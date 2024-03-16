Get Ready To Live In Compliment City With These 36 Cute Spring Pieces

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A perfectly beach-y two-piece shorts and tank set with adorable scallop edged detail to subtly let everyone know that your beachy queen era has no expiration date, thank you very much.
Promising review: "Got this to wear to breakfast on vacation! It is breathable fabric but also lightweight and comfortable. Super stylish and a great addition to my wardrobe!" —John Boyle
Get it from Amazon for $26.34 (available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors).
2. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans so trendy, comfortable, and universally beloved that they have transcended? Literal generations?? Reviewers in every decade of their human existence are singing the praises of these TikTok-viral pants, and for GOOD REASON!
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable, and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get them from Amazon for $56.32+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 15 washes).
3. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "My only regret is that I should’ve purchased several more in black and beige because it's incredibly comfortable. The bra doesn’t have a wire, but it does the job very well. This has good quality and the price is exceptional." —Awilda Zayas
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).
4. A trendy, comfortable tie-waisted T-shirt dress so easy to throw on for an instant fit you can pair with any shoe in your closet that it's destined to reached "warm weather uniform" status.
Promising review: "This dress is so comfy. I’m a teacher, so I’m constantly on the move all day. This was the perfect length and the pockets are great…so big! I can’t wait to get another color of this dress!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 28 styles).
5. A ridiculously soft oversize hoodie reviewers compare to $$ brands like Skims, Aritzia, and Abercrombie. You know how on TikTok sometimes people say "this hoodie hoodies" like it's a noun and a verb? Enter this cult-favorite, reviewer-beloved hoodie, which does, in fact, hoodie.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this hoodie. I’ve been looking for a warm, soft hoodie with a big hood for a long time. This quality is excellent and feels more expensive. It is an oversized fit. I usually wear an XL top and sometimes L. The large fit perfectly! I want one in every color now." —LindsayW
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 26 colors).
6. A pair of waterfall-style bow earrings for a look both so understated and dramatic that you'll have *everyone* on their toes when you flutter into a room.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $11.90 (available in six styles).
7. A seamless ribbed workout set so ridiculously easy to style that you'll want to buy it in every color — TBH, the way reviewers swear by these for workouts and hangouts alike, they'll be worth every penny!
Promising review: "The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy, which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." –Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–L and in 32 colors).
8. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 colors).
9. A set of seamless ribbed crop tops reviewers love stocking up on for everything from lounging to errand running because they are *that* comfy and breathable. At $10 a pop, these are a godsend for the "Oh no, I want to wear my favorite style top but it's in the WASH!!" crew — now you've got two backups. 😎
Promising review: "I've been looking for affordable, comfortable workout clothes for a while, and after reading reviews I decided to try these tops. Best decision!!! They are perfect length and comfortable. I’m in love and bought two packages, and will definitely be buying the other ones they offer." —B Trampota
Get a set of three from Amazon for $29.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 sets, including crop length and waist length).
10. An absolutely darling vintage-inspired ruffle knit pullover so you can dress yourself up like your favorite American Girl doll, but make it chic.
Promising review: "What impressed me most is the quality of this sweater. It is a thicker knit, which is warm. I love the styling of the neck/collar, unique from my other sweaters. I am surprised by how well it is wearing — I have worn it a few times and have not noticed any pilling, which is normal for most of the things I purchase on Amazon. I would buy this again." —BMR
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 25 styles).
11. A gorgeous, delightfully breathable floral maxi dress with some major "TAKE ME ON VACATION!!" energy — reviewers were delighted by how this dress is both lightweight and well-structured, making it the perfect go-to for any kind of warm-weather shenanigan.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress. I bought it for a cruise as just a day dress. The moment I put it on I knew it was so much more. Perfect for a nice expensive restaurant or a day out in the sun. It's sooooo comfortable, and it flows perfectly. I feel like a goddess in it. The material is soft and sturdy. The top is not binding and hides bra straps while being flattering for bigger busts. I'm in love with this dress." —Jen Dart
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes L–4X and 20 styles).