Get Ready To Live In Compliment City With These 29 Cute Spring Pieces

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A perfectly beach-y two-piece shorts and tank set with adorable scallop edged detail to subtly let everyone know that your beachy queen era has no expiration date, thank you very much.
Promising review: "Got this to wear to breakfast on vacation! It is breathable fabric but also lightweight and comfortable. Super stylish and a great addition to my wardrobe!" —John Boyle
Get it from Amazon for $26.34 (available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors).
2. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "My only regret is that I should’ve purchased several more in black and beige because it's incredibly comfortable. The bra doesn’t have a wire, but it does the job very well. This has good quality and the price is exceptional." —Awilda Zayas
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).
3. A trendy, comfortable tie-waisted T-shirt dress so easy to throw on for an instant fit you can pair with any shoe in your closet that it's destined to reached "warm weather uniform" status.
Promising review: "This dress is so comfy. I’m a teacher, so I’m constantly on the move all day. This was the perfect length and the pockets are great…so big! I can’t wait to get another color of this dress!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 26 styles).
4. A ridiculously soft oversize hoodie reviewers compare to $$ brands like Skims, Aritzia, and Abercrombie. You know how on TikTok sometimes people say "this hoodie hoodies" like it's a noun and a verb? Enter this cult-favorite, reviewer-beloved hoodie, which does, in fact, hoodie.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this hoodie. I’ve been looking for a warm, soft hoodie with a big hood for a long time. This quality is excellent and feels more expensive. It is an oversized fit. I usually wear an XL top and sometimes L. The large fit perfectly! I want one in every color now." —LindsayW
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 26 colors).
5. A pair of waterfall-style bow earrings for a look both so understated and dramatic that you'll have *everyone* on their toes when you flutter into a room.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six styles).
6. A seamless ribbed workout set so ridiculously easy to style that you'll want to buy it in every color — TBH, the way reviewers swear by these for workouts and hangouts alike, they'll be worth every penny!
Promising review: "The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy, which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." –Amazon Customer
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 24 colors).
7. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $28.90+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 colors).
8. An absolutely darling vintage-inspired ruffle knit pullover so you can dress yourself up like your favorite American Girl doll, but make it chic.
Promising review: "What impressed me most is the quality of this sweater. It is a thicker knit, which is warm. I love the styling of the neck/collar, unique from my other sweaters. I am surprised by how well it is wearing — I have worn it a few times and have not noticed any pilling, which is normal for most of the things I purchase on Amazon. I would buy this again." —BMR
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 25 styles).
9. A gorgeous, delightfully breathable floral maxi dress with some major "TAKE ME ON VACATION!!" energy — reviewers were delighted by how this dress is both lightweight and well-structured, making it the perfect go-to for any kind of warm-weather shenanigan.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress. I bought it for a cruise as just a day dress. The moment I put it on I knew it was so much more. Perfect for a nice expensive restaurant or a day out in the sun. It's sooooo comfortable, and it flows perfectly. I feel like a goddess in it. The material is soft and sturdy. The top is not binding and hides bra straps while being flattering for bigger busts. I'm in love with this dress." —Jen Dart
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes L–4X and 20 styles).
10. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in two colors).
11. A tiered maxi dress for maximum twirling opportunities, which will hopefully happen more often than not. This comes with the added benefit of POCKETS, so you can be as practical as you are whimsical in it.
Promising review: "Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you). A stranger even complimented me on it, so 10/10 all around." —Mira
Get it from Amazon for $41.93+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 18 colors).
12. A set of wildly popular retro-style rectangle sunglasses so stylish that you'll look in the mirror and be like, "Omg? Am I hot enough to have been a cliché movie bully in the '90s??"
Promising reviews: "Wow, these are great, especially for the price. Can’t beat it. Got pricier ones that I didn’t want to wear for a trip, so I purchased this similar style...They are not flimsy at all, have great sun protection, and are stylish (in my opinion). Def wearing them again." —NickLex
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.95 (available in 16 styles).
13. An oh-so-breezy boho babydoll dress that is basically a mandatory purchase for anyone who lives in an area where the humidity is like 👀🔥😈 the second spring rolls around.
Promising review: "Boho perfect. Great fit, great colors, want more!! The fit is super cute