~thin air~, and keep all your favorite spices and seasonings in convenient eye-level reach.
Promising review: "These work well and solve the problem of having to dig into a cabinet to find spices. These shelves are better than mounting a spice rack as the shelves have strong magnets that easily stick to a the side of a metal appliance as shown in the product description." —Michael
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $21.99 (available in five colors and in larger packs).
7. A clever cutlery cleaner that suctions itself right onto the edge or corner of your sink so you can suds up your sharper utensils and get a deep clean without worrying about accidentally slicing your human self.
8. A single-brew pour-over coffee maker with an auto-drip tank so efficient at getting you the *precise* strength of coffee your caffeinated heart desires that after you start using this lil' bub, you'll never go back.
Promising review: "Can't recommend this genius little gadget strongly enough. I haven't used my drip coffee maker or French press since. With an electric water kettle, it takes about the same time with no muss, no fuss. Faster clean-up with no vinegar treatments or constantly rinsing out the press container and strainer. Saves space and makes a great cup of coffee." —glenn
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
9. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them their dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in three colors).
10. A set of convenient cup slicers for eggs, strawberries, bananas, and other delightfully sliceable foods you might want to sprinkle into veggie salads, fruit salads, or oatmeal. Instagram pics of the resulting aesthetic or it does not count!!!
11. A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags to make sure they're genuinely sealed and airtight. (We cannot risk letting our beloved Cheez-Its get stale!!) These also save a lot of space compared to regular chip clips, and are safer considering there isn't a spring that could either wear out or break on you in the middle of sealing something. 😬
Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips.
Promising review: "I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks. They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward." —Rachel Campbell
Get a set of 24 from Amazon for $23.95 (available in four sets).
12. A glass cat cup with a fish tea infuser so cute that when you whip it out for your office tea break, your work besties will be like, "Drop the link to that RIGHT MEOW."
Promising review: "I bought myself this gift and I absolutely love my cat-cuteness. Makes my day to see it sitting on my table steeping. This fish infuser is super easy to open, load, and fasten, AND it holds the perfect amount of loose leaf. Great gift for the cat lover in your life." —Roxy
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
13. A cleverly designed soap-dispensing dish brush and stand to save you *so* much time and effort — all you have to do is press a button to get instant suds, and you'll be on your merry cleaning way.
14. A butter-storing mushroom designed to keep your butter soft and fresh *without* refrigeration, so you can get the ideal warm-toast-to-butter ratio at a moment's notice any time of the day. All you have to do is put a bit of cold water and a pinch of salt into the base and it'll stay fresh on the counter for up to a month.
Promising review: "Love this! I love mushrooms and this is such a cute way to keep my butter soft and fresh!" —Danielle Granger
Get it from Amazon for $18.35.